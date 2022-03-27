हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022 DC vs MI Live Score and Updates: Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians face Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals in opener

Check out LIVE score and updates from Match 2 of IPL 2022 being played between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai on Sunday (March 27).

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, March 27, 2022 - 14:46
Comments |
Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians are taking on Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2022 match at Brabourne Stadium. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians will open their 2022 campaign against Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday (March). The Match No. 2 of the IPL 2022 is the replay of IPL 2022 final between Rohit Sharma’s side and DC.

DC head coach Ricky Ponting on Saturday said that he is confident about his team’s chances in their opening game against Mumbai Indians (MI). “We’ve been working exceptionally hard on making sure that the guys that are here are ready for their first challenge. I believe we have good depth in our squad. Yes, we are missing some overseas players for the first couple of games, but that’s no worry for us. I fully expect that we can get off to a good start on Sunday,” said Ricky Ponting during a virtual press conference.

Captain Rishabh Pant spoke about the inclusion of David Warner and Rovman Powell in the Delhi franchise for this season. “David Warner was one of the biggest buys for us in the Auction. I am very happy with his inclusion in the team. Rovman Powell can also be the X-factor player for us. He has immense power and I think it’s going to be great to have him on our side. Hopefully, Rovman can live up to his expectations and help Delhi Capitals this year,” said Pant.

Check all Live Scores and Updates from Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2022 match here.

27 March 2022, 14:35 PM

Rohit Sharma will lead MI in his 130th game

Rohit Sharma will become the third-most experienced captain in the IPL with 130 matches. He will overtake Gautam Gambhir, who captained in 129 IPL matches. Only MS Dhoni (204) and Virat Kohli (140) have captained in more IPL matches.

27 March 2022, 14:30 PM

DC vs MI Head-to-Head

Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians have faced each other 30 times with MI winning 16 and DC winning 14 times.

27 March 2022, 14:29 PM

Hello and welcome to our coverage of IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians.

