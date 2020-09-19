हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
IPL 2020 Match 1, CSK vs MI, Live: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock depart in quick succession

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the toss and opted to bowl first against defending champions Mumbai Indians in the opening match IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.  

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 19, 2020 - 20:12
Comments |
Image Credits: Twitter/@mipaltan

Three-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the toss and opted to bowl first against defending champions Mumbai Indians in the opening match of 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

The curtain raiser of the 13th season of lucrative T20 tournament will be a repeat of last year's final when Mumbai Indians locked horns with CSK in the summit showdown at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad and clinched a narrow one-run win.

With their victory last year, Mumbai Indians became the most successful franchise in IPL history with four title victories, while Chennai Super Kings are second close behind them with three crowns.

The clash will see experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni returning to action for the first time since India’s dismal loss to New Zealand in the World Cup semifinals last year.The former Indian skipper bid adieu to international cricket last month to end his illustrious 16-year-long career with the national team.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jawyawardena had  earlier confirmed that skipper Rohit Sharma will open the batting with South Africa’s Quinton De Kock. 

While both sides boast of robust squads, it must be highlighted that this year the two giants are missing some crucial names from their lineups.

Chennai will miss the services of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh due to personal reasons, Mumbai Indians will have some big boots to fill after the withdrawal of their bowling spearhead Lasith Malinga from this year’s edition.

Here are the live updates:

19 September 2020, 20:12 PM

Suryakumar Yadav and Saurabh Tiwary are now batting at the crease for Mumbai Indians. 
 

19 September 2020, 20:10 PM

WICKET! Mumbai Indians have suffered a huge blow as they lost both their openers Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock in quick successions. While the Mumbai Indians skipper (12) chipped the fourth ball of the fifth over from Piyush Chawla straight to Sam Curran at mid-off, De Kock departed for 33 runs after being caught by Shane Watson at midwicket off Sam Curran's delivery in the fifth over. Mumbai Indians 51/2 (6 overs)

19 September 2020, 20:02 PM

Rohit Sharma (12) and Quinton de Kock (31) continue to stand strong at the crease as Mumbai Indians are quickly inching closer to a 50-run mark against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The MS Dhoni-led side is eagerly looking for a breakthrough now. Mumbai Indians 45/0 (2 overs)

19 September 2020, 19:56 PM

Openers Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock are off to a solid start as they managed to add 19 runs in the first two overs. The Mumbai Indians skipper got off the mark by tapping the very first delivery of the first over by Deepak Chahar between cover and point for a boundary. De Kock, on the other hand, edged the third delivery of that over towards mid-on to open his account with two runs. Mumbai Indians 19/0 (2 overs)

19 September 2020, 19:39 PM

Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock have walked down the crease to begin Mumbai Indians innings. Deepak Chahar to open the attack for Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

19 September 2020, 19:18 PM

Lineups:

Mumbai Indians XI: Rohit Sharma (capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Chennai Super Kings XI: Shane Watson, Murali Vijay, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (capt, wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Sam Curran, Lungi Ngidi

19 September 2020, 19:03 PM

Chennai Super Kings win the toss and opt to field first against Mumbai Indians !

19 September 2020, 19:02 PM

Ahead of the IPL 2020 opener, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni could be seen warming up.

 

19 September 2020, 18:59 PM

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi is all set to host IPL 2020 opener!

 

