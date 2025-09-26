India Vs Sri Lanka Super 4, Asia Cup 2025: India Aim To Finish On Top, Sri Lanka Eyes Their First Win
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asia Cup, IND vs SL: The Asia Cup 2025 has reached its decisive phase, and while India has already booked its spot in the final, Sri Lanka is out of contention. Yet, when these two Asian giants face off in the last Super 4 match on Friday, September 26, 2025, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the match is scheduled for 8:00 PM IST.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Asia Cup, IND vs SL: India’s commanding run in the Asia Cup has ensured their early qualification to the final. With the Super 4 stage done and dusted for Sri Lanka, this clash serves as a chance for them to test their bench strength and rebuild morale. India, meanwhile, may look to rest key players while still keeping the winning momentum alive before the summit showdown. Sri Lanka’s campaign has faltered, but they still possess match-winners capable of challenging India. Their focus will be on giving confidence to their younger players.
For India, it is an opportunity to fine-tune combinations before the title clash. For Sri Lanka, it is about pride, momentum, and salvaging a strong finish to their campaign.
Squads:
India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma
Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Dunith Wellalage, Kamil Mishara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Binura Fernando, Janith Liyanage
India Vs Sri Lanka Super 4 Asia Cup LIVE: Pitch & Conditions
The Dubai International Stadium pitch has historically offered early swing for pacers before flattening out for batters. Spinners are expected to play a role in the middle overs, while chasing under lights could be the preferred option.
India Vs Sri Lanka Super 4 Asia Cup LIVE: Sri Lanka Campaign
India Vs Sri Lanka Super 4 Asia Cup LIVE: India's Reign
India Vs Sri Lanka Super 4 Asia Cup LIVE: Match Details
