IPL 2022 Mega Auction Live Updates: Ajinkya Rahane heads to KKR for Rs 1 crore

13 February 2022, 12:20 PM
Cheteshwar Pujara UNSOLD
India batter Cheteshwar Pujara goes UNSOLD too for base price of Rs 50 lakh.
13 February 2022, 12:19 PM
Aaron Finch Unsold!
Australia T20 captain Aaron Finch has also gone UNSOLD for now. Finch's base price was Rs 1.5 crore.
13 February 2022, 12:18 PM
Marnus Labuschagne, Eoin Morgan unsold
Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne and England T20 captain Eoin Morgan have gone UNSOLD. So has Indian batter Saurabh Tiwary.
13 February 2022, 12:13 PM
Delhi Capitals buy Mandeep Singh
Punjab batter Mandeep Singh will head to Delhi Capitals, who buy him for Rs 1.1 crore.
13 February 2022, 12:12 PM
Ajinkya Rahane heads to KKR
Ajinkya Rahane will play for KKR, who buy him for Rs 1 crore.
13 February 2022, 12:05 PM
Aiden Markram goes to SRH
Aiden Markram will play for Sunrisers Hyderabad, who beat Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians to buy him for Rs 2.6 crore.
13 February 2022, 12:04 PM
Aiden Markram is first one out of block
South African opener Aiden Markram gets auction going today!
13 February 2022, 12:01 PM
Charu Sharma steps in for Hugh Edmeades again
Charu Sharma will be auctioneer on Day 2 of the IPL 2022 mega auction. Edmeades fell ill just before lunch on Day 1 but shares a video message that he is doing well.
13 February 2022, 11:52 AM
First Set on Day 2 has 'Capped batters'
The first set on Day 2 of the auction will be 'Capped batters'. It has: Aaron Finch, Marnus Labuschagne, Dawid Malan, Aiden Markram, Eoin Morgan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Mandeep Singh and Saurabh Tiwary.
13 February 2022, 11:43 AM
Almost auction time again
Day 2 of IPL 2022 mega auction is only 10 minutes. Who will walk away with the best side for the 15th edition of the IPL?
Hello Teams - Time to put your thinking caps on for Day 2
What do you have in store for us today? #TATAIPLAuction @TataCompanies pic.twitter.com/WeiCrvzYr0
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 13, 2022
13 February 2022, 11:15 AM
Accelerated auction after lunch
Each team would have submitted a list of 20 players from beyond Set 18, and those players will form part of the accelerated auction which will take place after lunch on Sunday.
13 February 2022, 10:58 AM
Foes will turn teammates in IPL 2022
One of the big talking points of IPL 2022 mega auction was Ravichandran Ashwin joining Jos Buttler at Rajasthan Royals. Read all about the IPL 2019 'mankad' rivalry.
13 February 2022, 10:39 AM
Ishan Kishan, Deepak Chahar break the bank
Ishan Kishan and Deepak Chahar were biggest buys on Day 1 of the auction. Read all about it here.
Can you guess this movie scene?
P.S. Munna ab kahi nahi jaa raha! #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #AalaRe #IPLAuction @ishankishan51 @surya_14kumar pic.twitter.com/XHAt2Ut4aL
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 13, 2022
13 February 2022, 10:33 AM
Action packed Day 1
There was plenty of action on the opening day of the auction. Auctioneer Hugo Edmeades fell ill before lunch and had to be replaced by Charu Sharma. Read all about it here.
13 February 2022, 10:32 AM
Hello and welcome to our coverage of Day 2 of the IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru.