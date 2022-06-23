India women vs Sri Lanka women 1st T20 at Dambulla Preview: Harmanpreet Kaur will be eyeing a good show as India begin their tour of Sri Lanka with the first T20 International of the three-match series, starting in Dambulla on Thursday (June 23). Harman's task will cut out as one eye will be on the squad for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, in which India are taking part. and also for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup which is only eight months away. India will look to begin their campaign on a high. Not to forget, This is the first international assignment for the Indian women since the poor show at the 2022 Women's World Cup. One more thing: This will an Indian team without the great Mithali Raj, who retired from all formats earlier this month after an illustrious 23-year-old career. On the personal front, skipper Harmanpreet will be eyeing a milestone. The 33-year-old batter, who has amassed 2319 runs from 121 matches, needs another 46 runs to eclipse Mithali in the shortest format. Will she able to do that in today's match? Only time will tell.