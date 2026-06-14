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IndiaW vs PakistanW Live Score Updates: Stage set for blockbuster INDW vs PAKW clash in Birmingham

IndiaW vs PakistanW Live Score Updates: The highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash lights up the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 as Harmanpreet Kaur's side opens its campaign against the Fatima Sana-led team at Edgbaston in Birmingham. India enters as the strong favorite, while Pakistan seeks an upset in the high-stakes rivalry match on Sunday, June 14.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Avinash Kumar
Published: Jun 14, 2026, 11:47 AM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 11:54 AM IST
IndiaW vs PakistanW Live Score Updates: Stage set for blockbuster INDW vs PAKW clash in Birmingham
Image Credit: AI- IndiaW vs PakistanW Live Score Updates
14 June 2026 11:53 IST (IST)

IndiaW vs PakistanW Live Score: Hello 

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 in Birmingham. Stay tuned with Zee News English for all updates. 

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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