India Vs West Indies Squad Announcement Live: BCCI To Announce Squad Today, Karun Nair To Be Dropped?
IND vs WI Test Squad Announcement Live: India gears up to face West Indies in a two-match Test series starting October 2 under Shubman Gill’s captaincy. Squad selection is crucial after a 3-0 loss to New Zealand. Scroll down for all live updates:
IND vs WI Test Squad Announcement Live: After a promising start to his Test captaincy with a 2-2 drawn series in England, Shubman Gill now prepares to lead India against a familiar yet formidable opponent the West Indies at home. The two-match series, starting October 2, will be played in Ahmedabad and New Delhi and marks India’s second campaign in the 2025–27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. With India currently placed third in the standings, a strong performance against the sixth-placed Windies could be pivotal in their quest for a top-two finish.
Selection Dilemma Ahead Of West Indies Series
India’s squad selection for the series comes with several key considerations. The team is still recovering from a disappointing 3-0 home defeat to New Zealand, making it essential that the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee gets its picks right. Shreyas Iyer, a key middle-order batsman, has reportedly been struggling with a recurring back issue. The injury forced him to withdraw from the second unofficial Test between India A and Australia A in Lucknow.
West Indies Challenge for India
The West Indies enter the series with a challenging record aving not won a Test in their last three outings. However, their unpredictable style of play and experienced bowlers make them a threat, especially in subcontinental conditions. India will aim to consolidate their position in the WTC table while giving the captain and team an opportunity to build momentum ahead of future series.
IND vs WI Squad Announcement LIVE: Karun Nair’s Spot in Doubt
After a disappointing return to the Test side in England, Karun Nair’s selection is under heavy scrutiny. Sources suggest he may be dropped from the upcoming West Indies series.
India vs West Indies Squad Announcement Live: Hello And Welcome
Welcome to the live blog of India vs West Indies Squad Announcement. The Board of Control for Cricket in India is set to reveal the Test squad today. Fans across the country are eagerly waiting for the official list, expected in the next few hours.
