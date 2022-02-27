India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20 Live Score and Update: India on top as SL continue to lose wickets

Preview, 3rd T20: With series lost, Sri Lanka would play for pride when they taken on Indian in the third and final T20I of the three-match series at the beautiful Himachal Pradesh Cricket Stadium in Dharamsala.

Scroll down for LIVE updates

There is history to be made in Dharamsala as Rohit Sharma and his men would be aiming to get the 12th consecutive T20I win to equal Afghanistan's record for most T20I wins on a trot by a Test-playing nation. Since the loss to New Zealand in the T20 World Cup, India have won 11 games on the trot.

As of the morning of February 27th, there are no chances of rain at the venue of today's match and another full-blown encounter will be in the offing for the crowds to enjoy at the scenic ground in Himachal Pradesh.

As far as playing XIs are concerned, India will be missing the services of Ishan Kishan who has ruled out after suffering blow on head during 2nd T20.