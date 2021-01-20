IPL 2021 players retention LIVE Updates: After Steve Smith release, Sanju Samson appointed as new Rajasthan Royals captain

A lot of reshuffles is expected as several big names are set to be released from their respective franchises in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Harbhajan Singh earlier in the day informed that he has been released by Chennai Super Kings, while media reports indicate Suresh Raina will be retained. In a big move, Steve Smith has also been released by Rajasthan Royals.

The date for the upcoming IPL is yet to be announced, but on Wednesday (January 20) we will get to know the players who will be retained by their respective franchises.

