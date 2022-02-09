India vs West Indies 2nd ODI at Ahmedabad, LIVE score and Updates: WI restrict India to 237/9

9 February 2022, 17:16 PM
India finish at 237/9, West Indies with some really good bowling have a target of 238 runs in 50 overs.
9 February 2022, 17:14 PM
Last over- Joseph to Chahal, FOUR! Impressive shot by Chahal, lofts it over mid-off for an important four runs.
India- 235/9 Chahal 10 (8) & 0 (2)
9 February 2022, 17:12 PM
48.3- Holder to Chahal, Trying the pullshot and gets it off the gloves. Runs 2 to get back on strike. Prasidh Krishna on strike now.
India-229/9 at 49 overs, Chahal 4 (5) & Krishna 0 (1)
9 February 2022, 17:08 PM
OUT! Hooda gone for 29 off 25, trying to big on the off-side, gets beaten by the extra bounce. Hooda 29 (25) C Hosein B Holder.
India- 226/9 (48.1)
9 February 2022, 17:06 PM
48 overs done, Good bowling from Joseph, just 4 runs of it. Hooda and Chahal looking to set a good target for India
India-226/8 Hooda 29 (24) & Chahal 1 (2)
9 February 2022, 17:03 PM
OUT! Siraj caught behind by Hope, Joseph gets anothe one. Good bowling from him pitching it hard and high, Siraj looking to use the pace playing it to 3rd man but caught behind.
India- 224/8, Hooda 28 (23) & Chahal 1 (1)
9 February 2022, 16:59 PM
46.5- Holder to Hooda. FOUR! flicked away from the pads by Hooda for a boundary. Hooda 28 (23) playing very smart cricket. 47 overs up and 10 runs from it.
India- 222/7 (47) Hooda 28 (23) & Siraj 1 (2)
9 February 2022, 16:56 PM
45.5- OUT! Joseph gets his first wicket. Thakur looking for another boundary, caught by Brooks at 3rd man, Good bowling from Joseph. Thakur walks back scoring 8 off 15 balls.
India- 212/7
9 February 2022, 16:55 PM
45.4- FOUR! Joseph to Thakur, Thakur swings for a pull shot, gets his glove on it and over the keeper for a boundary.
India-212/6 (45.4)
9 February 2022, 16:53 PM
45.2- Joseph to Shardul, tucked away nicely for a single. Joseph giving no room to Thakur to play an explosive shot.
India- 207/6 (45.2)
9 February 2022, 16:50 PM
45 completed. Allen completes his spell at 50/1. 9 runs from that last over, Good over for India.
India- 205/6, Hooda 18 (17) & Shardul 3 (11)
9 February 2022, 16:47 PM
FOUR! Hooda gives himself room and lofts it over covers for a boundary, bring 200 up for India.
India- 201/6, Hooda 14 (15) and Thakur 2 (9)
9 February 2022, 16:45 PM
43.3- Hosein to Thakur, no run. India need to get themselves going, no boundaries scored since the last 6 overs.
India- 196/6 after 43.3
9 February 2022, 16:42 PM
43 overs completed, Shardul Thakur, right hand batsman walks in at No.7. Good over by Allen just 2 runs from it.
India- 194/6 after 43, Hooda 9 (12) and Shardul Thakur 1 (4)
9 February 2022, 16:39 PM
OUT! Sundar departs for 24 off 41, 42 overs completed, Sundar caught at deep mid-on near the boundary rope. very good catch by Joseph , Hosein gets his wicket.
India-192/6 after 42 overs
9 February 2022, 16:37 PM
NO BALL! FREEHIT awarded to Sundar. scuffs it just for a single. Well bowled by Hosein.
India -191/5 at 41.4 overs
9 February 2022, 16:35 PM
41.3- Hosein to Sundar, tucked away on the legside for a single. Hooda takes strike.
India- 188/5 Sunday 23 (39) & Hooda 6 (8)
9 February 2022, 16:32 PM
41 overs completed. Stage is set for Hooda and Sundar, who are slowly getting comfortable. Very good over from Allen, just 3 runs off it
India-186/5, Hooda 5 (7) & Sundar 22 (37) at 41 overs
9 February 2022, 16:29 PM
Deepak Hooda walks in at No.7, a big task for the youngsters Sundar and Hooda ahead. 40 overs completed.
India- 183/5 at 40 overs, Deepak Hooda 3(4) and Washington Sundar 21 (34)
9 February 2022, 16:24 PM
OUT! Suryakumar Yadav departs, trying to play the sweep shot. Allen gets his man.
India-177/5
9 February 2022, 16:22 PM
37.4- FOUR AGAIN! Suryakumar yadav gets going back to back boundaries from Yadav. This time pulls it for a four at square leg
India-175/4, Suryakumar 63 (79) and Sundar 17 (30)
9 February 2022, 16:18 PM
37.3- Holder to Suryakumar Yadav. FOUR! Pure class from Surya, controlled ondrive for a four.
India-170/4
9 February 2022, 16:16 PM
37 overs completed, just 3 runs off it, Left and Right combination looking to work slowly for India.
India-164/4, Suryakumar 53 (74) and Sundar 16 (29)
9 February 2022, 16:14 PM
36 overs completed, 4 runs from it. Surya and Sundar handling the pressure well. India now need a good partnership to set a good challenging target.
India- 161/4 (36 overs), Suryakumar 51 (71) and Sundar 15 (26)
9 February 2022, 16:12 PM
35.3- Joseph to Suryakumar, nicely played down the legside for a single, brings up his FIFTY! Very good cameo from Surya.
India-160/4 after 35.3
9 February 2022, 16:10 PM
35 overs completed, 18 runs in the last overs for India. Good bowling from West Indies, only 4.5 runs per over so far for India.
India- 157/4, Suryakumar 49 (69) and Sundar 13 (23)
9 February 2022, 16:09 PM
34.3- Allen to Sundar, no run. Sundar taking his time to settle in with Surya.
India- 155/4
9 February 2022, 16:06 PM
Last ball of the 34th over, Odeal Smith to Sundar, dot ball. Good over from smith, just a single run from it. So far, good bowling from the West Indies.
India- 155/4, Sundar 12 (17) and Suryakumar 48(67)
9 February 2022, 16:04 PM
33 overs completed, 5 runs off it. Surya and Sundar building up slowly. Sunday looking comfortable and giving that left & right combination problem to West Indies.
India- 154/4 (33 overs), Surya 48 (67) and Sundar 12 (14)
9 February 2022, 16:01 PM
32.3- Allen to Sundar, nicely tucked away for a single. West Indies looking for a wicket, India playing smartly taking singles.
India-153/4, Suryakumar 46 (65) and Sundar 12 (13)
9 February 2022, 15:58 PM
32nd over completed. Suryakumar 44 (63) and Washington Sundar 10 (10). India looking to comeback from that Rahul dismassal.
India- 149/4 after 32 overs
9 February 2022, 15:56 PM
31 overs completed. 7 runs off that over. Disappointing, the runout but India looking to steady themselves again.
India-146/4 (31 overs), Suryakumar Yadav 43 (61) and Washington Sundar 9 (8)
9 February 2022, 15:54 PM
30.4- Allen to Suryakumar. Played down nicely for a single. Suryakumar 43 (61) and Sundar 8 (5)
India- 145/4
9 February 2022, 15:52 PM
30 overs complete. Sundar gets a FOUR from that over.
India- 140/3
9 February 2022, 15:48 PM
OH confusion between the wickets, OUT! Rahul departs for 49, runout because of confusion between the two, West Indies get the breakhtrough.
India-134/4 (29.4)
9 February 2022, 15:46 PM
29.3- Roach to Suryakumar Yadav. comes down the ground and swing hard, scuffs it for a single. Rahul 48 (47) and Surya 40 (59).
India- 134/3
9 February 2022, 15:44 PM
29 over completed, 9 runs off the 29th. Great batting from both the Batters, taking charge in pressure and about to reach 100 runs partner.
India- 131/3 after 29 overs
9 February 2022, 15:42 PM
28.4- FOUR! Allen to Suryakumar Yadav, cuts away in the gap for four runs, Rahul 46 (45) and Surya 39 (58)
India- 129/3
9 February 2022, 15:40 PM
Last ball of the 28th over. FOUR! Smart batting from Rahul, playing with Hosein's mind, playing a late cut shot for a smart four runs.
India- 122/3 after 28 overs
9 February 2022, 15:38 PM
27.3- SIX! Rahul uses hit feet to smash Hosein for a maximum.
India- 115/3 after 27.3
9 February 2022, 15:32 PM
27 overs completed, 7 runs off it. India looking good now, Rahul 33 (40) and Surya 30 (51).
India-108/3 after 27 overs
9 February 2022, 15:30 PM
26 overs completed. Smith smacked away for back to back boundaries by KL Rahul, first one was a top edge but Rahul gets control of the second shot played.
India- 101/3 after 26 overs, Rahul 32 (39) and Suryakumar 24 (47)
9 February 2022, 15:28 PM
25.4- Odeal Smith to Suryakumar. Yadav cuts away on the off-side for single, Rahul takes strike. 50 runs partnership completed.
India-93/3 at 25.4 overs
9 February 2022, 15:26 PM
25 overs completed. 8 runs from that over, much needed over for India. Partnership of 48 off 80 balls.
India- 91/3, Rahul 23 (35) and Yadav 23 (44)
9 February 2022, 15:24 PM
24.5- FOUR! Rahul slaps Hosein for a four at deep-midwicket.
India- 90/3 (24.5)
9 February 2022, 15:22 PM
24.3- Hosein to Suryakumar Yadav. Drived straight to mid-off for a single, Rahul takes strike.
India-86/3 (24.3 overs)
9 February 2022, 15:20 PM
24 overs gone, Great bowling from Joseph. Just 2 runs off that over. Hosein to continue the next over.
India- 83/3, Yadav 20 (41) and Rahul 18 (32)
9 February 2022, 15:18 PM
22.3- Joseph to Suryakumar Yadav. Well bowled and well played, bowling at 140 kms, Joseph giving no easy picking to the Indian batters.
India- 82/3 at 23.3
9 February 2022, 15:16 PM
23 overs completed. 3 runs off it. India building a partnership patiently, 38 runs partnership now. Suryakumar Yadav 19 (38) and Rahul 17 (29).
India- 81/3 (23 overs)
9 February 2022, 15:14 PM
Hosein continues to Rahul, nicely played for a single. Suryakumar Yadav 18 (34) takes strike, Rahul on 16 (28)
India- 80/3 (22.3 overs)