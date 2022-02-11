India vs West Indies 3rd ODI LIVE score and Updates: Suryakumar departs as India lose half of their side

A dominant India will be looking to complete a series sweep against the West Indies in the third and final match of the series at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday (February 11). In the ongoing series, India have been bailed out by the bowlers while West Indies haven`t been able to get the desired fight from their batters.

With Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer out of their isolation period after recovering from COVID-19, expect India to make further experiments now that they have an unassailable lead in the series. If Dhawan returns, it will be India’s new opening pair after Rohit Sharma-Ishan Kishan in the first match and then Rishabh Pant becoming a surprise partner for Sharma in the second match.

Virat Kohli will be itching to get a big knock after two lean showings while Suryakumar Yadav will be aiming to carry forward his good show in the middle-order apart from KL Rahul making runs in the middle overs.

For West Indies’ biggest headache has been the lack of contributions from the batters. After being skittled for 176 in the first ODI, the visitors were unable to chase down 237. In both matches, the lower-order batters tried to get the team back in the match but couldn`t do so. Their bowlers, especially Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph and Akeal Hosein, put up a good show but would like for their batters to stand up to the occasion.

