IPL 2022 Mega Auction LIVE Updates: Avesh Khan becomes costliest uncapped buy, sold to Lucknow

12 February 2022, 21:06 PM
Bidding strong for Avesh Khan
Lucknow Super Giants buys Avesh Khan. Another Indian pacer who has been sold for a big price. He gets Rs 10 crore.
12 February 2022, 21:03 PM
Updates on uncapped players
KM Asif is SOLD to CSK for Rs 20 Lakh
Akash Deep is SOLD to RCB for Rs 20 Lakh
12 February 2022, 20:57 PM
Kartik wins big at the mega auctions
Kartik Tyagi has won big, goes to SRH for Rs 4 crore. He has pace and he resembled Brett Lee. SRH spend on quality young players and Tyagi surely is one of them.
12 February 2022, 20:49 PM
Updates on uncapped players
Jitesh Sharma is SOLD to Punjab Kings for INR 20 Lakh
Sheldon Jackson is SOLD to KKR for Rs 60 Lakh
N Jagadeesan is UNSOLD
Prabhsimran Singh is SOLD to Punjab Kings for Rs 60 Lakh
12 February 2022, 20:40 PM
Auction updates for uncapped players
Anuj Rawat joins Virat Kohli at RCB, sold for Rs 3.4 crore
Vishnu Solanki he is UNSOLD
12 February 2022, 20:37 PM
DC buys KS Bharat
KS Bharat has been sold to DC for a sum of Rs 2 crore.
Mohammed Azharuddeen meanwhile goes unsold
12 February 2022, 20:23 PM
Auction resumes after a short break
KS Bharat is the first player in this new set - uncapped wicket-keepers.
12 February 2022, 20:19 PM
Intense war again between franchises
This time the fight is for Shahbaz Ahmed who has played for RCB previously. They are bidding high for him. His base price was Rs 30 lakh, which has now crossed 2 crore mark. He is eventually bought for Rs 2.4 crore
12 February 2022, 20:15 PM
Punkab Kings buy another young player
Harpreet Brar sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 3.8 crore
12 February 2022, 20:11 PM
In case you missed it!
Kamlesh Nagakoti sold to DC for Rs 1.10 crore
12 February 2022, 19:59 PM
Rahul Tewatia will play under Hardik Pandya's leadership
Tewatia, star for RR, goes to Gujarat Giants for a sum of Rs 9 crore. He becomes joint second most expensive uncapped player ever in IPL history alongside Shahrukh Khan.
12 February 2022, 19:51 PM
Shivam Mavi sold
Indian pacer Shivam Mavi who earlier also played for KKR has been bought back by the franchise. Price: Rs. 7.25 cr.
12 February 2022, 19:44 PM
Shahrukh Khan goes to K̶K̶R̶ Punjab Kings!
KKR was in for a while, till 2.4 crore but then gave up. His old team Punjab Kings got him for rs 9 crore.
12 February 2022, 19:43 PM
Alright, Shahrukh Khan is here
And KKR, owned by actor Shah Rukh Khan, is bidding for him. Will be an intense contest.
12 February 2022, 19:40 PM
Abhishek Sharma to SRH
After a long battle, Abhishek has been bought back by SRH for a sum of Rs 6.5 crore.
Sarfaraz Khan sold for Rs 20 lakh to DC.
12 February 2022, 19:33 PM
Abhishek Sharma starts a biddig war
SRH and Punjab Kings are fighting to get all-rounder Abhishek Sharma. And now Gujarat Titans join the contest.
12 February 2022, 19:23 PM
Riyan Parag goes big
The Indian uncapped all-rounder gets under the hammer and he is SOLD to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 3.8 crore. His team previous team RR wanted him badly.
12 February 2022, 19:21 PM
Rahul Tripathi off to SRH
What a win for Rahul here as he grabs a deal of Rs 8.5 crore from Sunrisers of Hyderabad
12 February 2022, 19:12 PM
Baby AB de Villiers sold
Young Dewald Brevis is SOLD to Mumbai Indians for Rs 3 crore. He was the Player of the series at the U19 World Cup 2022 and is being hailed as the next AB de Villiers.
12 February 2022, 19:08 PM
This is BIG
A new player, uncapped Indian, Abhinav Sadarangani is SOLD to Gujarat Titans for Rs 2.6 crore. He is big hitter and he has hit a jackpot at the auctions.
12 February 2022, 18:48 PM
Priyam Garg to SRH
SRH have got the India U19 captain from 2020 for the base price of Rs 20 lakh.
12 February 2022, 18:33 PM
Yuzvendra Chahal goes to RR
The star Indian spinner has been bought by Rajasthan Royals for rs 6.5 crore. This is a great deal for RR for the top Indian white-ball spinner.
12 February 2022, 18:24 PM
Rahu Chahar goes to Punjab Kings
The Indian leg-spinner goes to R Chahar for Rs 5.25 crore. There was a lot of heat as PBKS owner Ness Wadia wanted bid to end as soon as possible.
12 February 2022, 18:22 PM
Fight for Rahul Chahar
Rahul Chahar is here and SRH, DC are fight it out for him. Intense war is on.
12 February 2022, 18:19 PM
Kuldeep Yadav bought by DC
Indian left arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav goes to DC for Rs 2 crore. Adam Zampa goes unsold for now.
12 February 2022, 18:18 PM
Mustafizur to DC
Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman has been SOLD to Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 Crore
12 February 2022, 18:13 PM
Unsold
Mujeeb Zadran gets no buyer, so does England's Adil Rashid. Imran Tahir too unsold.
12 February 2022, 18:07 PM
Thakur goes to DC
Shardul Thakur is flying to Delhi from Chennai. DC buy him for Rs 10.75 crore. Intense fight was on between many franchises but it was DC which had the last laugh.
12 February 2022, 18:04 PM
Bidding war for Shardul
Shardul Thakur is here and there is a stiff battle going on right now between franchises to get the all-rounder. His base price is Rs 2 crore and he has already crossed Rs 8 cr mark.
12 February 2022, 18:00 PM
Bhuvi goes back to SRH
Bhuvneshwar is bought for Rs 4.2 crore by Sunrisers Hyderabad. That means Bhuvneshwar stays in Orange Army.
12 February 2022, 17:56 PM
Wood to LSG
Lucknow Super Giants get England pacer Mark Wood for Rs 7.5 crore.
12 February 2022, 17:49 PM
And Hazlewood goes to RCB
Royal Challengers Bangalore fiercely fought for Josh Hazlewood and they get him for Rs 7.75 crore. The bowlers are getting richer by the minute in Bengaluru.
12 February 2022, 17:43 PM
Another costly buy
New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson will play for Gujarat Titans for Rs 10 crore. His past team was Kolkata Knight Riders.
12 February 2022, 17:43 PM
12 February 2022, 17:37 PM
Intense war was on for Prasidh Krishna and he wins big!
Rajasthan Royals buy Indian pacer for Rs 10 crore. Krishna earlier played for KKR. From base price of rs 1 crore to final price of Rs 10 crore, a big jump.
12 February 2022, 17:32 PM
Huge shock for Umesh Yadav
He goes unsold. Will try his luck in the next round. Meanwhile intense war is over Prasidh Krishna.
12 February 2022, 17:28 PM
Deepak Chahar goes to CSK
CSK fought hard for Deepak Chahar and they have got him back for Rs 14 crore. Chahar to play again for Chennai in yellow.
12 February 2022, 17:22 PM
Intense war going on for Deepak Chahar
His base price was Rs 2 crore. And the amount has already crossed the 13 crore mark. History is being made right now it seems.
12 February 2022, 17:21 PM
Natarajan has been bought back by SRH
Alright then, SRH buys T Natarajan. He goes for Rs 4 crore. He must be a happy man surely.
12 February 2022, 17:10 PM
India bowler T Natarajan is in
Intense bid is on between SRH and Gujarat for the left arm pacer. His base price is Rs 1 crore.
12 February 2022, 17:07 PM
Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya had a verbal spat a year back after which Hooda quit Baroda team. They will play together now from IPL 2022.
Hooda and Krunal would be a good pair. Divided by Baroda, United by Lucknow #IPLAuction
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 12, 2022
12 February 2022, 17:01 PM
Ishan Kishan is a happy man
This is the first time Mumbai Indians have spent over Rs 10 crore in auction history. It seems he is being seen as the next captain. Who knows? He has thanked Mumbai Indians owners for trusting him again.
12 February 2022, 16:53 PM
Nicholas Pooran goes to SRH
Strong bidding by SRH. KKR came close to getting the West Indian batter. But Kaviya Maran, SRH CEO, really wanted Pooran in SRH squad. He goes to SRH for Rs 10.75 cr.
12 February 2022, 16:51 PM
Sam Billing too is unsold
No bid for the England batter and this is a huge surprise. West Indian Nicholas Pooran is now in. Let's see how much he gets. His bid has begun. His base price is Rs 1.5 cr.
12 February 2022, 16:43 PM
Dinesh Karthik is a Royal again
Dinesh Karthik is SOLD to RCB for Rs 5.5 crore. CSK bid hard for him but RCB took the cake in the end. Wriddhiman Saha goes unsold for now.
12 February 2022, 16:33 PM
Jonny Bairstow sold
The England wicket-kepper is sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 6.75 crore. This is a good steal from PBKS.
Dinesh Karthik is in.
12 February 2022, 16:29 PM
Ishan Kishan goes to MI
Ishan Kishan becomes the costliest buy so far. He has been bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 15.25 crore.
12 February 2022, 16:28 PM
Rayudu to CSK
Ambati Rayudu is SOLD to CSK for Rs 6.75 crore - He is back in yellow
12 February 2022, 16:25 PM
Isha Kishan is in
High bid for Ishan, whose base price is Rs 2 crore. Mumbai Indians surely want him back as they are fighting hard for him. He has already crossed 8 crore mark.
12 February 2022, 16:22 PM
Ambati Rayudu is back to CSK
He has been is SOLD to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 6.75 crore - He is back in yellow.