India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI LIVE score and updates: India on top as Zimbabwe continue to lose wickets
Check LIVE scores and Updates from India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI in Harare on Thursday (August 20) here.
IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI LIVE Updates: KL Rahul-led India will aim to seal the series vs Zimbabwe when they take them on in the 2nd ODI at Harare. The visitors displayed an all-round show in the 1st ODI, beating Zimbabwe by 10 wickets, courtesy good show by the likes of Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Axar Patel, Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill. Chahar, Krishna and Axar each picked 3 wickets apiece while Dhawan and Gill struck fine half-centuries.
Zimbabwe, on the other hand, will be looking to bounce back in style in the 2nd ODI. They were outclassed and outplayed in the 2nd ODI and would be looking to make a strong comeback in the match.
Squads:
Zimbabwe Squad: Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva(w/c), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Donald Tiripano, Milton Shumba, Tanaka Chivanga, Tony Munyonga, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Clive Madande, John Masara
India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi
ZIM lose half of their side!
Sean Williams is playing a lone hand at the moment in the middle for the hosts. He is on 25. But he is losing partners at the other end. Thakur has 2 wickets. Kuldeep Yadav picked up his 1 wicket by dismissing Sikandar Raza for 16 as India look to bowl out the hosts cheaply.
ZIM 75/5 (21.4)
Raza & Williams steady Zimbabwe
Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams steady the ship for Zimbabwe after they lost 4 wickets in quick succession. Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav have been brought into the attack by skipper KL Rahul.
ZIM- 69/4 (20 Overs), Raza 15 (27) & Williams 23 (17)
GONE!
Prasidh Krishna this time with a stunning delivery to dismiss Madhevere 2 (12). He is caught behind by Sanju Samson. It was a back of a length ball which gets the outside edge to dismiss the right-hander. Indian bowlers are having a field day with the bounce the wicket is providing.
ZIM- 39/4 (13.1 Overs), Raza 5 (3) & Williams 3 (1)
Two in one over!
Shardul Thakur gets another one as Chakabva 2 (5) is caught by Shubman Gill. Looks like India are picking up right from where they left in the first ODI. Dominant performance by the Men in Blue bowling attack.
ZIM- 29/3 (12 Overs), Madhevere 0 (8)
OUT!
Shardul Thakur strikes! Kaia 16 (27) caught behind by Sanju Samson. It was an ordinary delivery but the right-hander failed to execute the pull-shot nicking it behind for the keeper. India on top!
ZIM- 27/2 (11.3 Overs), Madhevere 0 (8) & Chakabva 0 (3)
India pick 1st wicket!
Siraj has been rewarded for her patience and discipline as he finally picks up a wicket in the 9th over of the innings, dismisses Kaitano for just 7 made off 32 balls, caught behind by Samson. Wesley Madhevere, right handed bat, comes to the crease. Kaia at the other end, batting on 10.
ZIM 20/1 (9)
A sedate start for Zimbabwe!
Krishna and Siraj continue to bowl in tandem. They are hitting the right areas but both the batters are cautious against the pace bowling as they do not want to repeat the mistakes committed in the 1st ODI.
India still in search of 1st wicket.
ZIM 12/0 (7)
India look for early wickets!
Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna are sharing the new ball and are aiming for the sticks.
Innocent Kaia and Takudzwanashe Kaitano cautious at the start against the Indian swing bowlers.
ZIM 1/0 (2.4)
Zimbabwe (Playing XI):
Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva(w/c), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Tanaka Chivanga
One change in India XI!
Chahar out, Thakur in.
India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj
Toss News! IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI
India win toss and will bowl first.
Of making a strong comeback & putting in a solid show with the ball _
Hello and welcome to live coverage of 2nd ODI between India and Zimbabwe on our live blog here.
Toss coming up at 12.15 pm IST. Stay tuned for more updates.
