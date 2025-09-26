India Vs Sri Lanka Super 4, Asia Cup 2025: India Aim To Finish On Top, Sri Lanka Eyes Their First Win

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asia Cup, IND vs SL: India’s commanding run in the Asia Cup has ensured their early qualification to the final. With the Super 4 stage done and dusted for Sri Lanka, this clash serves as a chance for them to test their bench strength and rebuild morale. India, meanwhile, may look to rest key players while still keeping the winning momentum alive before the summit showdown. Sri Lanka’s campaign has faltered, but they still possess match-winners capable of challenging India. Their focus will be on giving confidence to their younger players.

For India, it is an opportunity to fine-tune combinations before the title clash. For Sri Lanka, it is about pride, momentum, and salvaging a strong finish to their campaign.

Squads:

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Dunith Wellalage, Kamil Mishara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Binura Fernando, Janith Liyanage