India vs West Indies 1st ODI LIVE score and Updates: Washington Sundar strikes twice in 1 over

Check the Live score and updates of the first ODI between India and West Indies, which is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (February 6).  

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, February 6, 2022 - 14:26
Mohammed Siraj (left) celebrates the dismissal of Shai Hope of the West Indies in the first ODI at Ahmedabad. (Source: Twitter)

The Rohit Sharma-era of leadership is here with the right-handed batter getting ready to don the captaincy hat in the upcoming ODI series against West Indies, beginning Sunday (February 6). Team India are set to play three ODIs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad from February 6 followed by the T20I series at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata from February 16.

Rohit was supposed to lead the side in the ODIs against South Africa, but a hamstring issue ruled him out. However, he has regained fitness and is ready to lead Team India. When India takes the field on Sunday, it will become the first international team to play 1000 ODIs. Currently, at 999 matches, India accounts for 518 wins and 431 losses.

On Thursday, the BCCI had confirmed that Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan and Ruturaj Gaikwad tested positive for COVID-19 and hence will miss the ODI series. Mayank Agarwal was drafted into the squad and he could be seen opening the batting alongside Rohit Sharma.

Kuldeep Yadav is also back in the squad and it would be interesting to see whether the team management gives him a chance alongside Yuzvendra Chahal in the playing XI.

Check live score and updates of the first ODI between India and West Indies here.

6 February 2022, 14:21 PM

Washington Sundar strikes TWICE in an over

Washington Sundar has struck again! India review leg-before decision against Darren Bravo and it's 'three-reds'. West Indies are 45/3 in 12 overs.

6 February 2022, 14:08 PM

Washington Sundar STRIKES!

Washington Sundar gets India's 2nd wicket, sends back Brandon King for 13 who is caught by Suryakumar Yadav at short mid-wicket. West Indies are 44/2 in 12th over.

6 February 2022, 13:48 PM

Washington Sundar into the attack

All-rounder and off-spinner Washington Sundar is into the attack in the 8th over and gives away a couple of runs. West Indies are 30/1 in 8 overs.

6 February 2022, 13:40 PM

Mohammed Siraj packs off Shai Hope

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj strikes back after being hit for 2 fours, dismisses Shai Hope for 8. Hope gets an inside edge on to the stumps as West Indies are 13/1 in third over.

6 February 2022, 13:35 PM

Brandon King hits 4 off first ball

Brandon King gets West Indies off the mark with a boundary off the 1st ball of second over. Mohammed Siraj began for India with a maiden. West Indies are 5/0 in 2 overs.

6 February 2022, 13:02 PM

Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj back in Playing XI

India have all-rounder Washington Sundar and pacer Mohammed Siraj back for the first ODI. Here are the Playing XI of both sides...

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Akeal Hosein

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

6 February 2022, 12:51 PM

Rohit Sharma wins the toss 

Team India captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and chosen to bowl first in the first ODI.

6 February 2022, 12:49 PM

Deepak Hooda to make his debut

India will have a debutant with Baroda all-rounder Deepak Hooda set to play his first-ever ODI. It will also be international debut for Hooda.

6 February 2022, 12:48 PM

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and other excited about 1,000th ODI

In the 999 ODIs played earlier, India accounts for 518 wins and 431 losses. Team India had played their 500th match in 2002. Read all about it here.

6 February 2022, 12:47 PM

Hello and welcome to our coverage of 1st ODI between India and West Indies. It is also incidentally India's 1,000th ODI.

