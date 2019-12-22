India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI: Live Updates

India won the toss and opted to bowl first in the series-deciding third and final ODI against West Indies at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, Odisha on Sunday.

Having leveled the ODI series 1-1 with a crushing win in Visakhapatnam clash, Virat Kohli-led India will look to capitalize on the same and seal the three-match series against West Indies heading into the final match.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma (159) and KL Rahul (102) smashed blistering centuries before Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammad Shami picked up three wickets each to help India crush the Caribbean side by 107 runs in the second ODI at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam and level the series.

India posted a target of 388 runs in their stipulated 50 overs after being asked to bat first by West Indies. In reply, the visitors were bundled out for 280 in 43.3 overs despite some good efforts by Shai Hope (78) and Nicholas Pooran (75).

The Men in Blue will now look to continue their momentum, while West Indies will be keen to bounce back and take inspiration from their eight-wicket win in the opening ODI.

