IND vs UAE Live Score: India Begin Title Defence Against UAE In Dubai

IND vs UAE Asia Cup LIVE: The Asia Cup 2025 continues with Match No. 2 on Wednesday, September 10, as India lock horns with the United Arab Emirates at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Defending champions India enter the contest under new captain Suryakumar Yadav, who takes over after Rohit Sharma’s retirement from the format.

India Begin Title Defence

India lifted the Asia Cup in 2023, and now under Suryakumar’s leadership, the Men in Blue aim to start their title defence strongly. The opener will also mark a new era for the team, featuring young talents like Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill at the top.

India vs UAE: Full Squads

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Jitesh Sharma (w), Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh.

UAE Squad: Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra (w), Asif Khan, Muhammad Zohaib, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Saghir Khan, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Aryansh Sharma, Dhruv Parashar, Matiullah Khan, Ethan D’Souza, Simranjeet Singh.