India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Live Score and Update: Rohit Sharma departs early in chase

26 February 2022, 20:53 PM Rohit Sharma GONE! Skipper Rohit Sharma departs for 1 off 1ball, bowled by Chameera. After a disappointing performance from the bowling department, let's see if India can continue their dominant run in the T20I's. India-9/1 (1 over),

26 February 2022, 20:26 PM Sri Lanka 183/5 after 20 overs Opener Nissanka 73 off 51 with skipper Shanaka's explosive innings of 47 off 19 at the end gets Sri Lanka build a competitive total of runs. Sri Lanka's plan of starting slow and saving wickets, looks like it worked for them for now, let's see what plan Sri Lanka have planned in the bowling department for India. In last four overs, Sri Lanka scored 71 runs and Shanaka smacked 23 runs off the last over against Harshal Patel.

26 February 2022, 20:20 PM Shanaka & Nissanka attack Bumrah & Patel Shanaka and Nissanka, pushing it forward by attacking Harshal Patel and Jasprit Bumrah. First Patel smacked for two maximums and a boundary. After that, Jasprit Bumrah taken to the cleaners with back to back boundaries. Sri Lanka- 144/4 (18 overs), Shanaka 16 (7) & Nissanka 73 (51)

26 February 2022, 20:14 PM FIFTY UP for Nissanka Opener Nissanka, who started his innings slow, completes his FIFTY with a boundary. He is looking dangerous now for India, eyeing that 150-160 runs total for Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka- 111/4 (16 overs)

26 February 2022, 20:07 PM Bumrah STRIKES! Dinesh Chandimal first smacks Bumrah for a four then gets caught by captain Rohit Sharma at covers, Bumrah tried to bowl a yorker but got smacked down the ground for a four. The very next ball he takes the pace off and catches Chandimal off guard Sri Lanka- 103/4 (15 overs)

26 February 2022, 19:58 PM Nissanka packs Bhuvi for two FOURS Opener Nissanka still at the crease, India eye his wicket as the batter getting settled can be dangerous, two fours off that over from Bhuvneshwar. Experience man Dinesh Chandimal playing a supporting role for Nissanka. Sri Lanka- 92/3 (13 overs), Chandimal 4 (5) & Nissanka 43 (35)

26 February 2022, 19:58 PM Nissanka packs Bhuvi for two FOURS Opener Nissanka still at the crease, India eye his wicket as the batter getting settled can be dangerous, two fours off that over from Bhuvneshwar. Experience man Dinesh Chandimal playing a supporting role for Nissanka. Sri Lanka- 92/3 (13 overs), Chandimal 4 (5) & Nissanka 43 (35)

26 February 2022, 19:49 PM Harshal strikes now! Shreyas Iyer takes a sublime catch to send right-hander Mishara back to the pavilion. Good variation from the young bowler, mixing up his bowling with slower ones, good captaincy from Rohit Sharma too trusting his bowlers. Sri Lanka- 76/3 (11 overs)

26 February 2022, 19:48 PM Back to back wickets for India Chahal gets the second man now, last match hero for Sri Lanka Asalanka goes for 2 off 5 balls. Bad call from Asalanka to take the review, it looked plumb. India loooking to corner Lankan batters now. Sri Lanka- 71/2 (10 overs), Nissanka 27 (25)

26 February 2022, 19:36 PM Jadeja traps Danushka Ravindra Jadeja, first smacked away for 2 sixes and a boundary, gets his man now. Danushka Gunathilaka gone for 38 runs off 29 balls caught by Venkatesh Iyer. What looked like a slow start, now slowly turning into a smart one. Sri Lanka- 69/1 (9 overs)

26 February 2022, 19:34 PM Jadeja & Chahal into the attack now Chahal's first over went for 7 runs and Jadeja gives away 9 runs. Sri Lanka batters finally opening their arms now and making it up for the slow start. Sri Lanka- 41/0 (7 overs)

26 February 2022, 19:17 PM Harshal Patel into the attack Change of bowling from India, Harshal Patel starts his spell, gets smacked twice for a four, one down the leg-side from Gunathilaka and the other one from Nissanka over point. Sri Lanka- 25/0 (5 overs)

26 February 2022, 19:10 PM Bumrah & Bhuvneshwar asking questions 3 overs and just one boundary off the 18 balls, some tight bowling effort from Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, full of movement and pace. Sri Lanka openers steadily looking to build and taking a good look at the conditions. Sri Lanka- 13/0 (3 overs), Nissanka 2 (5) & Gunathilaka 7 (13)

26 February 2022, 18:58 PM Bhuvneshwar Kumar starts the bowling for India Play and a miss by the Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka. Bhuvneshwar getting good swing at Dharamsala. Good first over for India, just 2 runs off it, some tight bowling from Kumar. Sri Lanka- 2/0 (1), Nissanka 1 (4)& Gunathilaka 1 (2)

26 February 2022, 18:40 PM Ishan Kishan: Feeling very good to be here and be part of the team and performing well as a youngster when we get the opportunity. We will look to do the same thing today as well. Wicket looks pretty dry. There might be some moisture, but looks pretty fine.

26 February 2022, 18:36 PM India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal. (Unchanged) Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara

26 February 2022, 18:29 PM TOSS- India win the toss and Rohit Sharma elects to bowl first.

26 February 2022, 18:11 PM Match conditions- The match is unlikely to stop due to any rain but it will stay cloudy, according to the reports. No chances of rain in evening.

Toss at 6.30 pm IST. Stay tuned with us for all the live updates.