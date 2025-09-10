IND vs UAE Live Score: India Begin Title Defence Against UAE In Dubai
IND vs UAE Live Score: India begin their Asia Cup 2025 title defence against UAE on September 10 in Dubai. Led by new skipper Suryakumar Yadav, India aim for a strong start. Defending champions face UAE, who have struggled in Dubai, while India boast a positive record at the venue.
Trending Photos
IND vs UAE Asia Cup LIVE: The Asia Cup 2025 continues with Match No. 2 on Wednesday, September 10, as India lock horns with the United Arab Emirates at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Defending champions India enter the contest under new captain Suryakumar Yadav, who takes over after Rohit Sharma’s retirement from the format.
India vs UAE Match Details: Live Streaming
India Begin Title Defence
India lifted the Asia Cup in 2023, and now under Suryakumar’s leadership, the Men in Blue aim to start their title defence strongly. The opener will also mark a new era for the team, featuring young talents like Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill at the top.
India vs UAE: Full Squads
India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Jitesh Sharma (w), Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh.
UAE Squad: Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra (w), Asif Khan, Muhammad Zohaib, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Saghir Khan, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Aryansh Sharma, Dhruv Parashar, Matiullah Khan, Ethan D’Souza, Simranjeet Singh.
Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On IND vs UAE Asia Cup Match 2025
IND vs UAE Live Score Updates: India Ready to Begin Title Defence in Dubai
Defending champions India will kick off their Asia Cup 2025 campaign tonight against UAE at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Men in Blue, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will look to start their journey with a commanding win.
IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Live Score: Welcome
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 Match No. 2 at the Dubai International Stadium.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.