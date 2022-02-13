हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022 Mega Auction Live Updates: Evin Lewis sold to LSG for Rs 3 cr

IPL 2022 mega auction Day 2, check Live Updates of the event in Bengaluru on Sunday (February 13).

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, February 13, 2022 - 20:04
Comments |
Evin Lewis bought by Lucknow. (Source: Twitter)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction will resume for Day 2 at the ITC Gardenia hotel in Bengaluru on Sunday (February 13) from 12pm IST. On day one, the 10 teams spent over Rs 388 crores to buy 78 players for the upcoming 15th edition of the IPL, out of which 20 were foreigners.

Ishan Kishan proved to be the most expensive buy on Day 1, with Mumbai Indians bringing the Jharkhand wicketkeeper batter back home for Rs 15.25 crore. All-rounder Deepak Chahar was also bought back by IPL 2021 champions Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14 crore.

The auction will resume with an accelerated format set to start after lunch on Sunday. Three prominent Test specialists Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ishant Sharma didn't come under the hammer on the day and it is understood that franchises didn't want to spend on players who don't bring value to the table with their T20 game.

They might come back on Sunday at the accelerated bidding process if someone expresses interests. Wriddhiman Saha, who has been told that he won't be picked for Test matches went unsold as teams are looking beyond the soon-to-be 38 year-old Bengal stumper.

Umesh Yadav, for his inconsistent white ball record, also went unsold and one of IPL’s bonafide legends Suresh Raina found out that just playing IPL to IPL wouldn’t work as Chennai Super Kings didn’t bid for him. Ditto for Steve Smith who went unsold as there were no takers.

Check all the Live Updates for Day 2 of the IPL 2022 mega auction here. You can also watch Day 2 of the auction live on Star Sports network and live stream on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

13 February 2022, 19:55 PM

Auction updates

West Indian opening batter Evin Lewis has been grabbed for Rs 3 crore by Super Giants from Lucknow.

13 February 2022, 19:52 PM

Auction updates

Evin Lewis is SOLD to LSG for INR 2 crore

Tim Seifert to DC for Rs 50 lakh

13 February 2022, 19:49 PM

Auction updates

Karun Nair has been called back in round 2 of the accelerated Auction - He is SOLD to RR for Rs 1.40 crore

Charith Asalanka remains UNSOLD in round 2 of the accelerated Auction 

13 February 2022, 19:44 PM

Auction updates

Alex Hales is SOLD to KKR for Rs 1.5 crore. Good buy. 

13 February 2022, 19:42 PM

Auction updates

Karn Sharma is SOLD to RCB for Rs 50 Lakh 

Qais Ahmad remains UNSOLD 

Harnoor Singh remains UNSOLD in round 2 of the accelerated Auction. 

Kuldeep Sen has a bidder and he is SOLD to RR for Rs 20 Lakh 

Mujtaba Yousuf remains UNSOLD in round 2 of the accelerated Auction

13 February 2022, 19:39 PM

Auction updates

Chris Jordan is SOLD to CSK for Rs 3.6 crore 

Jimmy Neesahm unsold

Sheldon Cottrell too remains UNSOLD 

Lungisani Ngidi is SOLD to DC for Rs 50 Lakh 

13 February 2022, 19:31 PM

Auction updates

Umesh goes unsold again.

N Jagadeesan sold to CSK for Rs 20 lakh

Vishnu Vinod sold to SRH for Rs 50 lakh

Anmolpreet Singh goes to MI for Rs 20 lakh

C Hari Nishaanth sold to CSK for Rs 20 lakh

 

13 February 2022, 19:28 PM

Auction updates

Wriddhiman Saha sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 1.90 crore

Sam Billings sold to KKR for Rs 2 crore

Shakib Al Hasan goes unsold

13 February 2022, 19:21 PM

Killer Miller sold

Proteas' batter David Miller is the first player to go under the hammer - He is SOLD to Gujarat Titans for Rs 3 crore 

13 February 2022, 19:19 PM

David Miller is in

RR and GT are going into a bidding war over the South Africa power hitter and finisher. 

13 February 2022, 18:59 PM

Auction resumes

After a rather long break, we are back with second accelerated auction. 

69 names are in auction pool.

Let's begin.

13 February 2022, 18:43 PM

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: U19 stars Yash Dhull, Raj Bawa and Rajvardhan Hangargekar were on video call during bidding

Click here to read the article

13 February 2022, 18:28 PM

Do you agree?

13 February 2022, 18:25 PM

Purse remaining for all ten teams

Chennai Super Kings ₹7,15,00,000

Delhi Capitals ₹1,30,00,000

Gujarat Titans ₹8,65,00,000

Kolkata Knight Riders ₹8,85,00,000

Lucknow Super Giants ₹2,20,00,000 6

Mumbai Indians ₹2,15,00,000

Punjab Kings ₹5,30,00,000

Rajasthan Royals ₹8,60,00,000

Royal Challengers Bangalore ₹5,00,00,000

Sunrisers Hyderabad ₹2,60,00,000

13 February 2022, 18:19 PM

Auction updates

West Indians having a good time on Day 2:

Alzarri Joseph to GT for Rs 2.40 crore

Odean Smith joins Punjab Kings for Rs 6 crore 

Rovman Powell was sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 2.8 crore

 

13 February 2022, 18:13 PM

Auction updates: 

Arunay Singh is the last player in the accelerated auction - He is sold to RR for Rs 20 Lakh 

After fifteen minutes of break, second acceleration auction will take place. 

See you in fifteen minutes.

 

13 February 2022, 18:08 PM

Auction updates: 

Mohd. Arshad Khan is SOLD to MI for Rs 20 Lakh 

Saurabh Dubey is SOLD to SRH for Rs 20 Lakh 

Baltej Dhanda is SOLD to PK for Rs 20 Lakh 

Karan Sharma is next and he is SOLD to LSG for Rs 20 Lakh 

13 February 2022, 17:48 PM

Another Sri Lankan to play in IPL

Sri Lanka's Chamika Karunaratne is SOLD to KKR for Rs 50 Lakh 

Pradeep Sangwan, Virat Kohli's teammate from 2008 U19 World Cup days, sold to GT for base price of Rs 20 lakh.

13 February 2022, 17:41 PM

Dhawal Kulkarni goes unsold

However, West Indian Alzarri Joseph is SOLD to GT for Rs 2.40 crores 

Riley Meredith is SOLD to MI for Rs 1 crore 

13 February 2022, 17:40 PM

Abbott finalised

Fast bowler Sean Abbott will play for SunRisers, he has been bought for Rs 2.40 crore. 

13 February 2022, 17:39 PM

Intense war over Australia's Sean Abott

SRH have entered the bidding war over Sean Abott. PK are also interested and so are other teams.

13 February 2022, 17:21 PM

NZ opener unsold

This is not good news for Martin Guptill who has gone unsold. Pawan Negi and Roston Chase have also gone unsold.

 

13 February 2022, 17:08 PM

Auction updates

Prashant Solanki is sold to CSK for Rs 1.20 crore

Chama Milind is sold to RCB for Rs 25 Lakh 

Mohsin Khan is SOLD to Lucknow for Rs 20 Lakh 

Uncapped fast bowler Vaibhav Arora is SOLD to PK for Rs 2 crore 

13 February 2022, 16:57 PM

IPL Auction Updates

Suyash Prabhudessai is next and he is SOLD to RCB for Rs 30 Lakh 

Prerak Mankad is SOLD to Punjab Kings for Rs 20 Lakh  

13 February 2022, 16:47 PM

Tim David to MI

Powerful, big finisher Tim David goes to Mumbai Indians for Rs 8.25 crore

13 February 2022, 16:45 PM

Unsold

Afghanistan wicket-keeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz is UNSOLD 

Ben Mcdermott is next & he is UNSOLD 

Glenn Phillips is UNSOLD 

Australian bowler Nathan Ellis is UNSOLD 

Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi is next and he is UNSOLD 

Siddharth Kaul is UNSOLD 

Sameer Rizvi is UNSOLD 

England's Tom Kohler-Cadmore is UNSOLD 

Batsman Tanmay Agarwal is UNSOLD 

Pacer Sandeep Warrier is UNSOLD 

Andrew Tye is also UNSOLD 

Reece Topley is UNSOLD 

13 February 2022, 16:33 PM

Auction updates: Milne fetches big deal

Obed Mccoy is sold to RR for Rs 75 Lakh 

Tymal Mills is sold to MI for Rs 1.50 crore 

Adam Milne is next and he is SOLD to CSK for Rs 1.90 crore

13 February 2022, 16:25 PM

Another West Indian fetches big deal

Romario Shephard has been bought by SRH for Rs 7.75 crore. RR was in bidding war with Hyderabad over him but SRH had the last laugh.

13 February 2022, 16:19 PM

Mitchell Santner is SOLD to CSK for Rs 1.90 crore

Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams is SOLD to MI for Rs 2.60 crore

Sherfane Rutherford is SOLD to RCB for Rs 1 crore 

Dwaine Pretorius is SOLD to CSK for Rs 50 Lakh 

Rishi Dhawan is SOLD to PK for INR 55 Lakh 

Charith Asalanka is next and he is UNSOLD 

13 February 2022, 16:17 PM

This is why Archer is special

13 February 2022, 16:09 PM

This is big, Archer sold

Stiff battle between MI, RR and SRH and in the end Akash Ambani wins it for his franchise. Rs 8 crore for Jofra Archer who won't play for MI this season because of injury. 

13 February 2022, 16:07 PM

Rovman Powell is SOLD to Delhi Capitals

The DC franchise likes the muscle power of West Indians and that is why you have them shelling Rs 2.8 crore for Powell.  

Rassie van der Dussen is UNSOLD 

Karun Nair is also UNSOLD 

Evin Lewis is next and he is UNSOLD 

Alex Hales is next and he is also UNSOLD

13 February 2022, 16:01 PM

CSK get Conway

The star of the ICC T20 World Cup Devon Conway, from New Zealand, goes to CSK at his base price of Rs 1 crore.

13 February 2022, 15:58 PM

And the first player from unsold category is sold now

New Zealand top order batter Finn Allen has been bought by RCB for Rs 80 lakh

13 February 2022, 15:55 PM

The accelerated auction resumes

The unsold players so far will get another chance in this round. 106 player in the list.

It starts with Finn Allen. 

13 February 2022, 15:50 PM

We wanted to go spor spinners and multi-utility spinners. We are quite happy with the progress we have made. 

Avesh and Mark Wood could be a deadly combination. Both bowl fast, over 140 kph. It could be a lethal. We also have Chameera. It is not only spin but we have raw pace as well. 

- Lucknow franchise owner Sanjiv Goenka

13 February 2022, 15:44 PM

Auction updates

Simarjeet Singh is SOLD to CSK for Rs 20 Lakh 

Mujtaba Yousuf is UNSOLD 

Kuldeep Sen UNSOLD too

Fast bowler Akash Singh is next and he is UNSOLD too

We will be back with accelerated auction in 5 minutes. 

13 February 2022, 15:35 PM

Auction Updates: Some more millionaires

Rajvardhan Hangargekar is SOLD to CSK for Rs 1.50 crore

Yash Dayal is SOLD to GT for Rs 3.20 crore 

Yash Thakur and Arzan Nagwaswalla unsold. 

13 February 2022, 15:30 PM

U19 Kid becomes a millionaire

India's U19 World Cup winning star Raj Angad Bawa has been SOLD to Punjab Kings for a high sum of Rs 2 crore

13 February 2022, 15:19 PM

More updates

Sanjay Yadav is SOLD to MI for Rs 50 Lakh

Vicky Ostwal is UNSOLD 

Darshan Nalkande is SOLD to GT for Rs 20 Lakh

Anukul Roy is SOLD to KKR for Rs 20 Lakh 

Mahipal Lomror is SOLD to RCB for Rs 95 Lakh

13 February 2022, 15:13 PM

N Tilak Varma SOLD

Mumbai Indians successfully bid for him, got him for Rs 1.70 crore. 

13 February 2022, 15:11 PM

Yash Dhull to DC

Indian U19 captain is bought for Rs 50 lakh to Delhi Capitals. Prithvi Shaw is another U19-winning captain who is with DC

13 February 2022, 15:10 PM

India U19 captain Yash Dhull is in

DC have started bidding for him. He is the U19-title winning captain and may go for big amount. PK joins bidding war.

13 February 2022, 15:08 PM

Lalit Yadav SOLD!

The Indian all-rounder goes to Delhi Capitals for Rs 65 lakh. 

DC also grab Ripal Patel for Rs 20 lakh.

13 February 2022, 14:59 PM

The action resumes

First player in this set, which is uncapped all-rounders, is Lalit Yadav, his base price is Rs 20 lakh. DC and SRH bidding for him. 

13 February 2022, 14:53 PM

Auction to resume in a bit. Stay tuned as still many players to go up in auction. Many teams are yet to fill their key spots. 

13 February 2022, 14:19 PM

Remaining Purse, squad size

RCB: Rs 9.25 crore available, 11 players

KKR: Rs 11.10 crore available, 11 players

PBKS: Rs 10.65 crore available, 14 players

CSK: Rs 15.75 crore available, 12 players

DC: Rs 5.95 crore available, 16 players

RR: Rs 9.55 crore available, 12 players

MI: Rs 25.9 crore available, 10 players

SRH: Rs 13.35 crore available, 15 players

LSG: Rs 3.3 crore available, 15 players

GT: Rs 14.65 crore available, 13 players

13 February 2022, 14:17 PM

Break for lunch

So we head for 45 minute lunch break on Day 2 of IPL 2022 mega auction. We'll have accelerated session after lunch for you.

13 February 2022, 14:16 PM

Manan Vohra to LSG

Punjab batter Manan Vohra goes at his base price of Rs 20 lakh to Lucknow Super Giants.

13 February 2022, 14:08 PM

Uncapped batter Rinku Singh goes to KKR

Uncapped batter Rinku Singh has been signed up by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 55 lakhs.

