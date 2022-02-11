India vs West Indies 3rd ODI LIVE score and Updates: Rohit Sharma wins toss, India bat first

11 February 2022, 13:03 PM
Shikhar Dhawan, Kuldeep Yadav in Playing XI
Shikhar Dhawan, who has recovered from COVID-19, is one of 4 changes in India's playing XI. Kuldeep Yadav and Shreyas Iyer are also in. Here's the Playing XI of both sides...
West Indies: Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran(c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh, Kemar Roach
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
11 February 2022, 13:02 PM
Rohit Sharma wins toss, India BAT first
Team India captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss. India will BAT first in the third and final ODI.
11 February 2022, 12:56 PM
Nicholas Pooran to lead again
Nicholas Pooran will be captain of West Indies in the 3rd ODI. No Kieron Pollard again!
11 February 2022, 12:55 PM
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs West Indies 3rd ODI. Rohit Sharma's side are leading 2-0 and will be looking to whitewash the Windies.