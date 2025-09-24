India Vs West Indies Squad Announcement Live: BCCI To Announce Squad Today, Karun Nair To Be Dropped?

IND vs WI Test Squad Announcement Live: After a promising start to his Test captaincy with a 2-2 drawn series in England, Shubman Gill now prepares to lead India against a familiar yet formidable opponent the West Indies at home. The two-match series, starting October 2, will be played in Ahmedabad and New Delhi and marks India’s second campaign in the 2025–27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. With India currently placed third in the standings, a strong performance against the sixth-placed Windies could be pivotal in their quest for a top-two finish.

Selection Dilemma Ahead Of West Indies Series

India’s squad selection for the series comes with several key considerations. The team is still recovering from a disappointing 3-0 home defeat to New Zealand, making it essential that the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee gets its picks right. Shreyas Iyer, a key middle-order batsman, has reportedly been struggling with a recurring back issue. The injury forced him to withdraw from the second unofficial Test between India A and Australia A in Lucknow.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

West Indies Challenge for India

The West Indies enter the series with a challenging record aving not won a Test in their last three outings. However, their unpredictable style of play and experienced bowlers make them a threat, especially in subcontinental conditions. India will aim to consolidate their position in the WTC table while giving the captain and team an opportunity to build momentum ahead of future series.