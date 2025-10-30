IND W Vs AUS W, Semi Final Live Updates: India Against Invincible Australia
India vs Australia, Semi final Live Updates: India will have a tough challenge on their hands when they take on defending champions Australia in the semi-final of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, on Thursday.
IND W vs AUS W, Semi final Live Updates : India will have a tough challenge on their hands when they take on defending champions Australia in the semi-final of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, on Thursday. The high-stakes clash begins at 3:00 PM IST, with the winner advancing to the final to face South Africa. Australia enter the knockout as the only unbeaten side in the tournament and are targeting a record-extending eighth World Cup title. India, meanwhile, are eyeing their first-ever Women’s ODI World Cup crown, hoping home support gives them the edge.
The two sides previously met in the group stage, where Australia chased down a record total to beat India in a thrilling contest. Alyssa Healy starred with a match-winning century in that game, though her participation in the semi-final remains uncertain due to a calf strain.
India, on the other hand, are dealing with their own injury setback. Opener Pratika Rawal, the tournament’s second-highest run-getter, has been ruled out with an ankle injury. Shafali Verma has been drafted in as her replacement, while India also await clarity on Richa Ghosh’s availability after a finger injury.
IND-W vs AUS-W Semi-Final: Match Details
Fixture India vs Australia, Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Semi-Final
Date Thursday, October 30, 2025
Time 3:00 PM IST (Toss at 2:30 PM IST)
Venue Dr DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
Squads
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Harleen Deol, Shafali Verma, Uma Chetry (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kranti Gaud, Sree Charani
Australia: Alyssa Healy (c/wk)*, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Georgia Voll, Heather Graham, Sophie Molineux
*Healy’s participation remains subject to fitness clearance.
India W Vs Australia W Live Score: Live Streaming
Cricket fans across India can catch the India Women vs Australia Women semi-final live streaming on the JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The live telecast of the IND-W vs AUS-W Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 semi-final will be available on Star Sports Network channels.
India W Vs Australia W Live Score: Shafali Verma Replaces Pratika Rawal
Shafali Verma has been added to the Indian Squad ahead of the Final as Pratika Rawal sustained a serious injury to her foot, leading her to leave the tournament just before the knockout match against Australia.
India vs Australia, Semi final Live Updates : Ind Eyes Their Biggest Opponent
