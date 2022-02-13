हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

IPL 2022 Mega Auction Live Updates: All eyes on Suresh Raina, Ajinkya Rahane on Day 2

IPL 2022 mega auction Day 2, check Live Updates of the event in Bengaluru on Sunday (February 13).

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, February 13, 2022 - 12:13
Comments |
Day 2 of the IPL 2022 mega auction will take place in Bengaluru on Sunday (February 13). (Photo: ANI)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction will resume for Day 2 at the ITC Gardenia hotel in Bengaluru on Sunday (February 13) from 12pm IST. On day one, the 10 teams spent over Rs 388 crores to buy 78 players for the upcoming 15th edition of the IPL, out of which 20 were foreigners.

Ishan Kishan proved to be the most expensive buy on Day 1, with Mumbai Indians bringing the Jharkhand wicketkeeper batter back home for Rs 15.25 crore. All-rounder Deepak Chahar was also bought back by IPL 2021 champions Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14 crore.

The auction will resume with an accelerated format set to start after lunch on Sunday. Three prominent Test specialists Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ishant Sharma didn't come under the hammer on the day and it is understood that franchises didn't want to spend on players who don't bring value to the table with their T20 game.

They might come back on Sunday at the accelerated bidding process if someone expresses interests. Wriddhiman Saha, who has been told that he won't be picked for Test matches went unsold as teams are looking beyond the soon-to-be 38 year-old Bengal stumper.

Umesh Yadav, for his inconsistent white ball record, also went unsold and one of IPL’s bonafide legends Suresh Raina found out that just playing IPL to IPL wouldn’t work as Chennai Super Kings didn’t bid for him. Ditto for Steve Smith who went unsold as there were no takers.

Check all the Live Updates for Day 2 of the IPL 2022 mega auction here. You can also watch Day 2 of the auction live on Star Sports network and live stream on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

13 February 2022, 12:12 PM

Ajinkya Rahane heads to KKR

Ajinkya Rahane will play for KKR, who buy him for Rs 1 crore.

13 February 2022, 12:05 PM

Aiden Markram goes to SRH

Aiden Markram will play for Sunrisers Hyderabad, who beat Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians to buy him for Rs 2.6 crore.

13 February 2022, 12:04 PM

Aiden Markram is first one out of block

South African opener Aiden Markram gets auction going today!

13 February 2022, 12:01 PM

Charu Sharma steps in for Hugh Edmeades again

Charu Sharma will be auctioneer on Day 2 of the IPL 2022 mega auction. Edmeades fell ill just before lunch on Day 1 but shares a video message that he is doing well. 

13 February 2022, 11:52 AM

First Set on Day 2 has 'Capped batters'

The first set on Day 2 of the auction will be 'Capped batters'. It has: Aaron Finch, Marnus Labuschagne, Dawid Malan, Aiden Markram, Eoin Morgan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Mandeep Singh and Saurabh Tiwary.

13 February 2022, 11:43 AM

Almost auction time again

Day 2 of IPL 2022 mega auction is only 10 minutes. Who will walk away with the best side for the 15th edition of the IPL?

13 February 2022, 11:15 AM

Accelerated auction after lunch

Each team would have submitted a list of 20 players from beyond Set 18, and those players will form part of the accelerated auction which will take place after lunch on Sunday.

13 February 2022, 10:58 AM

Foes will turn teammates in IPL 2022

One of the big talking points of IPL 2022 mega auction was Ravichandran Ashwin joining Jos Buttler at Rajasthan Royals. Read all about the IPL 2019 'mankad' rivalry.

13 February 2022, 10:39 AM

Ishan Kishan, Deepak Chahar break the bank

Ishan Kishan and Deepak Chahar were biggest buys on Day 1 of the auction. Read all about it here.

13 February 2022, 10:33 AM

Action packed Day 1

There was plenty of action on the opening day of the auction. Auctioneer Hugo Edmeades fell ill before lunch and had to be replaced by Charu Sharma. Read all about it here.

13 February 2022, 10:32 AM

Hello and welcome to our coverage of Day 2 of the IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru.

Must Watch

PT2M25S

Bank Fraud: Complaint of SBI's DGM, investigation lasted for several months