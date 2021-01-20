हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2021 players retention LIVE Updates: After Steve Smith release, Sanju Samson appointed as new Rajasthan Royals captain

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, January 20, 2021 - 18:34
Comments |
Image used for representational purpose

A lot of reshuffles is expected as several big names are set to be released from their respective franchises in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Harbhajan Singh earlier in the day informed that he has been released by Chennai Super Kings, while media reports indicate Suresh Raina will be retained. In a big move, Steve Smith has also been released by Rajasthan Royals.

The date for the upcoming IPL is yet to be announced, but on Wednesday (January 20) we will get to know the players who will be retained by their respective franchises.

India's lucrative T20 league - the Indian Premier League (IPL) - is one of the most popular sporting events in the global arena. Many youngsters wait for an opportunity in the cash-rich league to showcase their talent and on many occasions, it has worked as a doorway for them to get into the national side. Apart from the youngsters, IPL has also brought the biggest stars of the sport under the same umbrella, and eight franchises comprising both experienced and inexperienced cricketers fight for the silverware. Stay tuned for all the updates!  

 

20 January 2021, 18:29 PM

Sunrisers Hyderabad have retained most of their players. The players that have been released by the franchise are Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Sanjay Yadav, B ,Sandeep and Y Prithvi Raj. 

20 January 2021, 18:24 PM

Kings XI Punjab retains KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Ravi Bishnoi, Prabhsimran Singh, Deepak Hooda, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, M Ashwin, Darshan Nalkande, Ishan Porel, and Harpreet Singh 

20 January 2021, 18:19 PM

CSK have released a total of six players for the upcoming season. The name of the released players are as follow:

Piyush Chawla

Kedar Jadhav

M Vijay

Harbhajan Singh

Monu Kumar Singh

Shane Watson (retired from all cricket) 

20 January 2021, 18:16 PM

Rajasthan Royals co-owner Manoj Badale confirms that Sanju Samson has been appointed as the new captain after the franchise decided to let go of Steve Smith. Samson has been instrumental for the Royals and the team would hope for similar dividends following the new role. 

Meanwhile, the team has also appointed Kumar Sangakkara as their new team director.   

20 January 2021, 18:09 PM

Delhi Capitals have traded Australian pacer Daniel Sams to RCB. The move comes after Sams returned wicketless in the previous edition. But the good news for RCB is that the Australian has been in fine form in the ongoing Big Bash League and has been contributing with both the bat and the ball.

Sams is currently out of action following an injury but he will be available before the playoffs. 

Meanwhile, Harshal Patel will also be traded to Bangalore, a franchise where the Haryana cricketer spent five seasons. 

 

20 January 2021, 17:55 PM

As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, Kings XI Punjab have released star T20 player Glenn Maxwell. The Australian was seen in fine form during the T20 series held against India last year. Meanwhile, the franchise has also released Sheldon Cottrell, K Gowtham, Mueeb ur Rahman, Jimmy Neesham, Hardus Viljoen, and Karun Nair.  

Glenn Maxwell has been released by KXIP. (PTI/File Photo)

20 January 2021, 17:46 PM

List of players that have been retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore: 

Virat Kohli
AB de Villiers
Yuzvendra Chahal
Devdutt Padikkal
Washington Sundar
Mohammed Siraj
Navdeep Saini
Adam Zampa
Shahbaz Ahmed
Josh Philippe
Kane Richardson
Pawan Deshpande 

20 January 2021, 17:43 PM

Rajasthan Royals have released Steve Smith for the upcoming edition of IPL. Under Smith's captaincy, Royals' had finished at the bottom of the eight-team points table.

