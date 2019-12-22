India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI: Live Updates

22 December 2019, 13:37 PM
A good first over by Shardul Thakur as he conceded just a single to the West Indies. Evin Lewis (1) tucked the second delivery of the first over to fine leg to get off the mark. West Indies 1/0 (1 over)
22 December 2019, 13:32 PM
Evin Lewis and Shai Hope have walked down the crease to begin West Indies' innings. Shardul Thakur to open the attack for the hosts.
22 December 2019, 13:14 PM
While West Indies are going with an unchanged Playing XI, Navdeep Saini has been called up in India's Playing XI for Deepak Chahar.
22 December 2019, 13:12 PM
Lineups:
India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini
West Indies Playing XI: Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph,
Khary Pierre, Sheldon Cottrell
22 December 2019, 13:04 PM
India win toss, opt to bowl first in third ODI against West Indies!
22 December 2019, 12:58 PM
Navdeep Saini has received his ODI cap from Indian skipper Virat Kohli.
We have a debutant in the house! Navdeep Saini will make his ODI debut in Cuttack. #INDvWI #TeamIndia @paytm pic.twitter.com/jaEA6PVe7x
— BCCI (@BCCI) December 22, 2019
22 December 2019, 12:56 PM
The toss will take place shortly!