India vs West Indies 1st ODI LIVE score and Updates: Windies bowled out for 176

6 February 2022, 16:36 PM
Alright, Windies bowled out for 176. Alzarri Joseph the last man to depart. Chahal picks up the wicket to finish with four wickets. India need 177 to go 1-0 up in three-match series.
Chase coming up soon.
6 February 2022, 16:34 PM
That's the end of Jason Holder. A fine knock from the all-rounder. Prasidh Krishna with the wicket. He made 57 off 71 balls. Kemar Roach, the last man in.
West Indies 167/9
6 February 2022, 16:16 PM
Jason Holder completes fifty and takes West Indies past 150 but soon the visitors lose Fabien Allen. Fine knock from him but now India need just two wickets to bundle them out.
Windies 167/8
6 February 2022, 15:54 PM
Jason Holder and Fabien Allen are doing well here and India suddenly find it hard to pick wickets. This is a good fight from the Windies pair. The visitors are past 150 now. Still seven wickets down.
6 February 2022, 15:53 PM
A nice partnership has come about between Holder and Allen. They need to go on and on as there are still many overs left.
West Indies 117/7
6 February 2022, 15:16 PM
OUT!
And another one bits the dust. Akeal Hosein goes without disturbing the scorer. Gone for a duck. Krishna with the wicket. West Indies in all sort of troubles. Seven down now.
6 February 2022, 15:10 PM
OUT!
Chahal picks another one as he removes Brooks for a 12 off 26 balls. Outside edge to the keeper. Umpire turned it down but Kohli pushed Rohit to take the DRS and it turned out to be a great one as there was a clear spike with ball going past the bat.
WI 78/6
6 February 2022, 14:59 PM
Yuzvendra Chahal on a HAT-TRICK!
Yuzvendra Chahal strikes twice in a row as West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard falls for a duck first ball. West Indies are 71/5 in 20th over.
6 February 2022, 14:47 PM
Yuzvendra Chahal gets 100th ODI scalp
Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal strikes in his first over. Chahal convinces Rohit Sharma to review leg-before appeal against Nicholas Pooran. Pooran out for 18 as West Indies are 74/4 in 18th over.
6 February 2022, 14:46 PM
Prasidh Krishna back in attack
Prasidh Krishna returns to the attack and gives away a couple of runs in 17th over. West Indies are 63/3 in 17 overs at the first drinks break.
6 February 2022, 14:21 PM
Washington Sundar strikes TWICE in an over
Washington Sundar has struck again! India review leg-before decision against Darren Bravo and it's 'three-reds'. West Indies are 45/3 in 12 overs.
6 February 2022, 14:08 PM
Washington Sundar STRIKES!
Washington Sundar gets India's 2nd wicket, sends back Brandon King for 13 who is caught by Suryakumar Yadav at short mid-wicket. West Indies are 44/2 in 12th over.
6 February 2022, 13:48 PM
Washington Sundar into the attack
All-rounder and off-spinner Washington Sundar is into the attack in the 8th over and gives away a couple of runs. West Indies are 30/1 in 8 overs.
6 February 2022, 13:40 PM
Mohammed Siraj packs off Shai Hope
Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj strikes back after being hit for 2 fours, dismisses Shai Hope for 8. Hope gets an inside edge on to the stumps as West Indies are 13/1 in third over.
6 February 2022, 13:35 PM
Brandon King hits 4 off first ball
Brandon King gets West Indies off the mark with a boundary off the 1st ball of second over. Mohammed Siraj began for India with a maiden. West Indies are 5/0 in 2 overs.
6 February 2022, 13:02 PM
Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj back in Playing XI
India have all-rounder Washington Sundar and pacer Mohammed Siraj back for the first ODI. Here are the Playing XI of both sides...
West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Akeal Hosein
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj
6 February 2022, 12:51 PM
Rohit Sharma wins the toss
Team India captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and chosen to bowl first in the first ODI.
6 February 2022, 12:49 PM
Deepak Hooda to make his debut
India will have a debutant with Baroda all-rounder Deepak Hooda set to play his first-ever ODI. It will also be international debut for Hooda.
6 February 2022, 12:48 PM
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and other excited about 1,000th ODI
In the 999 ODIs played earlier, India accounts for 518 wins and 431 losses. Team India had played their 500th match in 2002. Read all about it here.
6 February 2022, 12:47 PM
Hello and welcome to our coverage of 1st ODI between India and West Indies. It is also incidentally India's 1,000th ODI.