India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20 Live Score and Update: Iyer, Samson steady India in chase

27 February 2022, 21:06 PM Iyer & Sanju show Young guns, Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson get it on for India. Shreyas smacks fast-bowler Kumara for three boundaries in one over, Sanju on the other end taking it slow, looking to settle in, taking a good look at the wicket. 15 runs from the 4th over, thanks to Iyer's form. India- 28/1 (4 overs), Shreyas 20 (11) & Sanju 3 (4)

27 February 2022, 20:59 PM Skipper Rohit departs OUT! Right-arm pacer Dushmantha Chameera gets Rohit Sharma again. Strange innings from the skipper, his bad record against Chameera continues as India loose their first wicket. Rohit Sharma gone for 5 off 5, caught by Karunaratne. Sharma completely miscued that one, tried to play it on the on-side but edges it high on mid-off for a simple catch. India- 7/1 (2 overs)

27 February 2022, 20:54 PM Rohit & Sanju start for India Skipper Rohit Sharma with youngster Sanju Samson open the batting for India. Rohit starts positive with a boundary in the 1st over against left arm pacer Binura. India- 6/0 (1 over), Rohit 5 (5) & Sanju 1 (1)

27 February 2022, 20:34 PM Sri Lanka 146/5 after 20 overs Great effort from the Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka, one man army show from the right-hander as Sri Lanka finish at 146/5 after 20 overs. He walked in a crucial pressure situation but held on and took charge of the batting for Lanka. Impressive start from the Indian bowling attack but the last 5 overs were sloppy as 68 runs were scored from Sri Lanka. Great recovery by Shanaka. Dasun Shanaka 74 (36) & Karunaratne 12 (19)

27 February 2022, 20:21 PM Shanaka eyes 140 target Sri Lanka skipper Shanaka in control now over the Indian bowlers, he's on 47 off 28 balls looking strong and in control. Sri Lanka so far without a maximum hit, India looking to get him out with Bishnoi into the attack again. Sri Lanka- 115/5 (18 overs), Shanaka 47 (28) & Karunaratne 10 (17)

27 February 2022, 20:12 PM Sri Lanka looking for runs Good over for Sri Lanka. Shanaka has lifted their hopes. Expensive one for India and Harshal Patel. 12 runs from the 16th over. India looking for another wicket as Lanka batters looking to open their arms now. Sri Lanka- 90/5 (16 overs), Shanaka 25 (19) & Karunaratne 7 (14)

27 February 2022, 20:03 PM Lanka's last hope Shanaka Skipper Dasun Shanaka at the crease with his team in deep trouble. A captain innings required from the right-hand batter as Sri Lanka need to put up a competitive total which looks very difficult for now. Kuldeep Yadav completes his spell without a wicket giving just 25 runs in 4 overs. Sri Lanka- 74/5 (14 overs), Shanaka 17 (14) & Karunaratne 4 (7)

27 February 2022, 19:58 PM Chandimal GONE Sri Lanka's struggle continues as Harshal Patel strikes. Brilliant catch by Venkatesh Iyer, Dinesh Chandimal gone for 25 off 27 balls. Sri Lanka- 60/5 (12.1 overs)

27 February 2022, 19:44 PM Sri Lanka struggle Captain Shanaka alongside experience man Dinesh Chandimal on the crease looking to steady Sri Lanka's innings so far. India now looking for another wicket with spin-twins Bishnoi and Yadav get it on with the bowling. Sri Lanka-55/4 (11.3 overs), Chandimal 20 (23) & Shanaka 11 (10)

27 February 2022, 19:40 PM Bishnoi beats Liyanage! Leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi with the googly to knock Liyanage over, BOWLED HIM! Great bowling the young spinner, gets his first wicket of the night. Sri Lanka in deep trouble now as wickets keep falling for them. The change of bowling working wonders for India. Liyanage gone for 9 off 19 balls. Sri Lanka- 34/4 (9 overs), Chandimal 9 (16) & Shanaka 2 (2)

27 February 2022, 19:32 PM Sri Lanka steady themselves 8 overs gone and just 26 runs off them, Kuldeep Yadav with the 8 th over, just 2 runs off it. India allover Sri Lanka at the moment, scorecard looking very ugly for Lanka so far. Ravi Bishnoi joins the attack with Yadav. Sri Lanka- 26/3 (8 overs), Chandimal 7 (14) & Liyanage 7 (17)

27 February 2022, 19:23 PM Avesh & Siraj shine End of powerplay. Bad start for Sri Lanka as the young pacers Avesh & Siraj give them no margin of error, no easy shots given with excellent good length bowling, India looking very comfortable bowling first. India in the commanding seat so far. Sri Lanka- 18/3 (6 overs), Dinesh Chandimal 4 (7) & Janith Liyanage 4 (12)

27 February 2022, 19:11 PM Asalanka GONE! Avesh Khan gets his second, Asalanka getting impatient but edges it high up in the air and wicket-keeper Sanju Samson gets it comfortably. Indian pace duo Mohammad Siraj & Avesh Khan with some tight fast bowling, Sri Lanka given no room to breathe so far, no easy pickings for them so far. Asalanka gone for 4 off 6. Sri Lanka- 11/3 (4 overs), Janith Liyanage 2 (7)

27 February 2022, 19:07 PM OUT! Caught by Venkatesh Iyer, bowled by Avesh Khan. Nissanka gone for 1 (10). Right arm fast bowler Avesh Khan gets his first wicket. India looking very strong now. Avesh Khan's first International wicket. Sri Lanka in deep trouble now, losing two wickets in quick succession. Sri Lanka- 5/2 ( 2 overs)

27 February 2022, 19:02 PM BOWLED HIM! Siraj strikes FIRST Mohammad Siraj gets Gunathilaka, A first-ball duck for Gunathilaka. Sri Lanka in trouble now, India eyeing that third victory with a wicket in the very first over. Gunathilaka edges it down onto his stumps. Sri Lanka- 1/1 (1)

27 February 2022, 18:54 PM Siraj with the new ball Right-arm fast bowler Mohammad Siraj starts the bowling for India. Pathum Nissanka and Danushka Gunathilaka to open for Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma has given Siraj one slip in place. Nissanka cuts off the first ball but great fielding effort by Jadeja for a dot ball.

27 February 2022, 18:38 PM India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Sanju Samson(w), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara

27 February 2022, 18:36 PM Dasun Shanaka: We will bat first, the conditions are really good. Two changes for us. We aim to win at least one game for pride, a good opportunity for our boys, we have two changes from the previos game. Rohit Sharma: We wanted to bowl first as well, want to keep challenging us. Ishan is ruled out due to the injury and we didn't want to take any chances with it. Bumrah, Bhuvi and Chahal are all rested. Bishnoi, Kuldeep, Avesh and Siraj are in.

27 February 2022, 18:21 PM TOSS- Sri Lanka win the toss and chose to bat first

27 February 2022, 18:15 PM Weather report- The weather conditions will mostly be chilly with temperatures around 10-degree Celsius. The humidity will mostly be in the high-30s and there is no chance of rain. Team news- Rohit Sharma didn't speak about providing opportunities for some of the new players after yesterday's win, but India will have one change for sure, wicket-keepet and batter Ishan Kishan, who was struck on the head while batting in the 2nd T2OI at Dharamsala on Saturday, has been ruled out of the third T20 against Sri Lanka.