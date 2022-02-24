India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 Live Score and Update: SL lose Mishara early in chase

24 February 2022, 21:08 PM
India looking to finish Sri Lanka early
Sri Lanka cornered by the India bowling attack. Great spell from Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar to get India in the commanding position.
Sri Lanka- 25/2 (5 overs), Janith Liyanaga 6 (12) & Charith Asalanka 6 (5)
24 February 2022, 21:01 PM
OUT!
Kamil Mishara caught by skipper Rohit Sharma bowled by Bhuvneshwar 13(12), after a drop catch life line from Venkatesh Iyer, second he's caught.
Sri Lanka-16/2 (3)
24 February 2022, 20:45 PM
Bhuvneshwar strikes first!
First ball OUT! Janith Liyanage BOWLED on first ball. India off to a flying start as Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets his first wicket.
Sri Lanka-0/1 (0.1)
24 February 2022, 20:34 PM
India give Sri Lanka 200 runs target to chase in the 1st T20I of the series, thanks to Ishan Kishan's astonishing knock of 89, skipper Rohit Sharma also played a very good innings of 44 but Shreyas Iyer's firing 57* got India to a commanding total.
24 February 2022, 20:28 PM
Shreyas Iyer gets going now
Shreyas Iyer after being dropped punishes Sri Lanka with a six and boundary. Bad display of fielding by the Lanka players, first Kishan then Iyer, both dangerous batters dropped at crucial time.
India-183/2 (19 overs), Shreyas 42 (23) & Jadeja 2 (3)
24 February 2022, 20:21 PM
Kishan depart for 89
Ishan Kishan gone for 89 off 56 balls, great knock by the young man. Beaten by the bounce, tried to pull it but couldn't time it well enough. India still in a good position to put up a good target. Ravindra Jadeja walks in at number 4.
India-155/2 (17 overs)
24 February 2022, 20:18 PM
Kishan punishing Kumara!
Left-hander Ishan Kishan giving Kumara the treatment. 17 runs from that 16th over. Back-to-back boundaries and a six from Ishan to seal the over for India.
India-147/1 (16 overs), Kishan 88 (54) & Shreyas 11 (10)
24 February 2022, 20:13 PM
Iyer & Kishan going well
Young guns Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan looking to guide India for a challenging total. Good running and chemistry shown by both batter but Sri Lanka have built some pressure since Rohit Sharma's departure.
India-127/1 (14 overs), Kishan 72 (46) & Shreyas 7 (6)
24 February 2022, 19:59 PM
Rohit Sharma bowled!
Sri Lanka finally get their first wicket, Rohit Sharma beaten by the slower one from Kumara. Bad luck for Sharma as the ball didn't bounce at all. Shreyas Iyer walks in at number 3.
India-112/1 (12 over), Ishan Kishan 65 (39) & Shreyas Iyer 1 (1)
24 February 2022, 19:49 PM
Kishan & Rohit complete 100-run partnership
Ishan Kishan looking on song tonight, some beautiful cricketing shots from the youngster so far. Skipper Rohit Sharma supporting the partnership equally. Both batters looking to take on Sri Lanka bowlers.
India-103/0 (10.3), Rohit 42 (29) & Kishan 59 (34)
24 February 2022, 19:41 PM
Kishan completes FIFTY!
Ishan Kishan gets his 2nd half-century in T20I. Rohit Sharma slog sweeps spinner Vandersay for a maximum. Beautiful batting from both the openers of India. Sri Lanka still searching for that 1 st break-away.
India-91/0 (9.3 overs), Rohit 38 (26) & Ishan 51 (31)
24 February 2022, 19:37 PM
Kishan & Rohit going at it
Skipper Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan looking in the mood tonight to punish Sri Lanka bowlers, India going at a runrate of 9.7 per over.
India- 79/0 (8.1), Rohit 30 (22) & 47 (28)
24 February 2022, 19:34 PM
Kishan SURVIVES!
Sri Lanka slip a chance to get Kishan out, left-hander's catch dropped at mid-wicket.
India-67/0
24 February 2022, 19:28 PM
Kishan & Rohit finish an explosive powerplay
Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma get India in the commanding seat after the power-play. A great display of batting so far by the Left-hander Kishan. Sri Lanka in trouble now...
India-58/0 (6 overs), Ishan 39 (22) & Rohit 17 (14)
24 February 2022, 19:18 PM
Kishan smacks Kumara for a maximum!
Ishan Kishan pulls away Lankan fast-bowler Kumara for a six and a boundary. Youngster finally gets the start he's been eyeing for a long time now. Great over for India, 14 runs off it.
India-40/0 (4 overs), Rohit 12 (12) & Kishan 26 (14)
24 February 2022, 19:13 PM
Kishan packs Karunaratne for back-to-back boundaries
Youngster Ishan Kishan gets going now for India, hits fast-bowler Karunaratne for three boundaries in the same over. India off to a flying start now. Expensive over for Sri Lanka.
India-26/0 (3overs), Rohit 9 (7) & Kishan 15 (10)
24 February 2022, 19:03 PM
Rohit Sharma hits the first boundary for India
India openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan after kicking off the innings slowly, looking to get comfortable now. Rohit hits the first four for India in th 2nd over.
India- 11/0 (2 overs)
24 February 2022, 18:39 PM
Here we go! Captain Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan open the batting for India, For Sri Lanka Dushmantha Chameera (right-arm fast bowler) to bowl the first over.
24 February 2022, 18:31 PM
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara
Deepak Hooda makes his T20I debut for India.
24 February 2022, 18:26 PM
TOSS- Sri Lanka win the toss and elect to bowl first.
24 February 2022, 18:08 PM
Deepak Hooda to make T20 debut
Rohit Sharma has handed cap to Deepak Hooda. After making his ODI debut, Hooda now to play for India in T20s.
24 February 2022, 18:07 PM
To warm up before the game starts, take a quick look at Lucknow's BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium's T20I records.
24 February 2022, 17:57 PM
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the first T20 between India and Sri Lanka. Not long ago, India demolished West Indies at home, clean sweeping them in both ODIs and T20s and Rohit Sharma will be hoping for a repeat of the performance against the neighbours.
Toss at 6.30 pm IST. Stay tuned with us for all the live updates.