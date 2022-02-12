IPL 2022 Mega Auction LIVE Updates: Harshal Patel returns to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 10.75 crore

12 February 2022, 14:35 PM
Quinton de Kock to open with KL Rahul
Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka confirms that Quinton de Kock is set to open the batting with skipper KL Rahul. LSG bought De Kock for Rs 6.75 crore.
12 February 2022, 14:18 PM
Lunch break at auction
Auctioneer Hugo Edmeades is believed to be ok now. The IPL 2022 auction will resume at 330pm IST.
12 February 2022, 14:16 PM
Auctioneer has collapsed
Auctioneer Hugo Edmeades has collapsed and the event has been paused.
12 February 2022, 14:03 PM
Drama at auction!
Auctioneer Hugo Edmeades has just collapsed! More updates soon
12 February 2022, 13:57 PM
Deepak Hooda goes to Lucknow
All-rounder Deepak Hooda, who made his international debut in ODI series against WI, goes to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 5.75 crore.
12 February 2022, 13:54 PM
Harshal Patel returns to RCB
All-rounder and IPL 2021 Orange Cap winner Harshal Patel returns to RCB for Rs 10.75 crore.
12 February 2022, 13:47 PM
Jason Holder will turn out for Lucknow
West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder has been bought by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 8.75 crore.
12 February 2022, 13:42 PM
Nitish Rana returns to KKR as well
Delhi southpaw Nitish Rana is back to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 8 crore.
12 February 2022, 13:37 PM
Dwayne Bravo returns to CSK
West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo is back with Chennai Super Kings for Rs 4.4 crore.
12 February 2022, 13:36 PM
Steve Smith UNSOLD!
Former Australia captain Steve Smith has also gone UNSOLD for Rs 2 crore.
12 February 2022, 13:35 PM
Suresh Raina UNSOLD!
'Chinna' Thala Suresh Raina has gone unsold for Rs 2 crore. Can come back to him later in the auction though.
12 February 2022, 13:32 PM
Devdutt Padikkal goes to Rajasthan Royals
Former RCB opener Devdutt Padikkal has been bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 7.75 crore, who pip Mumbai Indians.
12 February 2022, 13:27 PM
Jason Roy sold to Gujarat Titans
England opener Jason Roy has found home in Gujarat Titans for Rs 2 crore.
12 February 2022, 13:26 PM
Shimron Hetmeyer goes to Royals
West Indies batter Shimron Hetmeyer goes to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8.5 crore.
12 February 2022, 13:19 PM
Manish Pandey goes to Lucknow Supergiants
Karnataka and former SRH batter Manish Pandey is heading to Lucknow Supergiants. LSG bag Pandey for Rs 4.6 crore.
12 February 2022, 12:53 PM
David Warner returns to Delhi
David Warner is back to Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.25 crore. Warner was former SRH captain.
12 February 2022, 12:48 PM
Quinton de Kock goes to Lucknow Supergiants
Quinton de Kock is Lucknow Supergiants buy for Rs 6.75 crore.
12 February 2022, 12:43 PM
Faf du Plessis heads to RCB
Former SA captain Faf du Plessis will be pairing up with Virat Kohli in RCB. Du Plessis goes to Bangalore for Rs 7 crore.
12 February 2022, 12:41 PM
Mohammad Shami is first buy for Gujarat Titans
India pacer Mohammad Shami goes to Gujarat Titans for Rs 6.25 crore.
12 February 2022, 12:34 PM
KKR get Shreyas Iyer
Former DC captain Shreyas Iyer has been bought by KKR for Rs 12.25 crore.
12 February 2022, 12:29 PM
Trent Boult goes to Royals
Trent Boult has been bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8 crore, as they pip the New Zealand pacer's former team Mumbai Indians.
12 February 2022, 12:25 PM
Fierce bidding for Kagiso Rabada
Kagiso Rabada of South Africa has quickly zoomed up to Rs 9.25 crore and goes to Punjab Kings. Second buy for PBKS after Shikhar Dhawan.
12 February 2022, 12:22 PM
Pat Cummins goes back to KKR
Pat Cummins has gone back to his previous franchise Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 7.25 crore.
12 February 2022, 12:20 PM
KKR and Gujarat Titans battle for Pat Cummins
Australia Test captain Pat Cummins is third one out of the bag. Former team KKR and new side Gujarat Lions go neck-and-neck. It's already up to Rs 7.25 crore.
12 February 2022, 12:15 PM
Rajasthan Royals get R. Ashwin
Ravichandran Ashwin has slipped away from DC as well. Rajasthan Royals get Ashwin for Rs 5 crore!
12 February 2022, 12:14 PM
Punjab Kings get Shikhar Dhawan!
Punjab Kings get the first buy, pip DC to buy Shikhar Dhawan for Rs 8.25 crore.
12 February 2022, 12:11 PM
Punjab Kings enter fray for Shikhar Dhawan
Punjab Kings have bid up to Rs 6.25 crore for Shikhar Dhawan and DC raise it to Rs 7 crore!
12 February 2022, 12:10 PM
RR and DC vie for Shikhar Dhawan
RR and DC are both bidding aggressively for Dhawan...it's already up to Rs 4 crore from Rs 2 crore base price. Not done yet!
12 February 2022, 11:46 AM
Shikhar Dhawan first up
Former DC opener Shikhar Dhawan is the first name out of the bag.
12 February 2022, 11:37 AM
Nita Ambani to Parth Jindal -- Who is sitting on which table at the IPL 2022 auction
Mumbai Indians: Nita Ambani (Owner), Akash Ambani (owner), Zaheer Khan (Director of cricket operations), Mahela Jayawardene (Head Coach), Rahul Sanghvi (Team Manager), Devang Bhimjyani (MI management), CKM Dhananjai (Team Analyst)
Chennai Super Kings: Kasi Vishwanathan (CEO), L Balaji (Bowling Coach), Sundararaman (Chief Operating Officer), Lakshmi Narayan (Analyst), Arvind Sivadas (Analyst)
Punjab Kings: Ness Wadia (Owner), Mohit Burman (Owner), Anil Kumble (Director of cricket operations), Satish Menon (Chief executive officer), Sankar Rajgopal (analyst), Ashish Tuli (analyst), Dan Weston (analyst), LC Gupta (CFO)
Rajasthan Royals: Panish Shetty (Analyst), Zubin Bharucha (Strategy & Performance Director), Jake Lush McCrum (CEO), Manoj Badale (Owner), Kumar Sangakkara (Director of Cricket), Giles Lindsay (Head of Analytics and Technology), Ranjit Barthakur (Chairperson), Romi Bhinder (Team Manager)
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Prathmesh Mishra (Chairman), Rajesh Menon (Head & VP), Mike Hesson (Director of Cricket Operations), Sanjay Bangar (Head Coach), Malolan Rangarajan (Head Scout), Freddie Wilde (Analyst)
Kolkata Knight Riders: Venky Mysore (CEO), Bharat Arun (Assistant Coach), B Srikanth (Head of Talent Scouting and Player Acquisitions), Abhishek Nayar (Assistant Coach)
Lucknow Supergiants: Sanjiv Goenka (Owner), Shashwat Goenka, Andy Flower (Head Coach), Gautam Gambhir (Mentor), Raghuram Iyer (CEO), Analyst
Delhi Capitals: Kiran Kumar Grandhi (Chairman & Co-owner), Parth Jindal (Co-owner), Vinod Bisht (Interim CEO), Mustafa Ghouse (Director), Pravin Amre (Assistant Coach), Saba Karim (Head of Talent Search)
Ahmedabad Titans: Vikram Solanki (Team Director), Ashish Nehra (Head Coach), Gary Kirsten (Assistant Coach), Aashish Kapoor (Assistant Coach), Sandeep Raju (Analyst), Amit Soni (CVC), Mohit Goyal (Chief Financial Officer), Arvinder Singh (Chief Operating Officer)
12 February 2022, 11:28 AM
We are less than 30 minutes away from Day 1 of the IPL 2022 mega auction.
12 February 2022, 11:15 AM
IPL 2022 Retention and Draft List
CSK: Ravindra Jadeja (16 cr), MS Dhoni (12 cr), Moeen Ali (8 cr), Ruturaj Gaikwad (6 crore)
KKR: Andre Russell (12 crore, 16 crore to be deducted from purse), Varun Chakravarthy (8 crore, 12 crore to be deducted from purse), Venkatesh Iyer (8 crore), Sunil Narine (6 crore)
SRH: Kane Williamson (14 crore), Abdul Samad (4 crore), Umran Malik (4 crore)
MI: Rohit Sharma (16 crore), Jasprit Bumrah (12 crore), Suryakumar Yadav(8 crore), Kieron Pollard (6 crore)
RCB: Virat Kohli (15 crore), Glenn Maxwell (11 crore), Mohammed Siraj (7 crore)
DC: Rishabh Pant (16 crore), Axar Patel (9 crore, 12 crore to be deducted from purse), Prithvi Shaw (7.5 crore, 8 crore to be deducted from purse), Anrich Nortje (6.5 crore)
RR: Sanju Samson (14 crore), Jos Buttler (10 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (4 crore)
PBKS: Mayank Agarwal (12 crore, 14 crore to be deducted from purse), Arshdeep Singh (4 crore)
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (Rs 17 crore), Marcus Stoinis (Rs 9.2 crore), Ravi Bishnoi (Rs 4 crore)
Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (Rs 15 crore), Rashid Khan (Rs 15 crore), Shubman Gill (Rs 8 crore)
12 February 2022, 11:06 AM
Purse remaining for all 10 franchises after IPL 2022 retention and draft picks
CSK: Rs 42 crores
RCB: Rs 57 crores
MI: Rs 48 crores
PBKS: Rs 72 crores
DC: Rs 47.5 crores
KKR: Rs 48 crores
RR: Rs 62 crores
SRH: Rs 68 crores
LSG: Rs 58 crores
GT: Rs 52 crores
12 February 2022, 10:58 AM
Preity Zinta missing from the auction
Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta is missing the IPL 2022 mega auction due to THIS reason. She tweets, "All set to watch the Tata IPL Auction. Feels amazing to have a cute warm baby in my arms instead of the red auction paddle. On a serious note my heart is racing & I cannot wait for our new PBKS squad."
All set to watch the Tata IPL Auction. Feels amazing to have a cute warm baby in my arms instead of the red auction paddle On a serious note my heart is racing & I cannot wait for our new PBKS squad. All the best @PunjabKingsIPL Let's execute our plans and stay focused. pic.twitter.com/CEPNrJgmOh
— Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) February 12, 2022
12 February 2022, 10:48 AM
Punjab Kings have the biggest salary purse
Preity Zinta co-owned Punjab Kings have the biggest purse in the IPL 2022 auction, Rs 72 crore. They have only retained opener Mayank Agarwal (Rs 12 crore) and all-rounder Arshdeep Singh (Rs 4 crore). Who will be new PBKS opener with Mayank Agarwal?
Who do you want to see Mayank opening with in #IPL2022? #TATAIPLAuction #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #IPLAuction https://t.co/mfAx1suag7
— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) February 12, 2022
12 February 2022, 10:44 AM
Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer in Marquee set
The set includes players like: Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Pat Cummins, Quinton de Kock, Shikhar Dhawan, Faf du Plessis, Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Shami and David Warner. All of these 10 players are expected to be sold in the first round itself. Read more about it here.
12 February 2022, 10:32 AM
Deepak Hooda upgraded, 10 new additions
Deepak Hooda, who made his India debut earlier this week in the ODI series against West Indies, has been upgraded to the capped category in the list of IPL mega auctions. In the revised auction list, Hooda features in Set No 3 comprising allrounders. The 26-year old originally listed in Set No 8, has also upgraded his base price from Rs 40 lakh to 75 lakh.
The 10 new, uncapped players include Aaron Hardie, Lance Morris, Nivethan Radhakrishnan (all Australia), Agnivesh Ayachi, Hardik Tamore, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mihir Hirwani, Monu Kumar, Rohan Rana, Sairaj Patil (all India). Read more about it here.
12 February 2022, 10:31 AM
600 cricketers go under the hammer
IPL 2022 mega auction will witness 600 players go under the hammer over the next two days. 161 players will be up for auction on Day 1 and the rest in an accelerated auction on Day 2.
12 February 2022, 10:31 AM
Hello and welcome to our coverage of Day 1 of IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru.