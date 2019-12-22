हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI: Live Updates

India won the toss and opted to bowl first in the series-deciding third and final ODI against West Indies at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, Odisha on Sunday. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, December 22, 2019 - 13:37
Comments |
Image Credits: Twitter/@BCCI

 

Having leveled the ODI series 1-1 with a crushing win in Visakhapatnam clash, Virat Kohli-led India will look to capitalize on the same and seal the three-match series against West Indies heading into the final match.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma (159) and KL Rahul (102) smashed blistering centuries before Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammad Shami picked up three wickets each to help India crush the Caribbean side by 107 runs in the second ODI at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam and level the series. 

India posted a target of 388 runs in their stipulated 50 overs after being asked to bat first by West Indies. In reply, the visitors were bundled out for 280 in 43.3 overs despite some good efforts by Shai Hope (78) and Nicholas Pooran (75).

The Men in Blue will now look to continue their momentum, while West Indies will be keen to bounce back and take inspiration from their eight-wicket win in the opening ODI.

Here are the live updates:  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

22 December 2019, 13:37 PM

A good first over by Shardul Thakur as he conceded just a single to the West Indies. Evin Lewis (1) tucked the second delivery of the first over to fine leg to get off the mark. West Indies 1/0 (1 over)

22 December 2019, 13:32 PM

Evin Lewis and Shai Hope have walked down the crease to begin West Indies' innings. Shardul Thakur to open the attack for the hosts. 

22 December 2019, 13:14 PM

While West Indies are going with an unchanged Playing XI, Navdeep Saini has been called up in India's Playing XI for Deepak Chahar.

22 December 2019, 13:12 PM

Lineups:

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini

West Indies Playing XI: Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, 
 Khary Pierre, Sheldon Cottrell

 

22 December 2019, 13:04 PM

India win toss, opt to bowl first in third ODI against West Indies!

22 December 2019, 12:58 PM

Navdeep Saini has received his ODI cap from Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

 

22 December 2019, 12:56 PM

The toss will take place shortly!

