India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI LIVE Score and Updates: KL Rahul wins toss, IND to bat first

Check LIVE scores and Updates from India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI in Harare on Monday (August 22) here.

Aug 22, 2022, 12:28 PM IST

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI LIVE Score and Updates: KL Rahul wins toss, IND to bat first
Team India will look to continue their winning run in the ODI format when they take on hosts Zimbabwe in the third and final ODI in Harare on Monday (August 22). On Saturday (August 20), KL Rahul’s side posted their 14th consecutive win over Zimbabwe – thrashing Regis Chakabva-led side by five wickets to clinch the series 2-0.

They will now look to win the third ODI to complete a series whitewash over Zimbabwe. Following his side’s five-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the second ODI, Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj said that his plan was to hit one area consistently.

Top knocks from Sanju Samson, Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan coupled with strong bowling from Team India crushed Zimbabwe by five wickets in the second ODI of the three-match series on Saturday. “The way I was bowling in West Indies and England, especially with the new ball and the way I bowled in the first ODI here, I had a good rhythm. I had a plan to bowl and hit one area consistently,” said Siraj in a post-match press conference.

Siraj delivered a brilliant spell in the match, taking 1 wicket for 16 runs in eight overs which also included two maidens. Questioned about his good recent performances in white ball cricket, the bowler said that he kept a belief in himself.

“Life is about up and downs. I had plans to hit one area consistently, give dot balls and create pressure on batters. When I use the new ball, I can go for wickets. White ball does not swing a lot. So I can go for wickets when it swings but when it does not, I focus on hitting one area consistently and delivering dot balls,” he added.

Check LIVE Score and Updates from the third ODI between India and Zimbabwe here.

22 August 2022
12:26 PM

Two changes to Zimbabwe Playing XI

Richard Ngarava comes in for Tanaka Chivanga, Tony Munyonga is in for Wessly Madhevere for Zimbabwe in the third ODI.

Zimbabwe: Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Regis Chakabva (capt & wk), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Tony Munyonga, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi

12:21 PM

Deepak Chahar back in India Playing XI

Here's India Playing XI for the 3rd ODI...

India: Shubman Gill, Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Shardul Thakur

12:04 PM

KL Rahul wins toss, IND bat

India captain KL Rahul has won the toss and India will bat FIRST!

12:00 PM

Check TV Timings, Livestream details

You can check TV timings in India and Livestream details of India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI here.

11:59 AM

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of third ODI between India and Zimbabwe.

