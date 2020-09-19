IPL 2020 Match 1, CSK vs MI, Live: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock depart in quick succession

Three-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the toss and opted to bowl first against defending champions Mumbai Indians in the opening match of 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

The curtain raiser of the 13th season of lucrative T20 tournament will be a repeat of last year's final when Mumbai Indians locked horns with CSK in the summit showdown at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad and clinched a narrow one-run win.

With their victory last year, Mumbai Indians became the most successful franchise in IPL history with four title victories, while Chennai Super Kings are second close behind them with three crowns.

The clash will see experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni returning to action for the first time since India’s dismal loss to New Zealand in the World Cup semifinals last year.The former Indian skipper bid adieu to international cricket last month to end his illustrious 16-year-long career with the national team.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jawyawardena had earlier confirmed that skipper Rohit Sharma will open the batting with South Africa’s Quinton De Kock.

While both sides boast of robust squads, it must be highlighted that this year the two giants are missing some crucial names from their lineups.

Chennai will miss the services of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh due to personal reasons, Mumbai Indians will have some big boots to fill after the withdrawal of their bowling spearhead Lasith Malinga from this year’s edition.

Here are the live updates: