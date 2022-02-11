India vs West Indies 3rd ODI LIVE score and Updates: Iyer, Pant steady Indian innings

11 February 2022, 15:34 PM
26 over done, 6 runs from that one. Iyer and Pant both about to score half-centuries.
India-125/3 (26) Pant 43 (43) & Iyer 48 (71)
11 February 2022, 15:28 PM
25 overs completed. Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant both looking comfortable now. FOUR! off the last ball by Pant to end the over.
India- 119/3 Pant 43 (43) & Iyer 42 (65)
11 February 2022, 15:26 PM
24 over completed. Good one for India, 12 runs off it.
India- 111/3, Pant 38 (39) & Iyer 40 (63)
11 February 2022, 15:24 PM
23.4- FOUR! This time Pant, comes down the ground and beats the fielder for four.
11 February 2022, 15:23 PM
23.1- FOUR! What a charging shot by Iyer straight down the ground.
India- 103/3 (23.3)
11 February 2022, 14:58 PM
Pant and Iyer had steadied Indian innings after fall of Dhawan. One of those rare occasions when the top 3 fails collectively and onus is on the middle order to shine here.
IND 88/3
11 February 2022, 14:40 PM
Shreyas Iyer gets 2 fours in an over
Shreyas Iyer smashes Odean Smith for 2 fours in an over -- first over 3rd man and then down the ground. Iyer moves to 25 and India are 69/3 in 16 overs.
11 February 2022, 14:19 PM
Rishabh Pant gets first four
Rishabh Pant cuts Odean Smith powerfully through the covers for his first four. Pant moves to 6 and India are 54/3 in 14th over.
11 February 2022, 14:17 PM
Odean Smith dismisses Shikhar Dhawan
Odean Smith gets the edge off Shikhar Dhawan, Jason Holder takes a good catch at 1st slip. Dhawan scores 10 off 26 balls and India are 42/3 in 10th over.
11 February 2022, 14:15 PM
Shreyas Iyer gets first boundary
Shreyas Iyer clips Kemar Roach through square leg for his first four. Iyer moves to 10 and India are 40/2 in 9 overs.
11 February 2022, 14:02 PM
Shikhar Dhawan off the mark with a SIX!
Shikhar Dhawan took 13 balls to get off the mark but hammers Kemar Roach for six for his first scoring shot. Dhawan comes down the track and smashes Roach over covers for six. India are 26/2 in 7th over.
11 February 2022, 13:49 PM
Virat Kohli out for DUCK!
Huge blow for India, Virat Kohli is gone for a DUCK. Kohli gets edge down the leg-side to the keeper off Alzarri Joseph off the second ball. India are 16/2 in 4th over.
11 February 2022, 13:35 PM
Rohit Sharma falls early
Skipper Rohit Sharma drags on former Mumbai Indians teammate Alzarri Joseph back onto his stumps off the inside edge. Rohit scores 13 and India are 16/1 in the 4th over.
11 February 2022, 13:10 PM
Rohit Sharma SURVIVES
West Indies go for a leg-before review against Rohit Sharma in the first over of the game. The ball is going over the stumps. India are 4/0 in the first over.
11 February 2022, 13:03 PM
Shikhar Dhawan, Kuldeep Yadav in Playing XI
Shikhar Dhawan, who has recovered from COVID-19, is one of 4 changes in India's playing XI. Kuldeep Yadav and Shreyas Iyer are also in. Here's the Playing XI of both sides...
West Indies: Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran(c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh, Kemar Roach
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
11 February 2022, 13:02 PM
Rohit Sharma wins toss, India BAT first
Team India captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss. India will BAT first in the third and final ODI.
11 February 2022, 12:56 PM
Nicholas Pooran to lead again
Nicholas Pooran will be captain of West Indies in the 3rd ODI. No Kieron Pollard again!
11 February 2022, 12:55 PM
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs West Indies 3rd ODI. Rohit Sharma's side are leading 2-0 and will be looking to whitewash the Windies.