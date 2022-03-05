India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Updates and Scorecard: SL lose 2nd wicket, Karunaratne departs

5 March 2022, 15:40 PM
SL lose 2nd wicket
Both the Lankan openers now back to the hut as Jadeja strikes and removes Karunaratne. He took a review instantly but it was umpire's call on wickets hitting. Mathews comes in to bat at 4.
SL 59/2
5 March 2022, 15:06 PM
SL lose their 1st wicket.
Ashwin removes Thirimanne, caught in front of the stumps. He opted for a review but there was no use. All 3 reds and SL lose the review as well.
SL 50/1
5 March 2022, 15:03 PM
Sri Lanka off to a solid start
Captain Karunaratne and Thirimane have put on 46 on the board. The captain is looking good in the middle.
SL 46/0
5 March 2022, 13:31 PM
India declares for 574/8
Ravindra Jadeja remained unbeaten for 175, while Pant scored 96 as India declared for 574/8 in the first innings.
5 March 2022, 12:12 PM
India breach 500-run mark
Jadeja is nearing 150-run mark as India's lead has crossed 500-run mark. The hosts still have 2 wickets in hand.
5 March 2022, 11:32 AM
India 468/7 at Lunch
Ravindra Jadeja scored a century while Ravichandran Ashwin went past the fifty-run mark as India dominated the proceedings against Sri Lanka in the opening session on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali on Saturday.
At the lunch break, India's score read 468/7 with Jadeja (102*) and Jayant Yadav (2*) currently at the crease.
5 March 2022, 11:28 AM
Century for Jadeja
Jadeja completes his century with an easy single and he does the sword celebration. Superb innings by the southpaw.
5 March 2022, 11:10 AM
OUT!
Ashwin departs after scoring 61. It was the bouncer by Lakmal which did the trick as Ashwin tried to pull it but ended with a faint top-edge through to the keeper. Ashwin c Dickwella b Lakmal 61(82) [4s-8]
5 March 2022, 11:05 AM
Fifty!
Ashwin completes fifty to put India in a dominant position. It's his 12th Test fifty. IND 441/6
5 March 2022, 10:32 AM
400-plus lead
Jadeja and Ashwin have put up a brilliant display to help India take their lead past the 400-run mark. On the other hand, Sri Lankan bowlers are still searching for their first breakthrough of the day.
5 March 2022, 09:35 AM
Fifty!
Ravindra Jadeja completes his fifty in style with a boundary. The southpaw celebrates it in trademark Jadeja style with the sword celebration.
5 March 2022, 09:33 AM
Day 2 underway
Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin resume the innings for India as Embuldeniya bowls the first over of the day.