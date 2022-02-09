India vs West Indies 2nd ODI at Ahmedabad, LIVE score and Updates: Kohli, Pant fall in quick succession

9 February 2022, 14:41 PM
Start of the 16th over- Odean Smith to Suryakumar Yadav, no run.
India 47/3 (15.2 overs)
9 February 2022, 14:39 PM
Holder to Rahul, no run. Just 1 run of the over, 15 overs completed. Suryakumar Yadav 2 (4) and KL Rahul 2 (14).
India- 47/3 after 15 overs.
9 February 2022, 14:38 PM
14.2- Holder to Suryakumar Yadav, nicely played for a single
India 47/3 at 14.3 overs.
9 February 2022, 14:36 PM
14th over complete, 3 runs from that over. Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav on strike.
India 46/3 after 14 Overs
9 February 2022, 14:34 PM
9.2-Odean Smith to Suryakumar Yadav, knocked away for single. Rahul on strike now. no run.
9 February 2022, 14:30 PM
Suryakumar Yadav walks in at No.5, KL Rahul on strike. Holder bowls a Maiden over.
India 43/3 after 13 overs
9 February 2022, 14:27 PM
Odean Smith to Kohli, GONE! Caught by Shai Hope, Kohli caught by the speed and good length by Smith, Kohli gone for 18 off 30. Two wickets for Smith in one over.
India- 43/3 after 12 overs
9 February 2022, 14:22 PM
KL Rahul walks in at No.4, Kohli 14(25) on strike.
India - 39/2 (11.2 overs)
9 February 2022, 14:21 PM
WICKET! Odean Smith breaks the partnership Kohli and Pant, Pant swings wildly to get caught by Holder, Pant departs for 18, c Holder b Odean Smith
India- 39/2 (11.1 overs)
9 February 2022, 14:18 PM
2 runs from that over, Kohli and Pant steading the ship for India
India- 39/1 after 11 overs
9 February 2022, 14:16 PM
Change of bowling from West Indies, Right-arm pacer Jason Hodler starts his spell
Holder to Kohli, no run.
9 February 2022, 14:13 PM
9.1- FOUR!, Pant opens the over with a four.
India 37-1 after 10 overs
9 February 2022, 14:09 PM
9 overs up, Kohli 13 (20) and Pant 13 (26) looking comfortable.
India - 32/1 after 9 overs
9 February 2022, 13:37 PM
OUT! Rohit Sharma is gone. Caught behind for 5 off Kemar Roach. Virat Kohli walks in at 3 and the world is again looking for his 71st international ton. Pant still very shaky as opener.
IND 11/1
9 February 2022, 13:06 PM
Alright, the match begins. Surprise, surprise, Rishabh Pant opens with Rohit Sharma. A new ODI opening pair for India, that means KL Rahul will be batting in the middle order.
IND 5/0 after 1 over
9 February 2022, 13:05 PM
India make one change: KL Rahul in for Ishan Kishan at the top.
Teams:
India XI: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna
West Indies: Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran(c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Fabian Allen, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach
9 February 2022, 12:57 PM
Toss News, 2nd ODI!
Nicholas Pooran to lead West Indies. They win the toss. They are going to bowl first. Pollard is unfit, misses out.
9 February 2022, 12:56 PM
Hello and welcome to live coverage of 2nd IND vs WI ODI. Toss coming up at 1 pm IST. Stay tuned for latest updates.