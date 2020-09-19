IPL 2020 Match 1, CSK vs MI, Live: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock depart in quick succession

19 September 2020, 20:12 PM
Suryakumar Yadav and Saurabh Tiwary are now batting at the crease for Mumbai Indians.
19 September 2020, 20:10 PM
WICKET! Mumbai Indians have suffered a huge blow as they lost both their openers Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock in quick successions. While the Mumbai Indians skipper (12) chipped the fourth ball of the fifth over from Piyush Chawla straight to Sam Curran at mid-off, De Kock departed for 33 runs after being caught by Shane Watson at midwicket off Sam Curran's delivery in the fifth over. Mumbai Indians 51/2 (6 overs)
19 September 2020, 20:02 PM
Rohit Sharma (12) and Quinton de Kock (31) continue to stand strong at the crease as Mumbai Indians are quickly inching closer to a 50-run mark against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The MS Dhoni-led side is eagerly looking for a breakthrough now. Mumbai Indians 45/0 (2 overs)
19 September 2020, 19:56 PM
Openers Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock are off to a solid start as they managed to add 19 runs in the first two overs. The Mumbai Indians skipper got off the mark by tapping the very first delivery of the first over by Deepak Chahar between cover and point for a boundary. De Kock, on the other hand, edged the third delivery of that over towards mid-on to open his account with two runs. Mumbai Indians 19/0 (2 overs)
19 September 2020, 19:39 PM
Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock have walked down the crease to begin Mumbai Indians innings. Deepak Chahar to open the attack for Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
19 September 2020, 19:18 PM
Lineups:
Mumbai Indians XI: Rohit Sharma (capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Chennai Super Kings XI: Shane Watson, Murali Vijay, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (capt, wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Sam Curran, Lungi Ngidi
19 September 2020, 19:03 PM
Chennai Super Kings win the toss and opt to field first against Mumbai Indians !
19 September 2020, 19:02 PM
Ahead of the IPL 2020 opener, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni could be seen warming up.
19 September 2020, 18:59 PM
The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi is all set to host IPL 2020 opener!
