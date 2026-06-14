/IndiaW vs PakistanW Live Score Updates: Stage set for blockbuster INDW vs PAKW clash in Birmingham

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IndiaW vs PakistanW Live Score Updates: The highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash lights up the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 as Harmanpreet Kaur's side opens its campaign against the Fatima Sana-led team at Edgbaston in Birmingham. India enters as the strong favorite, while Pakistan seeks an upset in the high-stakes rivalry match on Sunday, June 14.
After their historic 2025 ODI World Cup victory, India enter the tournament carrying the weight of expectation as they continue their pursuit of a maiden Women's T20 World Cup title. Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, the side boasts a blend of experience and firepower, particularly at the top of the order where Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma can dictate the tempo from the outset.
Harmanpreet-led India also possess a balanced bowling attack, with Renuka Singh's swing and Deepti Sharma's consistency likely to be important in English conditions. While India start as favourites, Pakistan will be determined to upset the odds and begin their campaign on a winning note.
Squads For INDW vs PAKW Clash
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Nandani Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav
Pakistan: Fatima Sana (c), Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Iram Javed, Eyman Fatima, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Parvaiz, Saira Jabeen, Muneeba Ali, Tuba Hassan, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Tasmia Rubab