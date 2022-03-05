हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Highlights: Sri Lanka struggling at 108/4 at stumps on Day 2

Check out LIVE scorecard and updates from Day 2 of the 1st Test between India and Sri Lanka being played in PCA Stadium in Mohali.  

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, March 5, 2022 - 17:15
Comments |
File image (Source: Twitter)

Rishabh Pant's belligerent knock of 96 and Hanuma Vihari's 58 along with contributions from Virat Kohli (45) and Ravindra Jadeja helped hosts score 357/6 at stumps on Day 1 at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

Resuming the post-tea session at 199/4 Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer batted sensibly as India crosses the 200-run mark and the duo notched up a fifty partnership. Shreyas Iyer was looking good but was dismissed leg before wicket by Dhananjaya de Silva for 27 to leave India at 228/5 breaking the 53-run partnership.

Pant carried on kept scoring runs at a brisk pace by hitting boundaries and went on to score his 8th Test half-century. Ravindra Jadeja who was making a comeback into the Test team after recovering from injury showed little signs of rust and gave company to Pant from the other end.

Check LIVE scorecard of the match here

Pant-Jadeja duo notched up a fifty partnership. Wicket-keeper batter Pant became aggressive after his half-century and started taking the Lankan spinners to the cleaners hitting some big sixes against them.

Pant along with Jadeja took the team's total beyond the 300-run mark and notched up a 100-run partnership. Rishabh Pant missed on a century as he was cleaned bowled for 96 by pacer Suranga Lakmal.

Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin from there on ensured that there was no further loss of wicket as India ended day-1 at 357/6. Jadeja remained unbeaten on 45 while Ashwin was unbeaten on 10.

5 March 2022, 17:02 PM

Stumps, Day 2- SL 108/4

Another day that belonged to India.

Jadeja, earlier, reached his second Test hundred to take India to 574/8 declare. 

Then Ashwin, Bumrah and Jadeja combined to pick up the four Sri Lankan wickets so far. 

Lankans still behind by some distance and they have lost 4 already. 

India will look to finish things off tomorrow or day after. They are in a commanding position to win this Test. 

See you again tomorrow at 9.30 am IST when the Day 3 action begins. 

 

5 March 2022, 16:53 PM

SL lose 4th wicket

Dhananjaya de Silva too falls for just 1. Ashwin picks up the wicket, his second in the match. Need three more to surpass Kapil Dev's tally of 434 wickets. 

SL 108/4

5 March 2022, 16:29 PM

Big wicket

Mathews gone, caught in plumb. Umpire Menon gives it out, batter goes for review but it is 2 reds and umpire's call on hitting stumps. Mathews will have to go. SL lose their third wicket. Bumrah, who almost got Nissanka in the previous over, finally gets a wicket in form of Mathews. 

SL 100-3

5 March 2022, 16:21 PM

SL under pressure

Bumrah picked a wicket, removed Nissanka but it turned out to be a front foot no ball and Nissanka survives. 

But he and Mathews are under pressure here as Indians keep things tight and keep attacking. 

SL 94/2

5 March 2022, 15:40 PM

SL lose 2nd wicket

Both the Lankan openers now back to the hut as Jadeja strikes and removes Karunaratne. He took a review instantly but it was umpire's call on wickets hitting. Mathews comes in to bat at 4.

SL 59/2 

5 March 2022, 15:06 PM

SL lose their 1st wicket. 

Ashwin removes Thirimanne, caught in front of the stumps. He opted for a review but there was no use. All 3 reds and SL lose the review as well. 

SL 50/1

5 March 2022, 15:03 PM

Sri Lanka off to a solid start

Captain Karunaratne and Thirimane have put on 46 on the board. The captain is looking good in the middle. 

SL 46/0

5 March 2022, 13:31 PM

India declares for 574/8

Ravindra Jadeja remained unbeaten for 175, while Pant scored 96 as India declared for 574/8 in the first innings.

5 March 2022, 12:12 PM

India breach 500-run mark

Jadeja is nearing 150-run mark as India's lead has crossed 500-run mark. The hosts still have 2 wickets in hand.

5 March 2022, 11:32 AM

India 468/7 at Lunch

Ravindra Jadeja scored a century while Ravichandran Ashwin went past the fifty-run mark as India dominated the proceedings against Sri Lanka in the opening session on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali on Saturday.

At the lunch break, India's score read 468/7 with Jadeja (102*) and Jayant Yadav (2*) currently at the crease.

5 March 2022, 11:28 AM

Century for Jadeja

Jadeja completes his century with an easy single and he does the sword celebration. Superb innings by the southpaw.

5 March 2022, 11:10 AM

OUT!

Ashwin departs after scoring 61. It was the bouncer by Lakmal which did the trick as Ashwin tried to pull it but ended with a faint top-edge through to the keeper. Ashwin c Dickwella b Lakmal 61(82) [4s-8]

5 March 2022, 11:05 AM

Fifty!

Ashwin completes fifty to put India in a dominant position. It's his 12th Test fifty. IND 441/6

5 March 2022, 10:32 AM

400-plus lead

Jadeja and Ashwin have put up a brilliant display to help India take their lead past the 400-run mark. On the other hand, Sri Lankan bowlers are still searching for their first breakthrough of the day.

5 March 2022, 09:35 AM

Fifty!

Ravindra Jadeja completes his fifty in style with a boundary. The southpaw celebrates it in trademark Jadeja style with the sword celebration.

5 March 2022, 09:33 AM

Day 2 underway

Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin resume the innings for India as Embuldeniya bowls the first over of the day.

