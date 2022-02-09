India vs West Indies 2nd ODI at Ahmedabad, LIVE score and Updates: Suryakumar departs after hitting fifty; IND 5 down

9 February 2022, 16:24 PM
OUT! Suryakumar Yadav departs, trying to play the sweep shot. Allen gets his man.
India-177/5
9 February 2022, 16:22 PM
37.4- FOUR AGAIN! Suryakumar yadav gets going back to back boundaries from Yadav. This time pulls it for a four at square leg
India-175/4, Suryakumar 63 (79) and Sundar 17 (30)
9 February 2022, 16:18 PM
37.3- Holder to Suryakumar Yadav. FOUR! Pure class from Surya, controlled ondrive for a four.
India-170/4
9 February 2022, 16:16 PM
37 overs completed, just 3 runs off it, Left and Right combination looking to work slowly for India.
India-164/4, Suryakumar 53 (74) and Sundar 16 (29)
9 February 2022, 16:14 PM
36 overs completed, 4 runs from it. Surya and Sundar handling the pressure well. India now need a good partnership to set a good challenging target.
India- 161/4 (36 overs), Suryakumar 51 (71) and Sundar 15 (26)
9 February 2022, 16:12 PM
35.3- Joseph to Suryakumar, nicely played down the legside for a single, brings up his FIFTY! Very good cameo from Surya.
India-160/4 after 35.3
9 February 2022, 16:10 PM
35 overs completed, 18 runs in the last overs for India. Good bowling from West Indies, only 4.5 runs per over so far for India.
India- 157/4, Suryakumar 49 (69) and Sundar 13 (23)
9 February 2022, 16:09 PM
34.3- Allen to Sundar, no run. Sundar taking his time to settle in with Surya.
India- 155/4
9 February 2022, 16:06 PM
Last ball of the 34th over, Odeal Smith to Sundar, dot ball. Good over from smith, just a single run from it. So far, good bowling from the West Indies.
India- 155/4, Sundar 12 (17) and Suryakumar 48(67)
9 February 2022, 16:04 PM
33 overs completed, 5 runs off it. Surya and Sundar building up slowly. Sunday looking comfortable and giving that left & right combination problem to West Indies.
India- 154/4 (33 overs), Surya 48 (67) and Sundar 12 (14)
9 February 2022, 16:01 PM
32.3- Allen to Sundar, nicely tucked away for a single. West Indies looking for a wicket, India playing smartly taking singles.
India-153/4, Suryakumar 46 (65) and Sundar 12 (13)
9 February 2022, 15:58 PM
32nd over completed. Suryakumar 44 (63) and Washington Sundar 10 (10). India looking to comeback from that Rahul dismassal.
India- 149/4 after 32 overs
9 February 2022, 15:56 PM
31 overs completed. 7 runs off that over. Disappointing, the runout but India looking to steady themselves again.
India-146/4 (31 overs), Suryakumar Yadav 43 (61) and Washington Sundar 9 (8)
9 February 2022, 15:54 PM
30.4- Allen to Suryakumar. Played down nicely for a single. Suryakumar 43 (61) and Sundar 8 (5)
India- 145/4
9 February 2022, 15:52 PM
30 overs complete. Sundar gets a FOUR from that over.
India- 140/3
9 February 2022, 15:48 PM
OH confusion between the wickets, OUT! Rahul departs for 49, runout because of confusion between the two, West Indies get the breakhtrough.
India-134/4 (29.4)
9 February 2022, 15:46 PM
29.3- Roach to Suryakumar Yadav. comes down the ground and swing hard, scuffs it for a single. Rahul 48 (47) and Surya 40 (59).
India- 134/3
9 February 2022, 15:44 PM
29 over completed, 9 runs off the 29th. Great batting from both the Batters, taking charge in pressure and about to reach 100 runs partner.
India- 131/3 after 29 overs
9 February 2022, 15:42 PM
28.4- FOUR! Allen to Suryakumar Yadav, cuts away in the gap for four runs, Rahul 46 (45) and Surya 39 (58)
India- 129/3
9 February 2022, 15:40 PM
Last ball of the 28th over. FOUR! Smart batting from Rahul, playing with Hosein's mind, playing a late cut shot for a smart four runs.
India- 122/3 after 28 overs
9 February 2022, 15:38 PM
27.3- SIX! Rahul uses hit feet to smash Hosein for a maximum.
India- 115/3 after 27.3
9 February 2022, 15:32 PM
27 overs completed, 7 runs off it. India looking good now, Rahul 33 (40) and Surya 30 (51).
India-108/3 after 27 overs
9 February 2022, 15:30 PM
26 overs completed. Smith smacked away for back to back boundaries by KL Rahul, first one was a top edge but Rahul gets control of the second shot played.
India- 101/3 after 26 overs, Rahul 32 (39) and Suryakumar 24 (47)
9 February 2022, 15:28 PM
25.4- Odeal Smith to Suryakumar. Yadav cuts away on the off-side for single, Rahul takes strike. 50 runs partnership completed.
India-93/3 at 25.4 overs
9 February 2022, 15:26 PM
25 overs completed. 8 runs from that over, much needed over for India. Partnership of 48 off 80 balls.
India- 91/3, Rahul 23 (35) and Yadav 23 (44)
9 February 2022, 15:24 PM
24.5- FOUR! Rahul slaps Hosein for a four at deep-midwicket.
India- 90/3 (24.5)
9 February 2022, 15:22 PM
24.3- Hosein to Suryakumar Yadav. Drived straight to mid-off for a single, Rahul takes strike.
India-86/3 (24.3 overs)
9 February 2022, 15:20 PM
24 overs gone, Great bowling from Joseph. Just 2 runs off that over. Hosein to continue the next over.
India- 83/3, Yadav 20 (41) and Rahul 18 (32)
9 February 2022, 15:18 PM
22.3- Joseph to Suryakumar Yadav. Well bowled and well played, bowling at 140 kms, Joseph giving no easy picking to the Indian batters.
India- 82/3 at 23.3
9 February 2022, 15:16 PM
23 overs completed. 3 runs off it. India building a partnership patiently, 38 runs partnership now. Suryakumar Yadav 19 (38) and Rahul 17 (29).
India- 81/3 (23 overs)
9 February 2022, 15:14 PM
Hosein continues to Rahul, nicely played for a single. Suryakumar Yadav 18 (34) takes strike, Rahul on 16 (28)
India- 80/3 (22.3 overs)
9 February 2022, 15:12 PM
Alzarri Joseph completes his fifth over, 3 runs off it. Beautiful over from the Right-arm pacer, giving no chance to Yadav 18 (34) and Rahul 15 (27)
India- 78/3 (22 overs)
9 February 2022, 15:10 PM
Joseph joins the attack with Hosein. 17.1- bowling to Rahul. Played nicely for a single to give Suryakumar Yadav the strike.
India- 76/3 after 21.1 overs
9 February 2022, 15:07 PM
21st over completed, 7 runs of it. Rahul 14 (25) and Suryakumar 17 (30) looking comfortable now.
India- 75/3 after 21 overs.
9 February 2022, 15:05 PM
Left arm offspinner Hossein comes into the attack, SIX! Rahul welcomes Hosein with a maximum down the onside, swings hard and high.
India- 74/3 at 20.1
9 February 2022, 15:04 PM
Roach to Suryakumar Yadav, no run. Ends a good over, 5 runs of it. Rahul and Yadav looking to get comfortable.
India- 68/3 after 20 overs
9 February 2022, 15:01 PM
Roach to Yadav. tucked down the onside for a single. Rahul on strike, India's struggle continue as Rahul and Yadav looking to stay at the crease.
India- 67/3 after 19.5 Yadav 17 (25) and Rahul 7(23)
9 February 2022, 15:00 PM
Last ball of the over, no run. Test match bowling from Holden, very impressive. bowls a maiden over.
India- 63/3 after 19 overs
9 February 2022, 14:57 PM
18.4- Holder to Suryakumar Yadav, no run. Tight bowling from Holden giving no freedom to Yadav to free his arms and drive.
India- 63/3
9 February 2022, 14:54 PM
Roach to Kl Rahul on strike. EDGE! dropped. Hope drops an easy catch of Rahul. moment of fortune for India.
India- 63/3 after 18 overs
9 February 2022, 14:53 PM
Freehit ball for Rahul, swings hard but only manages to find the fielder at deep squad. Only 1 run from that delivery, Suryakumar takes strike.
India- 61/3 (17.1)
9 February 2022, 14:51 PM
17.1- Roach to Rahul, no run. NO BALL! FREEHIT for India and Rahul.
9 February 2022, 14:49 PM
16.5- FOUR! Suryakumar Yadav whips away the rare bad length ball from Holder.
India 57/3 after 17 overs, Suryakumar 11 (14) and Rahul 3 (16)
9 February 2022, 14:47 PM
16.2- Hodler to Rahul, tucked away on the onside for a single, Suryakumar Yadav on strike now.
India- 52/3 after 16.3 overs
9 February 2022, 14:46 PM
16 overs complete. four runs from that over. Suryakumar Yadav 6 (10) and KL Rahul 2 (14)
India - 51/3 after 16 overs
9 February 2022, 14:44 PM
Odean Smith to Suryakumar Yadav. FOUR! Suryakumar Yadav knocks an ondrive, easy length for Suryakumar Yadav.
India 51/3 (15.4)
9 February 2022, 14:41 PM
Start of the 16th over- Odean Smith to Suryakumar Yadav, no run.
India 47/3 (15.2 overs)
9 February 2022, 14:39 PM
Holder to Rahul, no run. Just 1 run of the over, 15 overs completed. Suryakumar Yadav 2 (4) and KL Rahul 2 (14).
India- 47/3 after 15 overs.
9 February 2022, 14:38 PM
14.2- Holder to Suryakumar Yadav, nicely played for a single
India 47/3 at 14.3 overs.
9 February 2022, 14:36 PM
14th over complete, 3 runs from that over. Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav on strike.
India 46/3 after 14 Overs