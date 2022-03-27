IPL 2022 DC vs MI Live Score and Updates: MI's Rohit Sharma, Anmolpreet fall in quick succession

Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians will open their 2022 campaign against Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday (March). The Match No. 2 of the IPL 2022 is the replay of IPL 2022 final between Rohit Sharma’s side and DC.

DC head coach Ricky Ponting on Saturday said that he is confident about his team’s chances in their opening game against Mumbai Indians (MI). “We’ve been working exceptionally hard on making sure that the guys that are here are ready for their first challenge. I believe we have good depth in our squad. Yes, we are missing some overseas players for the first couple of games, but that’s no worry for us. I fully expect that we can get off to a good start on Sunday,” said Ricky Ponting during a virtual press conference.

Captain Rishabh Pant spoke about the inclusion of David Warner and Rovman Powell in the Delhi franchise for this season. “David Warner was one of the biggest buys for us in the Auction. I am very happy with his inclusion in the team. Rovman Powell can also be the X-factor player for us. He has immense power and I think it’s going to be great to have him on our side. Hopefully, Rovman can live up to his expectations and help Delhi Capitals this year,” said Pant.

