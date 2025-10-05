India vs Pakistan Live Score, Women World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur Led Team Set To Face Arch Rivals

India vs Pakistan Live Score, Women World Cup 2025: The India Women (IND-W) will face Pakistan Women (PAK-W) in their second match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on October 5, 2025, at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The match is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM IST. The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network channels in India and live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website. This match comes after India secured a strong win against Sri Lanka by 59 runs in their opener, while Pakistan suffered a defeat against Bangladesh.

The squads for the match are:

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud.

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Rameen Shamim, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz (wicket-keeper), Fatima Sana (Captain), Natalia Pervaiz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Eyman Fatima, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sadaf Shamas.

The predicted playing elevens are:

India Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur.

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana (c), Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal.

India will aim to continue their positive momentum while Pakistan looks to bounce back after their opening loss. The match will be held in a neutral venue in Colombo, where weather conditions may influence play.

This encounter is highly anticipated given the intense rivalry and historical dominance of India Women over Pakistan Women in ODIs. India has won all 11 previous matches between these sides.

The match timings, squads, and streaming details are as follows:

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo