IPL 2022 Mega Auction LIVE Updates: Avesh Khan becomes costliest uncapped buy, sold to Lucknow

IPL 2022 mega auction Day 1, check Live Updates of the event in Bengaluru on Saturday (February 12).

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, February 12, 2022 - 21:11
Lucknow have bought Avesh Khan for Rs 10 crore (Photo: Twitter)

Dashing batter Shreyas Iyer and the multi-skilled Shardul Thakur are expected to laugh their way to the bank as two of the costliest buys in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 when the last mega-auction commences in Bengaluru on Saturday (February 12). The 10 teams in the league, following the addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants, will be bidding heavily for the Indian players in a list of 600 cricketers, including 227 overseas candidates up for grabs during the two-day event.

This year’s auction might witness the maximum number of Indian million dollar buys (Rs 7.5 crore and above) with more than 10 cricketers set to cross Rs 10 crore bid range and some expected to hit close to Rs 20 crore. While Iyer could be the highest ever auction buy (in the 20 crore range), the likes of Shardul and Kishan (keeper-batter), with their bouquet of skills, can also fetch anything in the range of Rs 12-15 crore or even upwards if some franchises get into intense bidding wars.

Then there are Deepak Chahar and Yuzvendra Chahal, who can also get anything in the range of USD 2 million (Rs 15 crore) as both of them are proven international performers. With megastars like Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings), Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) and Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians) retained by their respective franchises, teams would look from flamboyant middle-order batters to good wrist spinners not to forget the all-rounders, who are always in demand.

While KL Rahul, at Rs 17 crore, is the player with highest retention price, former Delhi Capitals skipper Iyer might force some of the franchises like Punjab Kings (Rs 72 crore purse), Sunrisers Hyderabad (Rs 68 crore) and Rajasthan Royals (Rs 62 crore) to break the bank.

Check all the Live updates from the IPL 2022 mega auction right here. The live TV broadcast of the auction will begin at 11am on Star Sports network and the live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

12 February 2022, 21:06 PM

Bidding strong for Avesh Khan

Lucknow Super Giants buys Avesh Khan. Another Indian pacer who has been sold for a big price. He gets Rs 10 crore.

12 February 2022, 21:03 PM

Updates on uncapped players

KM Asif is SOLD to CSK for Rs 20 Lakh 

Akash Deep is SOLD to RCB for Rs 20 Lakh 

12 February 2022, 20:57 PM

Kartik wins big at the mega auctions

Kartik Tyagi has won big, goes to SRH for Rs 4 crore. He has pace and he resembled Brett Lee. SRH spend on quality young players and Tyagi surely is one of them. 

12 February 2022, 20:49 PM

Updates on uncapped players

Jitesh Sharma is SOLD to Punjab Kings for INR 20 Lakh 

Sheldon Jackson is SOLD to KKR for Rs 60 Lakh 

N Jagadeesan is UNSOLD 

Prabhsimran Singh is SOLD to Punjab Kings for Rs 60 Lakh 

12 February 2022, 20:40 PM

Auction updates for uncapped players

Anuj Rawat joins Virat Kohli at RCB, sold for Rs 3.4 crore

Vishnu Solanki he is UNSOLD 

12 February 2022, 20:37 PM

DC buys KS Bharat

KS Bharat has been sold to DC for a sum of Rs 2 crore. 

Mohammed Azharuddeen meanwhile goes unsold

12 February 2022, 20:23 PM

Auction resumes after a short break

KS Bharat is the first player in this new set - uncapped wicket-keepers. 

12 February 2022, 20:19 PM

Intense war again between franchises

This time the fight is for Shahbaz Ahmed who has played for RCB previously. They are bidding high for him. His base price was Rs 30 lakh, which has now crossed 2 crore mark. He is eventually bought for Rs 2.4 crore

12 February 2022, 20:15 PM

Punkab Kings buy another young player

Harpreet Brar sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 3.8 crore

12 February 2022, 20:11 PM

In case you missed it!

Kamlesh Nagakoti sold to DC for Rs 1.10 crore

12 February 2022, 19:59 PM

Rahul Tewatia will play under Hardik Pandya's leadership

Tewatia, star for RR, goes to Gujarat Giants for a sum of Rs 9 crore. He becomes joint second most expensive uncapped player ever in IPL history alongside Shahrukh Khan.

12 February 2022, 19:51 PM

Shivam Mavi sold

Indian pacer Shivam Mavi who earlier also played for KKR has been bought back by the franchise. Price: Rs. 7.25 cr. 

12 February 2022, 19:44 PM

Shahrukh Khan goes to K̶K̶R̶  Punjab Kings!

KKR was in for a while, till 2.4 crore but then gave up. His old team Punjab Kings got him for rs 9 crore. 

12 February 2022, 19:43 PM

Alright, Shahrukh Khan is here

And KKR, owned by actor Shah Rukh Khan, is bidding for him. Will be an intense contest.

12 February 2022, 19:40 PM

Abhishek Sharma to SRH

After a long battle, Abhishek has been bought back by SRH for a sum of Rs 6.5 crore. 

Sarfaraz Khan sold for Rs 20 lakh to DC. 

12 February 2022, 19:33 PM

Abhishek Sharma starts a biddig war

SRH and Punjab Kings are fighting to get all-rounder Abhishek Sharma. And now Gujarat Titans join the contest. 

12 February 2022, 19:23 PM

Riyan Parag goes big

The Indian uncapped all-rounder gets under the hammer and he is SOLD to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 3.8 crore. His team previous team RR wanted him badly. 

12 February 2022, 19:21 PM

Rahul Tripathi off to SRH 

What a win for Rahul here as he grabs a deal of Rs 8.5 crore from Sunrisers of Hyderabad

 

12 February 2022, 19:12 PM

Baby AB de Villiers sold

Young Dewald Brevis is SOLD to Mumbai Indians for Rs 3 crore. He was the Player of the series at the U19 World Cup 2022 and is being hailed as the next AB de Villiers.

12 February 2022, 19:08 PM

This is BIG

A new player, uncapped Indian, Abhinav Sadarangani is SOLD to Gujarat Titans for Rs 2.6 crore. He is big hitter and he has hit a jackpot at the auctions.

12 February 2022, 18:48 PM

Priyam Garg to SRH

SRH have got the India U19 captain from 2020 for the base price of Rs 20 lakh.

12 February 2022, 18:33 PM

Yuzvendra Chahal goes to RR

The star Indian spinner has been bought by Rajasthan Royals for rs 6.5 crore. This is a great deal for RR for the top Indian white-ball spinner.   

12 February 2022, 18:24 PM

Rahu Chahar goes to Punjab Kings

The Indian leg-spinner goes to R Chahar for Rs 5.25 crore. There was a lot of heat as PBKS owner Ness Wadia wanted bid to end as soon as possible. 

12 February 2022, 18:22 PM

Fight for Rahul Chahar

Rahul Chahar is here and SRH, DC are fight it out for him. Intense war is on. 

12 February 2022, 18:19 PM

Kuldeep Yadav bought by DC

Indian left arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav goes to DC for Rs 2 crore. Adam Zampa goes unsold for now.

12 February 2022, 18:18 PM

Mustafizur to DC

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman has been SOLD to Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 Crore 

12 February 2022, 18:13 PM

Unsold

Mujeeb Zadran gets no buyer, so does England's Adil Rashid. Imran Tahir too unsold.

12 February 2022, 18:07 PM

Thakur goes to DC

Shardul Thakur is flying to Delhi from Chennai. DC buy him for Rs 10.75 crore. Intense fight was on between many franchises but it was DC which had the last laugh.

12 February 2022, 18:04 PM

Bidding war for Shardul

Shardul Thakur is here and there is a stiff battle going on right now between franchises to get the all-rounder. His base price is Rs 2 crore and he has already crossed Rs 8 cr mark.

12 February 2022, 18:00 PM

Bhuvi goes back to SRH

Bhuvneshwar is bought for Rs 4.2 crore by Sunrisers Hyderabad. That means Bhuvneshwar stays in Orange Army.

12 February 2022, 17:56 PM

Wood to LSG

Lucknow Super Giants get England pacer Mark Wood for Rs 7.5 crore. 

12 February 2022, 17:49 PM

And Hazlewood goes to RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore fiercely fought for Josh Hazlewood and they get him for Rs 7.75 crore. The bowlers are getting richer by the minute in Bengaluru.

12 February 2022, 17:43 PM

Another costly buy

New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson will play for Gujarat Titans for Rs 10 crore. His past team was Kolkata Knight Riders.

12 February 2022, 17:43 PM

12 February 2022, 17:37 PM

Intense war was on for Prasidh Krishna and he wins big!

Rajasthan Royals buy Indian pacer for Rs 10 crore. Krishna earlier played for KKR. From base price of rs 1 crore to final price of Rs 10 crore, a big jump. 

12 February 2022, 17:32 PM

Huge shock for Umesh Yadav

He goes unsold. Will try his luck in the next round. Meanwhile intense war is over Prasidh Krishna.

12 February 2022, 17:28 PM

Deepak Chahar goes to CSK

CSK fought hard for Deepak Chahar and they have got him back for Rs 14 crore. Chahar to play again for Chennai in yellow. 

12 February 2022, 17:22 PM

Intense war going on for Deepak Chahar

His base price was Rs 2 crore. And the amount has already crossed the 13 crore mark. History is being made right now it seems.

12 February 2022, 17:21 PM

Natarajan has been bought back by SRH

Alright then, SRH buys T Natarajan. He goes for Rs 4 crore. He must be a happy man surely.

12 February 2022, 17:10 PM

India bowler T Natarajan is in

Intense bid is on between SRH and Gujarat for the left arm pacer. His base price is Rs 1 crore.

12 February 2022, 17:07 PM

Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya had a verbal spat a year back after which Hooda quit Baroda team. They will play together now from IPL 2022. 

12 February 2022, 17:01 PM

Ishan Kishan is a happy man

This is the first time Mumbai Indians have spent over Rs 10 crore in auction history. It seems he is being seen as the next captain. Who knows? He has thanked Mumbai Indians owners for trusting him again. 

12 February 2022, 16:53 PM

Nicholas Pooran goes to SRH

Strong bidding by SRH. KKR came close to getting the West Indian batter. But Kaviya Maran, SRH CEO, really wanted Pooran in SRH squad. He goes to SRH for Rs 10.75 cr. 

12 February 2022, 16:51 PM

Sam Billing too is unsold

No bid for the England batter and this is a huge surprise. West Indian Nicholas Pooran is now in. Let's see how much he gets. His bid has begun. His base price is Rs 1.5 cr.

12 February 2022, 16:43 PM

Dinesh Karthik is a Royal again 

Dinesh Karthik is SOLD to RCB for Rs 5.5 crore. CSK bid hard for him but RCB took the cake in the end. Wriddhiman Saha goes unsold for now. 

12 February 2022, 16:33 PM

Jonny Bairstow sold

The England wicket-kepper is sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 6.75 crore. This is a good steal from PBKS.

Dinesh Karthik is in. 

12 February 2022, 16:29 PM

Ishan Kishan goes to MI

Ishan Kishan becomes the costliest buy so far. He has been bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 15.25 crore.  

 

12 February 2022, 16:28 PM

Rayudu to CSK

Ambati Rayudu is SOLD to CSK for Rs 6.75 crore - He is back in yellow 

12 February 2022, 16:25 PM

Isha Kishan is in

High bid for Ishan, whose base price is Rs 2 crore. Mumbai Indians surely want him back as they are fighting hard for him. He has already crossed 8 crore mark.

12 February 2022, 16:22 PM

Ambati Rayudu is back to CSK

He has been is SOLD to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 6.75 crore - He is back in yellow. 

