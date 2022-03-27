IPL 2022 DC vs MI Live Score and Updates: MI's Rohit Sharma, Anmolpreet fall in quick succession

27 March 2022, 16:22 PM
GONE! Anmolpreet OUT!
Delhi Capitals get second wicket as Anmolpreet Singh depart for 8 runs off 9 balls. Caught by Lalit Yadav and bowled by Kuldeep Yadav as he gets his second wicket for DC.
MI- 85/2 (11 Overs), Kishan 34 (24) & Tilak Varma 1 (1)
27 March 2022, 16:14 PM
OUT! ROHIT GONE!
Skipper Rohit Sharma departs for 41 runs off 32 balls Caught by Powell bowled by Kuldeep Yadav. Sharma tries to clear the rope but gets caught at deep-midwicket.
MI- 67/1 (8.2 Overs), Kishan 25 (18)
27 March 2022, 16:04 PM
Rohit & Kishan going STRONG
MI skipper Rohit Sharma & Ishan Kishan still on the crease as Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack after power-play. DC desperately need a wicket and Shardul Thakur would be hoping that Rohit Sharma gets out quick as he dropped him in the 5th over.
MI- 56/0 (7 Overs), Rohit 32 (26) & Kishan 23 (15)
27 March 2022, 15:54 PM
DC STRUGGLING
Delhi Capitals bowling suffers as they try to find their 1st breakthrough. Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan looking dangerous as they score 48 runs in 30 balls so far.
MI- 48/0 (5 Overs), Rohit 25 (17) & Kishan 22 (13)
27 March 2022, 15:36 PM
Rohit & Kishan SHOW
Skipper Rohit Sharma & Ishan Kishan off to a great start so far for the Mumbai Indians as Delhi Capitals' bowlers Shardul Thakur and Khaleel Ahmed struggle.
MI- 16/0 (2 Overs), Rohit 12 (10) & Kishan 5 (3)
27 March 2022, 15:26 PM
HERE WE GO!
Ishan Kishan & Skipper Rohit Sharma open the innings for Mumbai Indians, they will face Delhi Capitals' right-arm fast bowler Shardul Thakur.
27 March 2022, 15:13 PM
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Anmolpreet Singh, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Tymal Mills, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Kamlesh Nagarkoti
27 March 2022, 14:46 PM
Rishabh Pant wins the toss
Rishabh Pant wins the toss and decides to bowl first in game against Mumbai Indians.
27 March 2022, 14:42 PM
Rovman Powell, Shardul Thakur to make DC debut
Rovman Powell, Shardul Thakur and Yash Dhull have got their Delhi Capitals caps before play.
27 March 2022, 14:35 PM
Rohit Sharma will lead MI in his 130th game
Rohit Sharma will become the third-most experienced captain in the IPL with 130 matches. He will overtake Gautam Gambhir, who captained in 129 IPL matches. Only MS Dhoni (204) and Virat Kohli (140) have captained in more IPL matches.
27 March 2022, 14:30 PM
DC vs MI Head-to-Head
Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians have faced each other 30 times with MI winning 16 and DC winning 14 times.
27 March 2022, 14:29 PM
Hello and welcome to our coverage of IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians.