India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Score, ICC World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur-Led India Face Sri Lanka In Opener

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Score, ICC World Cup 2025: The much-anticipated ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 gets underway on Tuesday, September 30 with a blockbuster clash between hosts India and Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Harmanpreet Kaur will captain the India team while Chamari Athapaththu will lead Sri Lanka in the tournament opener.



The opening match of ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 pits two South Asian powerhouses against each other in a tournament co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, running from September 30 to November 2, 2025. With eight teams vying for glory in a round-robin format, a strong start could set the tone for both sides' campaigns.

India and Sri Lanka Squads For ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025

Sri Lanka Women Squad: Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Kavisha Dilhari, Dewmi Vihanga, Achini Kulasuriya, Udeshika Prabodhani, Piumi Wathsala Badalge, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera, Nilakshi de Silva, Sugandika Kumari, Imesha Dulani

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

India Women Squad: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chetry, Shree Charani