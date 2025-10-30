Advertisement
IND VS AUS LIVE SCORE

IND W Vs AUS W, Semi Final Live Updates: India Against Invincible Australia

India vs Australia, Semi final Live Updates: India will have a tough challenge on their hands when they take on defending champions Australia in the semi-final of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, on Thursday. 

Edited By: Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Oct 30, 2025, 12:13 PM IST
LIVE Blog

IND W vs AUS W, Semi final Live Updates : India will have a tough challenge on their hands when they take on defending champions Australia in the semi-final of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, on Thursday. The high-stakes clash begins at 3:00 PM IST, with the winner advancing to the final to face South Africa. Australia enter the knockout as the only unbeaten side in the tournament and are targeting a record-extending eighth World Cup title. India, meanwhile, are eyeing their first-ever Women’s ODI World Cup crown, hoping home support gives them the edge.

The two sides previously met in the group stage, where Australia chased down a record total to beat India in a thrilling contest. Alyssa Healy starred with a match-winning century in that game, though her participation in the semi-final remains uncertain due to a calf strain.

India, on the other hand, are dealing with their own injury setback. Opener Pratika Rawal, the tournament’s second-highest run-getter, has been ruled out with an ankle injury. Shafali Verma has been drafted in as her replacement, while India also await clarity on Richa Ghosh’s availability after a finger injury.

IND-W vs AUS-W Semi-Final: Match Details

Fixture India vs Australia, Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Semi-Final
Date Thursday, October 30, 2025
Time 3:00 PM IST (Toss at 2:30 PM IST)
Venue Dr DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Harleen Deol, Shafali Verma, Uma Chetry (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kranti Gaud, Sree Charani

Australia: Alyssa Healy (c/wk)*, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Georgia Voll, Heather Graham, Sophie Molineux

*Healy’s participation remains subject to fitness clearance.

30 October 2025
12:09 IST

India W Vs Australia W Live Score: Live Streaming 

Cricket fans across India can catch the India Women vs Australia Women semi-final live streaming on the JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The live telecast of the IND-W vs AUS-W Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 semi-final will be available on Star Sports Network channels.

11:54 IST

India W Vs Australia W Live Score: Shafali Verma Replaces Pratika Rawal

Shafali Verma has been added to the Indian Squad ahead of the Final as Pratika Rawal sustained a serious injury to her foot, leading her to leave the tournament just before the knockout match against Australia. 

11:44 IST

India W Vs Australia W Live Score: Squads

India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Uma Chetry(w), Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh, Kranti Gaud

Australia Women Squad: Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney(w), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath(c), Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Heather Graham, Darcie Brown, Alyssa Healy, Sophie Molineux

11:42 IST

India W Vs Australia W Live Score: Hello 

Hello and welcome to Zee News English. Stay tuned for the live score and updates of India Women vs Australia Women for 2nd Semi Final of Cricket World Cup 2025.  

11:36 IST

India vs Australia, Semi final Live Updates : Ind Eyes Their Biggest Opponent 

Hello and Welcome you all to the much awaited Semi-final clash between Harmanpreet Kaur's India and Alyssa Healy's Invincible Australia. Tne game is a rain affected game and rain gods can play spoilsport. Stay Tuned for The Live Coverage of the game.

Varul Chaturvedi

A true-blue sports buff, for me, sports is not just a part of life, but my whole life instead. Cricket remains my forte, but I am also enthusiastic about other sports such as American Football

