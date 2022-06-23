INDW vs SLW 1st T20 LIVE Cricket Score and Update: India beat SL by 34 runs
Follow LIVE score and updates from 1st T20 between India women and Sri Lanka women on our LIVE blog here
India women vs Sri Lanka women 1st T20 at Dambulla Preview: Harmanpreet Kaur will be eyeing a good show as India begin their tour of Sri Lanka with the first T20 International of the three-match series, starting in Dambulla on Thursday (June 23). Harman's task will cut out as one eye will be on the squad for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, in which India are taking part. and also for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup which is only eight months away. India will look to begin their campaign on a high. Not to forget, This is the first international assignment for the Indian women since the poor show at the 2022 Women's World Cup. One more thing: This will an Indian team without the great Mithali Raj, who retired from all formats earlier this month after an illustrious 23-year-old career. On the personal front, skipper Harmanpreet will be eyeing a milestone. The 33-year-old batter, who has amassed 2319 runs from 121 matches, needs another 46 runs to eclipse Mithali in the shortest format. Will she able to do that in today's match? Only time will tell.
India beat SL by 34 runs!
That's it! India win 1st T20 and take 1-0 lead in the 3-match series. Sri Lanka never really got going in the chase. A word for Dilhari who made 47 off 45 balls. But India the better side at the end of the day.
India on the cusp of a win!
Shafali Verma gets a wicket as well. Amam Kanchana falls for 10 off 15 balls. Sanjeewani walks in but the task in almost impossible. Dilhari still there, batting at 41 off 40 balls.
Sri Lanka Women need 53 runs in 13 balls
SLW 58/4 (14
Nilakshi de Silva departs for 8 made off 11 balls. She was struggling big time in the middle. Harmanpreet Kaur with the catch and Pooja Vastrakar with the wicket. Ama Kanchana comes to the middle.
Sri Lanka Women need 81 runs in 36 balls
SLW 53/3 (12)
Sri Lanka go past 50 inside 12 overs. Dilhari and De Silva keep the hosts afloat in chase.
Sri Lanka Women need 86 runs in 48 balls
ANOTHER ONE!
Athapaththu 16 (19) caught by Gayakwad bowled by Radha Yadav. Sri Lanka lose another one as India find another way to get a wicket. Brilliant piece of bowling by Radha Yadav.
SL- 27/2 (6.4 Overs)
SL recover
Sri Lanka recover with Athapaththu and Madavi in the middle as India look to take another wicket inside the powerplay. SL women need to get going now if want to set up their scoreboard for the batters coming in later.
SL - 13/1 (4 Overs), Athapaththu 6 (10) & Madavi 6 (10)
OUT!
Deepti Sharma strikes early for India! Vishmi Gunaratne 1(5) LBW bowled by Deepti Sharma. India get the early breakthrough they were looking for, pressure on Sri Lanka now.
SL- 1/1 (1.4 Overs)
SL start SLOW
Sri Lanka women start their chase slow with just one run off the first over. Renuka Singh and Deepti Sharma attack the stumps for India.
SL - 1/0 (1 Over), Gunaratne 1 (3) & Athapaththu 0 (3)
SLW 41/3 (9.5)
Sri Lanka women struggling at the moment with 3 wickets to go. Nilakshi de Silva and Kavisha Dilhari in the middle. India are keeping them in a leash.
Sri Lanka Women need 98 runs in 61 balls
India 138/6 after 20 overs
Courtesy Rodrigues, a good start by Shafali Verma at the top (31) and Deepti's boundaries in the last over, India have managed to put up a decent total on the board. Deepti made 17 off 8 balls. Inoka Ranaweera top bowler for Sri Lanka with 3 wickets from 4 overs for 30 runs. Oshadi Ranasinghe also takes 2 wickets from 3 overs for 22 runs while captain Chamari Athapaththu picks one. Onus now on the bowlers to deliver the goods. Chase coming up in 15 minutes.
India 106/5 after 17 overs
OUT!
Ranaweera strikes again and she has cleaned up Pooja Vastrakar with a beauty. India lose sixth wicket. Last 3 overs remaining, how more can India get? Deepti Sharma comes in.
India 96/5 after 16 overs
Vastarakar cuts away Ranasinghez on the first ball of the over beautifully for four. Rodrigues finishes the over with six down the ground over long on. Good over for India this.
India 81/5 after 14.1 overs
OUT!
That's the end of Richa Ghose. She has been stumped off Ranaweera. Good glovework there. Ghose departs for 11and Pooja Vastarakar comes in the middle, she is a power hitter and India will need her to be there till the end.
India 71/4 after 12 overs
Alright, India under the pump as Harmanpreet Kaur has walked back after 22 off 20 balls, done in by Inoka Ranaweera. Richa Ghosh has joined Rodrigues in the middle and with 8 more overs to go, India need to target a total around 120.
India 56/3 after 9.2 overs
OUT!
Harman's catch has been dropped on 14 on the first ball of 9th over. But Shafali departs in the 10th over. She goes for 31. Captain Athapaththu delivers again, firstly she took 2 catches and now a wicket. Jemimah Rodrigues on the pitch now.
India 48/2 after 8 overs
Shafali now joins the party and dances down the track for a massive six to spinner Ranaweera. India have recovered well after loss 2 quick wickets. Both long and on and long off in place for Shafali and Harman as both of them like that boundary region. India moving ahead nicely here.
India 32/2 after 6 overs!
Harmanpreet Kaur looking to hit big in this innings right from the word go. End of first powerplay, India have lost two wickets in form of Meghana and Mandhana but Harman and Shafali looking good in the middle. Harman dropped on 9 as well at square leg position.
India 17/2 after 3.4 overs
Out!
Smriti Mandhana and Meghana fall on back to back deliveries. Both getting caught, playing rash shots. India two down in the powerplay. Harmanpreet Kaur joins Shafali in the middle. Ranasinghe with both wickets, her spin doing the trick.
India 10/0 after 2 overs
Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Varma have taken India off to a solid start. Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani with the ball in hand.
Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI): Chamari Athapaththu(c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Inoka Ranaweera(w), Ama Kanchana, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani
This is what the two teams are playing for!
What Sri Lanka & #TeamIndia are playing for. _ _#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/QOvp6NTl1g
— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) June 23, 2022
India Playing XI: S Mandhana, S Verma, S Meghana, J Rodrigues, H Kaur (c), R Ghosh (wk), D Sharma, P Vastrakar, R Thakur, R Yadav, R Gayakwad
India vs Sri Lanka head to head:-
India is way ahead of Sri Lanka in the head-to-head tally as India has won 14 matches.
Sri Lanka has won three fixtures against India.
Considering the last four fixtures between the two teams, India have won all of their matches.
Toss News!
Update from Dambulla is that Harmanpreet Kaur has won the toss and India will bat first.
India and Sri Lanka Squads:
Sri Lanka Women Squad: Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Madavi, Inoka Ranaweera, Nilakshi de Silva, Vishmi Gunaratne, Hasini Perera, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Udeshika Prabodhani, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Ama Kanchana, Hansima Karunaratne, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya, Malsha Shehani, Kavisha Dilhari, Tharika Sewwandi, Sathya Sandeepani, Rashmi de Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana
India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh(w), Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav, Simran Bahadur
Hello and welcome to Live coverage of 1st T20 between India women and Sri Lanka women on our LIVE blog here.
Toss at 2 pm IST. Stay tuned for all updates here.
