India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20 Live Score and Update: India on top as SL continue to lose wickets

27 February 2022, 19:11 PM
Asalanka GONE!
Avesh Khan gets his second, Asalanka getting impatient but edges it high up in the air and wicket-keeper Sanju Samson gets it comfortably. Indian pace duo Mohammad Siraj & Avesh Khan with some tight fast bowling, Sri Lanka given no room to breathe so far, no easy pickings for them so far. Asalanka gone for 4 off 6.
Sri Lanka- 11/3 (4 overs), Janith Liyanage 2 (7)
27 February 2022, 19:07 PM
OUT!
Caught by Venkatesh Iyer, bowled by Avesh Khan. Nissanka gone for 1 (10). Right arm fast bowler Avesh Khan gets his first wicket. India looking very strong now. Avesh Khan's first International wicket. Sri Lanka in deep trouble now, losing two wickets in quick succession.
Sri Lanka- 5/2 ( 2 overs)
27 February 2022, 19:02 PM
BOWLED HIM! Siraj strikes FIRST
Mohammad Siraj gets Gunathilaka, A first-ball duck for Gunathilaka. Sri Lanka in trouble now, India eyeing that third victory with a wicket in the very first over. Gunathilaka edges it down onto his stumps.
Sri Lanka- 1/1 (1)
27 February 2022, 18:54 PM
Siraj with the new ball
Right-arm fast bowler Mohammad Siraj starts the bowling for India. Pathum Nissanka and Danushka Gunathilaka to open for Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma has given Siraj one slip in place. Nissanka cuts off the first ball but great fielding effort by Jadeja for a dot ball.
27 February 2022, 18:38 PM
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Sanju Samson(w), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara
27 February 2022, 18:36 PM
Dasun Shanaka: We will bat first, the conditions are really good. Two changes for us. We aim to win at least one game for pride, a good opportunity for our boys, we have two changes from the previos game.
Rohit Sharma: We wanted to bowl first as well, want to keep challenging us. Ishan is ruled out due to the injury and we didn't want to take any chances with it. Bumrah, Bhuvi and Chahal are all rested. Bishnoi, Kuldeep, Avesh and Siraj are in.
27 February 2022, 18:21 PM
TOSS- Sri Lanka win the toss and chose to bat first
27 February 2022, 18:15 PM
Weather report- The weather conditions will mostly be chilly with temperatures around 10-degree Celsius. The humidity will mostly be in the high-30s and there is no chance of rain.
Team news- Rohit Sharma didn't speak about providing opportunities for some of the new players after yesterday's win, but India will have one change for sure, wicket-keepet and batter Ishan Kishan, who was struck on the head while batting in the 2nd T2OI at Dharamsala on Saturday, has been ruled out of the third T20 against Sri Lanka.
27 February 2022, 17:50 PM
Hello and warm welcome to the coverage of 3rd IND vs SL T20 to be played in Dharamsala.
India will be looking to make another clean sweep and also record their 12th consecutive win in T20s, which will be the most by any team.
Toss is scheduled to take place at 6.30 pm IST.
Stay tuned for live updates from the 3rd T20 here.