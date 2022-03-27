IPL 2022 DC vs MI Live Score and Updates: Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians face Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals in opener

27 March 2022, 14:35 PM
Rohit Sharma will lead MI in his 130th game
Rohit Sharma will become the third-most experienced captain in the IPL with 130 matches. He will overtake Gautam Gambhir, who captained in 129 IPL matches. Only MS Dhoni (204) and Virat Kohli (140) have captained in more IPL matches.
27 March 2022
DC vs MI Head-to-Head
Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians have faced each other 30 times with MI winning 16 and DC winning 14 times.
27 March 2022
Hello and welcome to our coverage of IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians.