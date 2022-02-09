India vs West Indies 2nd ODI at Ahmedabad, LIVE score and Updates: Suryakumar departs after hitting fifty; IND 5 down

Preview: After winning the first ODI convincingly, Rohit Sharma-led Team India will look to continue their domination and win the second ODI and seal the three-match series at the Narendra Modi Stadium, here on Wednesday.

Since India didn't have much trouble in defeating West Indies in the first match, hosts are unlikely to make any changes in their playing XI. However, the focus will be on vice-captain KL Rahul who has joined the team after a family engagement and was seen sweating it out in the nets ahead of the game.

Ishan Kishan, who opened with Rohit in the first ODI did a decent job with a 36-ball 28 and both Deepak Hooda and Suryakumar Yadav also did well to finish the game for India. If

Rahul plays, then either of the three among Kishan, Deepak Hooda, and Suryakumar would have to sit out to accommodate him as Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma are certain to play.

With IANS inputs