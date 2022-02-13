IPL 2022 Mega Auction Live Updates: David Miller sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 3 cr

13 February 2022, 19:42 PM
Auction updates
Karn Sharma is SOLD to RCB for Rs 50 Lakh
Qais Ahmad remains UNSOLD
Harnoor Singh remains UNSOLD in round 2 of the accelerated Auction.
Kuldeep Sen has a bidder and he is SOLD to RR for Rs 20 Lakh
Mujtaba Yousuf remains UNSOLD in round 2 of the accelerated Auction
13 February 2022, 19:39 PM
Auction updates
Chris Jordan is SOLD to CSK for Rs 3.6 crore
Jimmy Neesahm unsold
Sheldon Cottrell too remains UNSOLD
Lungisani Ngidi is SOLD to DC for Rs 50 Lakh
13 February 2022, 19:31 PM
Auction updates
Umesh goes unsold again.
N Jagadeesan sold to CSK for Rs 20 lakh
Vishnu Vinod sold to SRH for Rs 50 lakh
Anmolpreet Singh goes to MI for Rs 20 lakh
C Hari Nishaanth sold to CSK for Rs 20 lakh
13 February 2022, 19:28 PM
Auction updates
Wriddhiman Saha sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 1.90 crore
Sam Billings sold to KKR for Rs 2 crore
Shakib Al Hasan goes unsold
13 February 2022, 19:21 PM
Killer Miller sold
Proteas' batter David Miller is the first player to go under the hammer - He is SOLD to Gujarat Titans for Rs 3 crore
13 February 2022, 19:19 PM
David Miller is in
RR and GT are going into a bidding war over the South Africa power hitter and finisher.
13 February 2022, 18:59 PM
Auction resumes
After a rather long break, we are back with second accelerated auction.
69 names are in auction pool.
Let's begin.
13 February 2022, 18:43 PM
IPL 2022 Mega Auction: U19 stars Yash Dhull, Raj Bawa and Rajvardhan Hangargekar were on video call during bidding
13 February 2022, 18:28 PM
Do you agree?
The biggest takeaway from this auction is that the market dynamics isn’t allowing teams to build a solid squad beyond 13-14 players. And that’s a dangerous thing for a season as long as the IPL. Injury cover. Loss of form. Covid times. Many variables. #IPLAuction
— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 12, 2022
13 February 2022, 18:25 PM
Purse remaining for all ten teams
Chennai Super Kings ₹7,15,00,000
Delhi Capitals ₹1,30,00,000
Gujarat Titans ₹8,65,00,000
Kolkata Knight Riders ₹8,85,00,000
Lucknow Super Giants ₹2,20,00,000 6
Mumbai Indians ₹2,15,00,000
Punjab Kings ₹5,30,00,000
Rajasthan Royals ₹8,60,00,000
Royal Challengers Bangalore ₹5,00,00,000
Sunrisers Hyderabad ₹2,60,00,000
13 February 2022, 18:19 PM
Auction updates
West Indians having a good time on Day 2:
Alzarri Joseph to GT for Rs 2.40 crore
Odean Smith joins Punjab Kings for Rs 6 crore
Rovman Powell was sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 2.8 crore
13 February 2022, 18:13 PM
Auction updates:
Arunay Singh is the last player in the accelerated auction - He is sold to RR for Rs 20 Lakh
After fifteen minutes of break, second acceleration auction will take place.
See you in fifteen minutes.
13 February 2022, 18:08 PM
Auction updates:
Mohd. Arshad Khan is SOLD to MI for Rs 20 Lakh
Saurabh Dubey is SOLD to SRH for Rs 20 Lakh
Baltej Dhanda is SOLD to PK for Rs 20 Lakh
Karan Sharma is next and he is SOLD to LSG for Rs 20 Lakh
13 February 2022, 17:48 PM
Another Sri Lankan to play in IPL
Sri Lanka's Chamika Karunaratne is SOLD to KKR for Rs 50 Lakh
Pradeep Sangwan, Virat Kohli's teammate from 2008 U19 World Cup days, sold to GT for base price of Rs 20 lakh.
13 February 2022, 17:41 PM
Dhawal Kulkarni goes unsold
However, West Indian Alzarri Joseph is SOLD to GT for Rs 2.40 crores
Riley Meredith is SOLD to MI for Rs 1 crore
13 February 2022, 17:40 PM
Abbott finalised
Fast bowler Sean Abbott will play for SunRisers, he has been bought for Rs 2.40 crore.
13 February 2022, 17:39 PM
Intense war over Australia's Sean Abott
SRH have entered the bidding war over Sean Abott. PK are also interested and so are other teams.
13 February 2022, 17:21 PM
NZ opener unsold
This is not good news for Martin Guptill who has gone unsold. Pawan Negi and Roston Chase have also gone unsold.
13 February 2022, 17:08 PM
Auction updates
Prashant Solanki is sold to CSK for Rs 1.20 crore
Chama Milind is sold to RCB for Rs 25 Lakh
Mohsin Khan is SOLD to Lucknow for Rs 20 Lakh
Uncapped fast bowler Vaibhav Arora is SOLD to PK for Rs 2 crore
13 February 2022, 16:57 PM
IPL Auction Updates
Suyash Prabhudessai is next and he is SOLD to RCB for Rs 30 Lakh
Prerak Mankad is SOLD to Punjab Kings for Rs 20 Lakh
13 February 2022, 16:47 PM
Tim David to MI
Powerful, big finisher Tim David goes to Mumbai Indians for Rs 8.25 crore
13 February 2022, 16:45 PM
Unsold
Afghanistan wicket-keeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz is UNSOLD
Ben Mcdermott is next & he is UNSOLD
Glenn Phillips is UNSOLD
Australian bowler Nathan Ellis is UNSOLD
Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi is next and he is UNSOLD
Siddharth Kaul is UNSOLD
Sameer Rizvi is UNSOLD
England's Tom Kohler-Cadmore is UNSOLD
Batsman Tanmay Agarwal is UNSOLD
Pacer Sandeep Warrier is UNSOLD
Andrew Tye is also UNSOLD
Reece Topley is UNSOLD
13 February 2022, 16:33 PM
Auction updates: Milne fetches big deal
Obed Mccoy is sold to RR for Rs 75 Lakh
Tymal Mills is sold to MI for Rs 1.50 crore
Adam Milne is next and he is SOLD to CSK for Rs 1.90 crore
13 February 2022, 16:25 PM
Another West Indian fetches big deal
Romario Shephard has been bought by SRH for Rs 7.75 crore. RR was in bidding war with Hyderabad over him but SRH had the last laugh.
13 February 2022, 16:19 PM
Mitchell Santner is SOLD to CSK for Rs 1.90 crore
Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams is SOLD to MI for Rs 2.60 crore
Sherfane Rutherford is SOLD to RCB for Rs 1 crore
Dwaine Pretorius is SOLD to CSK for Rs 50 Lakh
Rishi Dhawan is SOLD to PK for INR 55 Lakh
Charith Asalanka is next and he is UNSOLD
13 February 2022, 16:17 PM
This is why Archer is special
Jofra Archer in IPL:
2018: 15 wickets, 8.37 Eco
2019: 11 wickets, 6.70 Eco
2020: 20 wickets, 6.56 Eco#IPLAuction2022
— Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) February 13, 2022
13 February 2022, 16:09 PM
This is big, Archer sold
Stiff battle between MI, RR and SRH and in the end Akash Ambani wins it for his franchise. Rs 8 crore for Jofra Archer who won't play for MI this season because of injury.
13 February 2022, 16:07 PM
Rovman Powell is SOLD to Delhi Capitals
The DC franchise likes the muscle power of West Indians and that is why you have them shelling Rs 2.8 crore for Powell.
Rassie van der Dussen is UNSOLD
Karun Nair is also UNSOLD
Evin Lewis is next and he is UNSOLD
Alex Hales is next and he is also UNSOLD
13 February 2022, 16:01 PM
CSK get Conway
The star of the ICC T20 World Cup Devon Conway, from New Zealand, goes to CSK at his base price of Rs 1 crore.
13 February 2022, 15:58 PM
And the first player from unsold category is sold now
New Zealand top order batter Finn Allen has been bought by RCB for Rs 80 lakh
13 February 2022, 15:55 PM
The accelerated auction resumes
The unsold players so far will get another chance in this round. 106 player in the list.
It starts with Finn Allen.
13 February 2022, 15:50 PM
We wanted to go spor spinners and multi-utility spinners. We are quite happy with the progress we have made.
Avesh and Mark Wood could be a deadly combination. Both bowl fast, over 140 kph. It could be a lethal. We also have Chameera. It is not only spin but we have raw pace as well.
- Lucknow franchise owner Sanjiv Goenka
13 February 2022, 15:44 PM
Auction updates
Simarjeet Singh is SOLD to CSK for Rs 20 Lakh
Mujtaba Yousuf is UNSOLD
Kuldeep Sen UNSOLD too
Fast bowler Akash Singh is next and he is UNSOLD too
We will be back with accelerated auction in 5 minutes.
13 February 2022, 15:35 PM
Auction Updates: Some more millionaires
Rajvardhan Hangargekar is SOLD to CSK for Rs 1.50 crore
Yash Dayal is SOLD to GT for Rs 3.20 crore
Yash Thakur and Arzan Nagwaswalla unsold.
13 February 2022, 15:30 PM
U19 Kid becomes a millionaire
India's U19 World Cup winning star Raj Angad Bawa has been SOLD to Punjab Kings for a high sum of Rs 2 crore
13 February 2022, 15:19 PM
More updates
Sanjay Yadav is SOLD to MI for Rs 50 Lakh
Vicky Ostwal is UNSOLD
Darshan Nalkande is SOLD to GT for Rs 20 Lakh
Anukul Roy is SOLD to KKR for Rs 20 Lakh
Mahipal Lomror is SOLD to RCB for Rs 95 Lakh
13 February 2022, 15:13 PM
N Tilak Varma SOLD
Mumbai Indians successfully bid for him, got him for Rs 1.70 crore.
13 February 2022, 15:11 PM
Yash Dhull to DC
Indian U19 captain is bought for Rs 50 lakh to Delhi Capitals. Prithvi Shaw is another U19-winning captain who is with DC
13 February 2022, 15:10 PM
India U19 captain Yash Dhull is in
DC have started bidding for him. He is the U19-title winning captain and may go for big amount. PK joins bidding war.
13 February 2022, 15:08 PM
Lalit Yadav SOLD!
The Indian all-rounder goes to Delhi Capitals for Rs 65 lakh.
DC also grab Ripal Patel for Rs 20 lakh.
13 February 2022, 14:59 PM
The action resumes
First player in this set, which is uncapped all-rounders, is Lalit Yadav, his base price is Rs 20 lakh. DC and SRH bidding for him.
13 February 2022, 14:53 PM
Auction to resume in a bit. Stay tuned as still many players to go up in auction. Many teams are yet to fill their key spots.
13 February 2022, 14:19 PM
Remaining Purse, squad size
RCB: Rs 9.25 crore available, 11 players
KKR: Rs 11.10 crore available, 11 players
PBKS: Rs 10.65 crore available, 14 players
CSK: Rs 15.75 crore available, 12 players
DC: Rs 5.95 crore available, 16 players
RR: Rs 9.55 crore available, 12 players
MI: Rs 25.9 crore available, 10 players
SRH: Rs 13.35 crore available, 15 players
LSG: Rs 3.3 crore available, 15 players
GT: Rs 14.65 crore available, 13 players
13 February 2022, 14:17 PM
Break for lunch
So we head for 45 minute lunch break on Day 2 of IPL 2022 mega auction. We'll have accelerated session after lunch for you.
13 February 2022, 14:16 PM
Manan Vohra to LSG
Punjab batter Manan Vohra goes at his base price of Rs 20 lakh to Lucknow Super Giants.
13 February 2022, 14:08 PM
Uncapped batter Rinku Singh goes to KKR
Uncapped batter Rinku Singh has been signed up by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 55 lakhs.
13 February 2022, 14:06 PM
Maheesh Theekshana goes to CSK
Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana will turn out for MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings, who buy him for Rs 70 lakhs.
13 February 2022, 14:05 PM
Shahbaz Nadeem to LSG
Team India left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem is headed to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 50 lakhs.
13 February 2022, 13:57 PM
MI bring back Mayank Markande
Mumbai Indians have brought home leg-spinner Mayank Markande for Rs 65 lakhs.
13 February 2022, 13:54 PM
Jaydev Unadkat goes to MI
Saurashtra left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat is headed to Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.3 crore.