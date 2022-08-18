India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI LIVE Score and UPDATES: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill take India off to solid start in chase
Check LIVE scores and Updates from India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI in Harare on Thursday (August 18) here.
India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI: KL Rahul’s Team India will take on hosts Zimbabwe in first of the three-match ODI series in Harare on Thursday (August 18). After a 3-0 ODI series win over West Indies under Shikhar Dhawan, India will look to continue their winning run in the 50-over format ahead of the Asia Cup 2022, which gets underway later this month.
India’s stand-in captain KL Rahul on Wednesday credited the team management for creating an environment where players thrive on his return to the fold after injury rather than feeling insecure about their position as he returns to lead the side against Zimbabwe.
Hello and welcome to the Harare Sports Club for the 1st ODI against Zimbabwe.#ZIMvIND pic.twitter.com/8bkf7QiW4n — BCCI (@BCCI) August 18, 2022
After a near three-month layoff due to a sports hernia and COVID-19, Rahul is all set to lead India in three-match ODI series. When he takes the field on Thursday, it will be only his second full series as captain. “You might be out for two months but they haven`t forgotten what you have done for the team and the country in the last two-three years. Players actually thrive in such an environment,” the Indian captain said on the eve of the first ODI against Zimbabwe.
Check LIVE scores and updates from IND vs ZIM 1st ODI right here.
Dhawan, Gill look at ease!
Dhawan is going at a better speed than Gill here. But both of them look at ease in the middle. Sean Williams comes into the attack as Zimbabwe introduced spin at the end of mandatory powerplay.
IND 45/0 (10.2)
India need 145 runs
India begin chase!
No KL Rahul at the top for India as Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill open the innings. And they are off to a good start.
IND 25/0 (4)
India need 165 runs
Zimbabwe are all out __
A brilliant bowling performance from the visitors _
Watch #ZIMvIND LIVE on https://t.co/CPDKNxpgZ3 with an ODI Series Pass (in select regions) _ | _ Scorecard: https://t.co/SSsP6sPGDC
— ICC (@ICC) August 18, 2022
Zimbabwe all-out for 189
Quick wickets for India as Axar Patel and Prasidh Krishna removes Victor Nyauchi and Richard Ngarava respectively to finish the host's innings on 189. The 9th wicket stand helped ZIM get to a decent score.
ZIM 7 down
Axar Patel takes his first wicket of the match as he removes ZIM captain and wicket-keeper batsman Regis Chakabva, who was batting on 35. The host have crossed the 100-run mark.
India are on at the halfway mark!
Watch #ZIMvIND LIVE on https://t.co/CPDKNxpgZ3 with an ODI Series Pass (in select regions) | Scorecard: https://t.co/SSsP6sPGDC
— ICC (@ICC) August 18, 2022
#1stODI | After 21 overs, are 87-6
(Chakabva 30*, Jongwe 0*)#ZIMvIND | #KajariaODISeries | #VisitZimbabwe pic.twitter.com/6OZ3Mum4bu
— Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) August 18, 2022
Dangerous Ryan Burl is gone
Prasidh Krishna gets his second wicket as he removed Ryan Burl for 11. Pull shot straight into the hands of Shubhman Gill at deep square leg. ZIM six down.
#1stODI | After 17 overs, __ are 71-5
(Chakabva 21*, Burl 4*)#ZIMvIND | #KajariaODISeries | #VisitZimbabwe pic.twitter.com/k4wGJlTBt8
— Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) August 18, 2022
Big blow for ZIM, IND take 5th wicket
Sikandar Raza departs as Prasidh Krishan takes his first wicket. He scored 12 runs in 17 balls with the help of one boundary. Another simple catch for Dhawan in slips.
#1stODI | After 12 overs, are 46-4
(Chakabva 14*, Raza 1*)#ZIMvIND | #KajariaODISeries | #VisitZimbabwe pic.twitter.com/w0bMGyc932
— Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) August 18, 2022
Fifty up for Zimbabwe
Regis Chakabva and Sikandar Raza are building a small partnership. India are still going with Deepak Chahar who is already in his 7th over and Kuldeep Yadav from the other end.
India have struck thrice in the first Powerplay
Watch #ZIMvIND LIVE on https://t.co/CPDKNxpgZ3 with a Series Pass (in select regions) | Scorecard: https://t.co/SSsP6sPGDC
— ICC (@ICC) August 18, 2022
Wesley Madhevere departs for 5, ZIM lose 4th wicket
Deepak Chahar is on fire in his comeback game as he has picked the third wicket in just the 6th over. He dismissed Wesley Madhevere on five with a beautiful in swing to trap the batsman right in front of the wickets.
Deepak Chahar picks up his second wicket as Marumani departs.
Zimbabwe 26/2 after 8.1 overs https://t.co/P3fZPWilGM #ZIMvIND pic.twitter.com/3KqU23y4qa
— BCCI (@BCCI) August 18, 2022
ZIM 3 down
M Siraj picks his first wicket of the game as he sends back Sean Williams on one. Thick edge by Sean and a simple catch to vice-captain Shikhar Dhawan. Indian bowlers are destroying the early start the host had.
Second wicket for Deepak Chahar
Deepak Chahar has his second wicket as opener Tadiwanashe Marumani edges a catch through to keeper Sanju Samson. Zimbabwe are 30/2 in 9 overs with Marumani out for 8.
Deepak Chahar STRIKES!
Deepak Chahar has struck the first blow for India as Innocent Kaia edges a short ball to keeper Sanju Samson. Zimbabwe are 25/1 as in-form Kaia is dismissed for 4 in the 7th over.
Tadiwanashe Marumani gets first four
Opener Tadiwanashe Marumani gets first boundary of the innings, driving Deepak Chahar down the ground for four. Zimbabwe are 22/0 in 5 overs.
India lose first review
KL Rahul goes for the review after Deepak Chahar hits Tadiwanashe Marumani in front but DRS says it's missing. Zimbabwe are 17/0 in 3 overs.
Mohd Siraj goes for 4 wides!
Mohd Siraj bowls the second over and goes for 4 wides off the final ball which he has to bowl again. Zimbabwe are 12/0 after 2 overs.
Deepak Chahar bowls first over
Deepak Chahar gives away four leg-byes off the final ball. Zimbabwe are 6/0 after the first over.
Sean Williams returns
Sean Williams is back in the Zimbabwe team after missing the Bangladesh series. Here is the Zimbabwe Playing XI...
Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Innocent Kaia, Sean Williams, Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (capt & wk), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Bradley Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava
Captain Speak
Here is what the two captains KL Rahul and Regis Chakabva had to say at the toss...
KL Rahul: We will bowl first. Looks like a good wicket, it's an early start, so could have a bit of moisture. Good opportunity to bowl first and exploit the first hour. A lot of guys have got opportunities, good chance to challenge yourself and your skills. Looking forward to a good show. He (Deepak Chahar) was unfortunate to miss out for a long time, excited for a few coming back after injuries.
Regis Chakabva: We would have bowled first as well, but this looks like a good wicket and will stay true for the rest of the day. It's something we've spoken about (about top-order collapses), looking to sort it out. We've got Ngarava and Marumani coming in.
— Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) August 18, 2022
Deepak Chahar back in the Playing XI
Team India and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Deepak Chahar is fit and back. Here is India's Playing XI...
India: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson (WK), Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd. Siraj
Captain KL Rahul calls it right at the toss and we will bowl first in the 1st ODI.
A look at our Playing XI for the game.
Live - https://t.co/gVIUAMttDe #ZIMvIND pic.twitter.com/QEgpf7yIp0
— BCCI (@BCCI) August 18, 2022
India win toss, bowl first
Stand-in India captain KL Rahul has won the toss and India will BOWL first.
Lance Klusener: Zimbabwe series a missed opportunity for Virat Kohli
Zimbabwe batting coach and former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener speaks exclusively to Zee News English. Read all about it here.
#EXCLUSIVE: Zimbabwe ODI series is a missed opportunity for #ViratKohli to regain form, says #LanceKlusener
By @DevadyutiDashttps://t.co/4PdIvDoJh2
— Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) August 18, 2022
Check TV Timing and livestream details
You can check the TV timings in India and livestream details of India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI here.
The #MenInBlue are in action
Will @klrahul & Co. bag a winning start to the series?
Find out in #ZIMvIND, LIVE on #SonyLIV https://t.co/9DIRiw1el7 pic.twitter.com/Kem0YKQ6Th
— SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) August 18, 2022
Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of 1st ODI between India and Zimbabwe in Harare.
