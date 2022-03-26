IPL 2022 CSK vs KKR LIVE score and updates: Shreyas Iyer wins toss, KKR to bowl first

26 March 2022, 19:05 PM
CSK vs KKR Playing XI
Here are the Playing XI for CSK and KKR. KKR just have 3 foreign stars... Billings, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine
KKR: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Sam Billings, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy
CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (C), MS Dhoni, Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Adam Milne, Tushar Deshpande
26 March 2022, 18:57 PM
Shreyas Iyer wins toss
Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and KKR will BOWL first!
26 March 2022, 18:57 PM
3 debuts for KKR
Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya and Sam Billings make debut for KKR...we are moments away from the TOSS!
26 March 2022, 17:57 PM
KKR vs CSK Probable 11
CSK Probable 11: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(C), MS Dhoni (wk), Maheesh Theekshana/Chris Jordan, Dwayne Bravo, Tushar Deshpande, Adam Milne
KKR Probable 11: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wk), Andre Russell, Chamika Karunaratne, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Umesh Yadav
26 March 2022, 17:45 PM
Check out CSK and KKR Squads below:
CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Adam Milne, Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma
KKR: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Chamika Karunaratne, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Mohammad Nabi, Sheldon Jackson, Baba Indrajith, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Aman Hakim Khan, Tim Southee, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar
26 March 2022, 17:37 PM
In a repeat of last year’s final, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with their new captains – Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer, will lock horns in the opening match of the IPL 2022 and look to start their campaign on a winning note at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday (March 26).
Check how to make pick the best team for Dream11 predictions and other fantasy cricket playing 11s.
26 March 2022, 17:35 PM
Head to head CSK vs KKR
CSK enjoy playing KKR in IPL 2022. These two teams have met each other 28 times in the league, and CSK have dominated most of the times.
26 March 2022, 17:30 PM
IPL 2022 BEGINS Tonight!
Hello all and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Match No 1 of IPL 2022 which is between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
Stay tuned for all live updates here as we build up to the game in hand.