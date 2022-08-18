India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI: KL Rahul’s Team India will take on hosts Zimbabwe in first of the three-match ODI series in Harare on Thursday (August 18). After a 3-0 ODI series win over West Indies under Shikhar Dhawan, India will look to continue their winning run in the 50-over format ahead of the Asia Cup 2022, which gets underway later this month.

India’s stand-in captain KL Rahul on Wednesday credited the team management for creating an environment where players thrive on his return to the fold after injury rather than feeling insecure about their position as he returns to lead the side against Zimbabwe.

Hello and welcome to the Harare Sports Club for the 1st ODI against Zimbabwe.#ZIMvIND pic.twitter.com/8bkf7QiW4n — BCCI (@BCCI) August 18, 2022

After a near three-month layoff due to a sports hernia and COVID-19, Rahul is all set to lead India in three-match ODI series. When he takes the field on Thursday, it will be only his second full series as captain. “You might be out for two months but they haven`t forgotten what you have done for the team and the country in the last two-three years. Players actually thrive in such an environment,” the Indian captain said on the eve of the first ODI against Zimbabwe.

