India vs West Indies 3rd ODI LIVE score and Updates: Rohit Sharma wins toss, India bat first

Check the Live score and updates of the third and final ODI between India and West Indies, which is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday (February 11).  

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, February 11, 2022 - 13:10
Comments |
Rohit Sharma's Team India are taking on West Indies in the third ODI in Ahmedabad on Friday (February 11). (Photo: ANI)

A dominant India will be looking to complete a series sweep against the West Indies in the third and final match of the series at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday (February 11). In the ongoing series, India have been bailed out by the bowlers while West Indies haven`t been able to get the desired fight from their batters.

With Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer out of their isolation period after recovering from COVID-19, expect India to make further experiments now that they have an unassailable lead in the series. If Dhawan returns, it will be India’s new opening pair after Rohit Sharma-Ishan Kishan in the first match and then Rishabh Pant becoming a surprise partner for Sharma in the second match.

Virat Kohli will be itching to get a big knock after two lean showings while Suryakumar Yadav will be aiming to carry forward his good show in the middle-order apart from KL Rahul making runs in the middle overs.

For West Indies’ biggest headache has been the lack of contributions from the batters. After being skittled for 176 in the first ODI, the visitors were unable to chase down 237. In both matches, the lower-order batters tried to get the team back in the match but couldn`t do so. Their bowlers, especially Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph and Akeal Hosein, put up a good show but would like for their batters to stand up to the occasion.

Check Live scorecard and updates of 3rd ODI here.

11 February 2022, 13:03 PM

Shikhar Dhawan, Kuldeep Yadav in Playing XI

Shikhar Dhawan, who has recovered from COVID-19, is one of 4 changes in India's playing XI. Kuldeep Yadav and Shreyas Iyer are also in. Here's the Playing XI of both sides...

West Indies: Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran(c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh, Kemar Roach

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

11 February 2022, 13:02 PM

Rohit Sharma wins toss, India BAT first

Team India captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss. India will BAT first in the third and final ODI.

11 February 2022, 12:56 PM

Nicholas Pooran to lead again

Nicholas Pooran will be captain of West Indies in the 3rd ODI. No Kieron Pollard again!

11 February 2022, 12:55 PM

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs West Indies 3rd ODI. Rohit Sharma's side are leading 2-0 and will be looking to whitewash the Windies.

