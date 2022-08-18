NewsCricket
LIVE UPDATES

India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI LIVE Score and UPDATES: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill take India off to solid start in chase

Check LIVE scores and Updates from India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI in Harare on Thursday (August 18) here.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 05:13 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI LIVE Score and UPDATES: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill take India off to solid start in chase
LIVE Blog

India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI: KL Rahul’s Team India will take on hosts Zimbabwe in first of the three-match ODI series in Harare on Thursday (August 18). After a 3-0 ODI series win over West Indies under Shikhar Dhawan, India will look to continue their winning run in the 50-over format ahead of the Asia Cup 2022, which gets underway later this month.

India’s stand-in captain KL Rahul on Wednesday credited the team management for creating an environment where players thrive on his return to the fold after injury rather than feeling insecure about their position as he returns to lead the side against Zimbabwe.

After a near three-month layoff due to a sports hernia and COVID-19, Rahul is all set to lead India in three-match ODI series. When he takes the field on Thursday, it will be only his second full series as captain. “You might be out for two months but they haven`t forgotten what you have done for the team and the country in the last two-three years. Players actually thrive in such an environment,” the Indian captain said on the eve of the first ODI against Zimbabwe.

Check LIVE scores and updates from IND vs ZIM 1st ODI right here.

18 August 2022
17:12 PM

Dhawan, Gill look at ease!

Dhawan is going at a better speed than Gill here. But both of them look at ease in the middle. Sean Williams comes into the attack as Zimbabwe introduced spin at the end of mandatory powerplay. 

IND 45/0 (10.2)

India need 145 runs

16:44 PM

India begin chase!

No KL Rahul at the top for India as Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill open the innings. And they are off to a good start. 

IND 25/0 (4)

India need 165 runs

15:59 PM
15:02 PM

Zimbabwe all-out for 189

Quick wickets for India as Axar Patel and Prasidh Krishna removes Victor Nyauchi and Richard Ngarava respectively to finish the host's innings on 189. The 9th wicket stand helped ZIM get to a decent score. 

14:57 PM

ZIM 7 down

Axar Patel takes his first wicket of the match as he removes ZIM captain and wicket-keeper batsman Regis Chakabva, who was batting on 35. The host have crossed the 100-run mark. 

14:56 PM
14:45 PM
14:25 PM

Dangerous Ryan Burl is gone

Prasidh Krishna gets his second wicket as he removed Ryan Burl for 11. Pull shot straight into the hands of Shubhman Gill at deep square leg. ZIM six down. 

14:23 PM
14:08 PM

Big blow for ZIM, IND take 5th wicket

Sikandar Raza departs as Prasidh Krishan takes his first wicket. He scored 12 runs in 17 balls with the help of one boundary. Another simple catch for Dhawan in slips. 

14:07 PM
13:51 PM

Fifty up for Zimbabwe

Regis Chakabva and Sikandar Raza are building a small partnership. India are still going with Deepak Chahar who is already in his 7th over and Kuldeep Yadav from the other end. 

13:48 PM
13:45 PM

Wesley Madhevere departs for 5, ZIM lose 4th wicket

Deepak Chahar is on fire in his comeback game as he has picked the third wicket in just the 6th over. He dismissed Wesley Madhevere on five with a beautiful in swing to trap the batsman right in front of the wickets. 

13:42 PM
13:39 PM

ZIM 3 down 

M Siraj picks his first wicket of the game as he sends back Sean Williams on one. Thick edge by Sean and a simple catch to vice-captain Shikhar Dhawan. Indian bowlers are destroying the early start the host had. 

13:25 PM

Second wicket for Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar has his second wicket as opener Tadiwanashe Marumani edges a catch through to keeper Sanju Samson. Zimbabwe are 30/2 in 9 overs with Marumani out for 8.

13:15 PM

Deepak Chahar STRIKES!

Deepak Chahar has struck the first blow for India as Innocent Kaia edges a short ball to keeper Sanju Samson. Zimbabwe are 25/1 as in-form Kaia is dismissed for 4 in the 7th over.

13:06 PM

Tadiwanashe Marumani gets first four

Opener Tadiwanashe Marumani gets first boundary of the innings, driving Deepak Chahar down the ground for four. Zimbabwe are 22/0 in 5 overs.

12:58 PM

India lose first review

KL Rahul goes for the review after Deepak Chahar hits Tadiwanashe Marumani in front but DRS says it's missing. Zimbabwe are 17/0 in 3 overs.

12:54 PM

Mohd Siraj goes for 4 wides!

Mohd Siraj bowls the second over and goes for 4 wides off the final ball which he has to bowl again. Zimbabwe are 12/0 after 2 overs.

12:41 PM

Deepak Chahar bowls first over

Deepak Chahar gives away four leg-byes off the final ball. Zimbabwe are 6/0 after the first over.

12:40 PM

Sean Williams returns

Sean Williams is back in the Zimbabwe team after missing the Bangladesh series. Here is the Zimbabwe Playing XI...

Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Innocent Kaia, Sean Williams, Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (capt & wk), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Bradley Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava

12:28 PM

Captain Speak

Here is what the two captains KL Rahul and Regis Chakabva had to say at the toss...

KL Rahul: We will bowl first. Looks like a good wicket, it's an early start, so could have a bit of moisture. Good opportunity to bowl first and exploit the first hour. A lot of guys have got opportunities, good chance to challenge yourself and your skills. Looking forward to a good show. He (Deepak Chahar) was unfortunate to miss out for a long time, excited for a few coming back after injuries.

Regis Chakabva: We would have bowled first as well, but this looks like a good wicket and will stay true for the rest of the day. It's something we've spoken about (about top-order collapses), looking to sort it out. We've got Ngarava and Marumani coming in.

12:19 PM

Deepak Chahar back in the Playing XI

Team India and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Deepak Chahar is fit and back. Here is India's Playing XI...

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson (WK), Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd. Siraj

12:10 PM

India win toss, bowl first

Stand-in India captain KL Rahul has won the toss and India will BOWL first.

12:03 PM

Lance Klusener: Zimbabwe series a missed opportunity for Virat Kohli

Zimbabwe batting coach and former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener speaks exclusively to Zee News English. Read all about it here

12:00 PM

Check TV Timing and livestream details

You can check the TV timings in India and livestream details of India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI here.

11:59 AM

Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of 1st ODI between India and Zimbabwe in Harare.

Live updatesIndia vs Zimbabwe 2022Ind vs ZimIND vs ZIM 1st ODIIND vs ZIM 1st ODI LiveIND vs ZIM 1st ODI Live UpdatesIND vs ZIM 1st ODI Live Score

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What is Government's One Nation One Charger strategy?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the obesity plate of children
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Jaishankar's 'Nation First' Policy
DNA Video
DNA: How many tainted ministers are there in the new government of Bihar?
DNA Video
DNA: Centre vs Delhi government on Rohingya issue
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Kartik Kumar becomes 'Un-Law Minister' of Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How Swastika got linked to Hitler?
DNA Video
DNA: Europe faces worst drought in 500 years
DNA Video
DNA: Why is 'Tipu Sultan' army jealous of Veer Savarkar?