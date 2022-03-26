IPL 2022 CSK vs KKR LIVE score and updates: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja continue to struggle

IPL 2022 CSK vs KKR LIVE Updates: MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to the title win on 2021. And in IPL 2022, the onus will be on his successor Ravindra Jadeja, who makes his IPL captaincy debut today.

On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer will also be making his captaincy debut for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) today. He led Delhi Capitals (DC) to the final of the tournament in 2020 and in 2022, KKR will be hoping he does the same and goes one step further to lift the title.

Pat Cummins and Aaron Finch are big setbacks for KKR as the Australian pair is not available for the first five matches. CSK too will be missing the services of Deepak Chahar.

The most interesting part of the match is going to be the captaincy debut for Ravindra Jadeja. To see Dhoni play under Jadeja at CSK will be a totally new experience of fans and let's see how Jaddu goes in his first match as skipper.