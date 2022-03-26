IPL 2022 CSK vs KKR LIVE score and updates: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja continue to struggle

26 March 2022, 20:52 PM
CSK-73/5 (15 overs)
MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja keep the hopes of CSK fans alive as 15 overs are gone with only 73 runs on board. They need to get going now.
Dhoni 7 (18) & Jadeja 14 (19)
26 March 2022, 20:38 PM
MS Dhoni & Jadeja steady CSK
MS Dhoni and CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja steady innings as Chennai loose quick wickets. KKR in the commanding seat with tight bowling and fielding performance.
CSK-66/5 (13 Overs), MS Dhoni 2 (8) & Jadeja 11 (15)
26 March 2022, 20:22 PM
DUBE GONE!
Shivam Dube gone for 3 runs off 6 balls as CSK struggle continues. Skipper Jadeja looks nervous as Chennai keep loosing wickets. Andre Russell gets his 1st wicket of the night.
CSK- 61/ (10/5 Overs)
26 March 2022, 18:03 PM
OUT!
And one more wicket as CSK lose another one. Jadeja taps the ball to leg side and calls for a run. Rayudu responds but Jadeja pulls back last minute, it was by then too late for Rayudu to go back and he is dismissed run out.
Another blow to CSK. First time out has been taken.
CSK 52/4 after 8.4 overs
26 March 2022, 20:03 PM
GONE!
Robin Uthappa comes down the track but completely beaten by Chakaravarthy's spin as Sheldon Jackson stumps Uthappa with some good wicket-keeping hands.
CSK- 49/3 (7.5 Overs)
26 March 2022, 19:57 PM
CSK-30/2 after Power Play
2 wickets in the power-play for Chennai Super Kings with 30 runs to their name. Kolkata Knight Riders get in the commanding seat for now as CSK try to rebuild from early dismissals.
26 March 2022, 19:54 PM
CONWAY Departs!
Umesh Yadav again gets a wicket as Left-hand batsman Devon Conway departs for 3 runs off 8 balls. Kolkata Knight Riders take back the momentum as CSK loose their 2nd wicket.
CSK- 28/2 (4.1 Overs)
26 March 2022, 19:39 PM
SIX!
Robin Uthappa flicks Umesh Yadav off for a maximum as CSK try to rebuild after an early blow. Kolkata Knight Riders still searching for that second wicket.
CSK- 16/1 (3 Overs), Uthappa 11 (9) & Conway 2 (4)
26 March 2022, 19:35 PM
Umesh Yadav packs Gaikwad!
Ruturaj Gaikwad departs for a duck. Umesh Yadav strikes for Kolkata Knight Riders first, Gaikwad nicks it back, an easy catch for Nitish Rana at slip.
CSK- 2/1 (0.3 Overs)
26 March 2022, 19:12 PM
HERE WE GO!
Chennai Super Kings start the batting with right and left-hand combination, openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway to face right-arm fast bowler Umesh Yadav.
26 March 2022, 19:08 PM
The BCCI has held a small felicitation function for gold-winning Olympian Neeraj Chopra. He has been awarded a prize money of INR 1 crore. Lovlia Borgohain the bronze medallist gets INR 25 lakhs. The men's hockey team gets a combined INR 1 crore. Manpreet Singh, the captain, picks up the cheque from Sourav Ganguly.
26 March 2022, 19:05 PM
CSK vs KKR Playing XI
Here are the Playing XI for CSK and KKR. KKR just have 3 foreign stars... Billings, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine
KKR: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Sam Billings, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy
CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (C), MS Dhoni, Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Adam Milne, Tushar Deshpande
26 March 2022, 18:57 PM
Shreyas Iyer wins toss
Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and KKR will BOWL first!
26 March 2022, 18:57 PM
3 debuts for KKR
Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya and Sam Billings make debut for KKR...we are moments away from the TOSS!
26 March 2022, 17:57 PM
KKR vs CSK Probable 11
CSK Probable 11: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(C), MS Dhoni (wk), Maheesh Theekshana/Chris Jordan, Dwayne Bravo, Tushar Deshpande, Adam Milne
KKR Probable 11: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wk), Andre Russell, Chamika Karunaratne, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Umesh Yadav
26 March 2022, 17:45 PM
Check out CSK and KKR Squads below:
CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Adam Milne, Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma
KKR: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Chamika Karunaratne, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Mohammad Nabi, Sheldon Jackson, Baba Indrajith, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Aman Hakim Khan, Tim Southee, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar
26 March 2022, 17:37 PM
In a repeat of last year’s final, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with their new captains – Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer, will lock horns in the opening match of the IPL 2022 and look to start their campaign on a winning note at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday (March 26).
Check how to make pick the best team for Dream11 predictions and other fantasy cricket playing 11s.
26 March 2022, 17:35 PM
Head to head CSK vs KKR
CSK enjoy playing KKR in IPL 2022. These two teams have met each other 28 times in the league, and CSK have dominated most of the times.
26 March 2022, 17:30 PM
IPL 2022 BEGINS Tonight!
Hello all and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Match No 1 of IPL 2022 which is between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
Stay tuned for all live updates here as we build up to the game in hand.