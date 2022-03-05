India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Highlights: Sri Lanka struggling at 108/4 at stumps on Day 2

5 March 2022, 17:02 PM
Stumps, Day 2- SL 108/4
Another day that belonged to India.
Jadeja, earlier, reached his second Test hundred to take India to 574/8 declare.
Then Ashwin, Bumrah and Jadeja combined to pick up the four Sri Lankan wickets so far.
Lankans still behind by some distance and they have lost 4 already.
India will look to finish things off tomorrow or day after. They are in a commanding position to win this Test.
See you again tomorrow at 9.30 am IST when the Day 3 action begins.
5 March 2022, 16:53 PM
SL lose 4th wicket
Dhananjaya de Silva too falls for just 1. Ashwin picks up the wicket, his second in the match. Need three more to surpass Kapil Dev's tally of 434 wickets.
SL 108/4
5 March 2022, 16:29 PM
Big wicket
Mathews gone, caught in plumb. Umpire Menon gives it out, batter goes for review but it is 2 reds and umpire's call on hitting stumps. Mathews will have to go. SL lose their third wicket. Bumrah, who almost got Nissanka in the previous over, finally gets a wicket in form of Mathews.
SL 100-3
5 March 2022, 16:21 PM
SL under pressure
Bumrah picked a wicket, removed Nissanka but it turned out to be a front foot no ball and Nissanka survives.
But he and Mathews are under pressure here as Indians keep things tight and keep attacking.
SL 94/2
5 March 2022, 15:40 PM
SL lose 2nd wicket
Both the Lankan openers now back to the hut as Jadeja strikes and removes Karunaratne. He took a review instantly but it was umpire's call on wickets hitting. Mathews comes in to bat at 4.
SL 59/2
5 March 2022, 15:06 PM
SL lose their 1st wicket.
Ashwin removes Thirimanne, caught in front of the stumps. He opted for a review but there was no use. All 3 reds and SL lose the review as well.
SL 50/1
5 March 2022, 15:03 PM
Sri Lanka off to a solid start
Captain Karunaratne and Thirimane have put on 46 on the board. The captain is looking good in the middle.
SL 46/0
5 March 2022, 13:31 PM
India declares for 574/8
Ravindra Jadeja remained unbeaten for 175, while Pant scored 96 as India declared for 574/8 in the first innings.
5 March 2022, 12:12 PM
India breach 500-run mark
Jadeja is nearing 150-run mark as India's lead has crossed 500-run mark. The hosts still have 2 wickets in hand.
5 March 2022, 11:32 AM
India 468/7 at Lunch
Ravindra Jadeja scored a century while Ravichandran Ashwin went past the fifty-run mark as India dominated the proceedings against Sri Lanka in the opening session on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali on Saturday.
At the lunch break, India's score read 468/7 with Jadeja (102*) and Jayant Yadav (2*) currently at the crease.
5 March 2022, 11:28 AM
Century for Jadeja
Jadeja completes his century with an easy single and he does the sword celebration. Superb innings by the southpaw.
5 March 2022, 11:10 AM
OUT!
Ashwin departs after scoring 61. It was the bouncer by Lakmal which did the trick as Ashwin tried to pull it but ended with a faint top-edge through to the keeper. Ashwin c Dickwella b Lakmal 61(82) [4s-8]
5 March 2022, 11:05 AM
Fifty!
Ashwin completes fifty to put India in a dominant position. It's his 12th Test fifty. IND 441/6
5 March 2022, 10:32 AM
400-plus lead
Jadeja and Ashwin have put up a brilliant display to help India take their lead past the 400-run mark. On the other hand, Sri Lankan bowlers are still searching for their first breakthrough of the day.
5 March 2022, 09:35 AM
Fifty!
Ravindra Jadeja completes his fifty in style with a boundary. The southpaw celebrates it in trademark Jadeja style with the sword celebration.
5 March 2022, 09:33 AM
Day 2 underway
Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin resume the innings for India as Embuldeniya bowls the first over of the day.