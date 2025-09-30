India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Score, ICC World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur-Led India Face Sri Lanka In Opener
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Score, ICC World Cup 2025: The much-anticipated ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 gets underway on Tuesday, September 30 with a blockbuster clash between hosts India and Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Harmanpreet Kaur will captain the India team while Chamari Athapaththu will lead Sri Lanka in the tournament opener.
The opening match of ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 pits two South Asian powerhouses against each other in a tournament co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, running from September 30 to November 2, 2025. With eight teams vying for glory in a round-robin format, a strong start could set the tone for both sides' campaigns.
India and Sri Lanka Squads For ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025
Sri Lanka Women Squad: Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Kavisha Dilhari, Dewmi Vihanga, Achini Kulasuriya, Udeshika Prabodhani, Piumi Wathsala Badalge, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera, Nilakshi de Silva, Sugandika Kumari, Imesha Dulani
India Women Squad: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chetry, Shree Charani
IND-W vs SL-W Live Score: Format Of ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025
The 2025 edition will not feature traditional groups. Instead, each team will play seven matches in the league stage, with the top four on the points table advancing to the semi-finals. The first-ranked team will face the fourth, while the second and third will clash in the other semi-final. The winners will progress to the final, scheduled for November 2.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Squads Of Both Sides
IND-W vs SL-W Live Score: Match Details
Match - India vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women's ODI World Cup
Venue - Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
Date - 30th September, 2025
Time - 3:00 PM IST
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 between India and Sri Lanka from Guwahati. Stay Tuned With Zee News English for all the updates.
