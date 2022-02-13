IPL 2022 Mega Auction Live Updates: Evin Lewis sold to LSG for Rs 3 cr

13 February 2022, 19:55 PM Auction updates West Indian opening batter Evin Lewis has been grabbed for Rs 3 crore by Super Giants from Lucknow.

13 February 2022, 19:52 PM Auction updates Evin Lewis is SOLD to LSG for INR 2 crore Tim Seifert to DC for Rs 50 lakh

13 February 2022, 19:49 PM Auction updates Karun Nair has been called back in round 2 of the accelerated Auction - He is SOLD to RR for Rs 1.40 crore Charith Asalanka remains UNSOLD in round 2 of the accelerated Auction

13 February 2022, 19:44 PM Auction updates Alex Hales is SOLD to KKR for Rs 1.5 crore. Good buy.

13 February 2022, 19:42 PM Auction updates Karn Sharma is SOLD to RCB for Rs 50 Lakh Qais Ahmad remains UNSOLD Harnoor Singh remains UNSOLD in round 2 of the accelerated Auction. Kuldeep Sen has a bidder and he is SOLD to RR for Rs 20 Lakh Mujtaba Yousuf remains UNSOLD in round 2 of the accelerated Auction

13 February 2022, 19:39 PM Auction updates Chris Jordan is SOLD to CSK for Rs 3.6 crore Jimmy Neesahm unsold Sheldon Cottrell too remains UNSOLD Lungisani Ngidi is SOLD to DC for Rs 50 Lakh

13 February 2022, 19:31 PM Auction updates Umesh goes unsold again. N Jagadeesan sold to CSK for Rs 20 lakh Vishnu Vinod sold to SRH for Rs 50 lakh Anmolpreet Singh goes to MI for Rs 20 lakh C Hari Nishaanth sold to CSK for Rs 20 lakh

13 February 2022, 19:28 PM Auction updates Wriddhiman Saha sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 1.90 crore Sam Billings sold to KKR for Rs 2 crore Shakib Al Hasan goes unsold

13 February 2022, 19:21 PM Killer Miller sold Proteas' batter David Miller is the first player to go under the hammer - He is SOLD to Gujarat Titans for Rs 3 crore

13 February 2022, 19:19 PM David Miller is in RR and GT are going into a bidding war over the South Africa power hitter and finisher.

13 February 2022, 18:59 PM Auction resumes After a rather long break, we are back with second accelerated auction. 69 names are in auction pool. Let's begin.

13 February 2022, 18:28 PM Do you agree? The biggest takeaway from this auction is that the market dynamics isn’t allowing teams to build a solid squad beyond 13-14 players. And that’s a dangerous thing for a season as long as the IPL. Injury cover. Loss of form. Covid times. Many variables. #IPLAuction — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 12, 2022

13 February 2022, 18:25 PM Purse remaining for all ten teams Chennai Super Kings ₹7,15,00,000 Delhi Capitals ₹1,30,00,000 Gujarat Titans ₹8,65,00,000 Kolkata Knight Riders ₹8,85,00,000 Lucknow Super Giants ₹2,20,00,000 6 Mumbai Indians ₹2,15,00,000 Punjab Kings ₹5,30,00,000 Rajasthan Royals ₹8,60,00,000 Royal Challengers Bangalore ₹5,00,00,000 Sunrisers Hyderabad ₹2,60,00,000

13 February 2022, 18:19 PM Auction updates West Indians having a good time on Day 2: Alzarri Joseph to GT for Rs 2.40 crore Odean Smith joins Punjab Kings for Rs 6 crore Rovman Powell was sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 2.8 crore

13 February 2022, 18:13 PM Auction updates: Arunay Singh is the last player in the accelerated auction - He is sold to RR for Rs 20 Lakh After fifteen minutes of break, second acceleration auction will take place. See you in fifteen minutes.

13 February 2022, 18:08 PM Auction updates: Mohd. Arshad Khan is SOLD to MI for Rs 20 Lakh Saurabh Dubey is SOLD to SRH for Rs 20 Lakh Baltej Dhanda is SOLD to PK for Rs 20 Lakh Karan Sharma is next and he is SOLD to LSG for Rs 20 Lakh

13 February 2022, 17:48 PM Another Sri Lankan to play in IPL Sri Lanka's Chamika Karunaratne is SOLD to KKR for Rs 50 Lakh Pradeep Sangwan, Virat Kohli's teammate from 2008 U19 World Cup days, sold to GT for base price of Rs 20 lakh.

13 February 2022, 17:41 PM Dhawal Kulkarni goes unsold However, West Indian Alzarri Joseph is SOLD to GT for Rs 2.40 crores Riley Meredith is SOLD to MI for Rs 1 crore

13 February 2022, 17:40 PM Abbott finalised Fast bowler Sean Abbott will play for SunRisers, he has been bought for Rs 2.40 crore.

13 February 2022, 17:39 PM Intense war over Australia's Sean Abott SRH have entered the bidding war over Sean Abott. PK are also interested and so are other teams.

13 February 2022, 17:21 PM NZ opener unsold This is not good news for Martin Guptill who has gone unsold. Pawan Negi and Roston Chase have also gone unsold.

13 February 2022, 17:08 PM Auction updates Prashant Solanki is sold to CSK for Rs 1.20 crore Chama Milind is sold to RCB for Rs 25 Lakh Mohsin Khan is SOLD to Lucknow for Rs 20 Lakh Uncapped fast bowler Vaibhav Arora is SOLD to PK for Rs 2 crore

13 February 2022, 16:57 PM IPL Auction Updates Suyash Prabhudessai is next and he is SOLD to RCB for Rs 30 Lakh Prerak Mankad is SOLD to Punjab Kings for Rs 20 Lakh

13 February 2022, 16:47 PM Tim David to MI Powerful, big finisher Tim David goes to Mumbai Indians for Rs 8.25 crore

13 February 2022, 16:45 PM Unsold Afghanistan wicket-keeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz is UNSOLD Ben Mcdermott is next & he is UNSOLD Glenn Phillips is UNSOLD Australian bowler Nathan Ellis is UNSOLD Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi is next and he is UNSOLD Siddharth Kaul is UNSOLD Sameer Rizvi is UNSOLD England's Tom Kohler-Cadmore is UNSOLD Batsman Tanmay Agarwal is UNSOLD Pacer Sandeep Warrier is UNSOLD Andrew Tye is also UNSOLD Reece Topley is UNSOLD

13 February 2022, 16:33 PM Auction updates: Milne fetches big deal Obed Mccoy is sold to RR for Rs 75 Lakh Tymal Mills is sold to MI for Rs 1.50 crore Adam Milne is next and he is SOLD to CSK for Rs 1.90 crore

13 February 2022, 16:25 PM Another West Indian fetches big deal Romario Shephard has been bought by SRH for Rs 7.75 crore. RR was in bidding war with Hyderabad over him but SRH had the last laugh.

13 February 2022, 16:19 PM Mitchell Santner is SOLD to CSK for Rs 1.90 crore Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams is SOLD to MI for Rs 2.60 crore Sherfane Rutherford is SOLD to RCB for Rs 1 crore Dwaine Pretorius is SOLD to CSK for Rs 50 Lakh Rishi Dhawan is SOLD to PK for INR 55 Lakh Charith Asalanka is next and he is UNSOLD

13 February 2022, 16:17 PM This is why Archer is special Jofra Archer in IPL: 2018: 15 wickets, 8.37 Eco

2019: 11 wickets, 6.70 Eco

2020: 20 wickets, 6.56 Eco#IPLAuction2022 — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) February 13, 2022

13 February 2022, 16:09 PM This is big, Archer sold Stiff battle between MI, RR and SRH and in the end Akash Ambani wins it for his franchise. Rs 8 crore for Jofra Archer who won't play for MI this season because of injury.

13 February 2022, 16:07 PM Rovman Powell is SOLD to Delhi Capitals The DC franchise likes the muscle power of West Indians and that is why you have them shelling Rs 2.8 crore for Powell. Rassie van der Dussen is UNSOLD Karun Nair is also UNSOLD Evin Lewis is next and he is UNSOLD Alex Hales is next and he is also UNSOLD

13 February 2022, 16:01 PM CSK get Conway The star of the ICC T20 World Cup Devon Conway, from New Zealand, goes to CSK at his base price of Rs 1 crore.

13 February 2022, 15:58 PM And the first player from unsold category is sold now New Zealand top order batter Finn Allen has been bought by RCB for Rs 80 lakh

13 February 2022, 15:55 PM The accelerated auction resumes The unsold players so far will get another chance in this round. 106 player in the list. It starts with Finn Allen.

13 February 2022, 15:50 PM We wanted to go spor spinners and multi-utility spinners. We are quite happy with the progress we have made. Avesh and Mark Wood could be a deadly combination. Both bowl fast, over 140 kph. It could be a lethal. We also have Chameera. It is not only spin but we have raw pace as well. - Lucknow franchise owner Sanjiv Goenka

13 February 2022, 15:44 PM Auction updates Simarjeet Singh is SOLD to CSK for Rs 20 Lakh Mujtaba Yousuf is UNSOLD Kuldeep Sen UNSOLD too Fast bowler Akash Singh is next and he is UNSOLD too We will be back with accelerated auction in 5 minutes.

13 February 2022, 15:35 PM Auction Updates: Some more millionaires Rajvardhan Hangargekar is SOLD to CSK for Rs 1.50 crore Yash Dayal is SOLD to GT for Rs 3.20 crore Yash Thakur and Arzan Nagwaswalla unsold.

13 February 2022, 15:30 PM U19 Kid becomes a millionaire India's U19 World Cup winning star Raj Angad Bawa has been SOLD to Punjab Kings for a high sum of Rs 2 crore

13 February 2022, 15:19 PM More updates Sanjay Yadav is SOLD to MI for Rs 50 Lakh Vicky Ostwal is UNSOLD Darshan Nalkande is SOLD to GT for Rs 20 Lakh Anukul Roy is SOLD to KKR for Rs 20 Lakh Mahipal Lomror is SOLD to RCB for Rs 95 Lakh

13 February 2022, 15:13 PM N Tilak Varma SOLD Mumbai Indians successfully bid for him, got him for Rs 1.70 crore.

13 February 2022, 15:11 PM Yash Dhull to DC Indian U19 captain is bought for Rs 50 lakh to Delhi Capitals. Prithvi Shaw is another U19-winning captain who is with DC

13 February 2022, 15:10 PM India U19 captain Yash Dhull is in DC have started bidding for him. He is the U19-title winning captain and may go for big amount. PK joins bidding war.

13 February 2022, 15:08 PM Lalit Yadav SOLD! The Indian all-rounder goes to Delhi Capitals for Rs 65 lakh. DC also grab Ripal Patel for Rs 20 lakh.

13 February 2022, 14:59 PM The action resumes First player in this set, which is uncapped all-rounders, is Lalit Yadav, his base price is Rs 20 lakh. DC and SRH bidding for him.

13 February 2022, 14:53 PM Auction to resume in a bit. Stay tuned as still many players to go up in auction. Many teams are yet to fill their key spots.

13 February 2022, 14:19 PM Remaining Purse, squad size RCB: Rs 9.25 crore available, 11 players KKR: Rs 11.10 crore available, 11 players PBKS: Rs 10.65 crore available, 14 players CSK: Rs 15.75 crore available, 12 players DC: Rs 5.95 crore available, 16 players RR: Rs 9.55 crore available, 12 players MI: Rs 25.9 crore available, 10 players SRH: Rs 13.35 crore available, 15 players LSG: Rs 3.3 crore available, 15 players GT: Rs 14.65 crore available, 13 players

13 February 2022, 14:17 PM Break for lunch So we head for 45 minute lunch break on Day 2 of IPL 2022 mega auction. We'll have accelerated session after lunch for you.

13 February 2022, 14:16 PM Manan Vohra to LSG Punjab batter Manan Vohra goes at his base price of Rs 20 lakh to Lucknow Super Giants.