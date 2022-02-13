हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

IPL 2022 Mega Auction Live Updates: Mumbai Indians back in action with deals of Tim David, Jofra Archer

IPL 2022 mega auction Day 2, check Live Updates of the event in Bengaluru on Sunday (February 13).

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, February 13, 2022 - 17:48
Comments |
Tim David bought by MI. (Source: Twitter)

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction will resume for Day 2 at the ITC Gardenia hotel in Bengaluru on Sunday (February 13) from 12pm IST. On day one, the 10 teams spent over Rs 388 crores to buy 78 players for the upcoming 15th edition of the IPL, out of which 20 were foreigners.

Ishan Kishan proved to be the most expensive buy on Day 1, with Mumbai Indians bringing the Jharkhand wicketkeeper batter back home for Rs 15.25 crore. All-rounder Deepak Chahar was also bought back by IPL 2021 champions Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14 crore.

The auction will resume with an accelerated format set to start after lunch on Sunday. Three prominent Test specialists Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ishant Sharma didn't come under the hammer on the day and it is understood that franchises didn't want to spend on players who don't bring value to the table with their T20 game.

They might come back on Sunday at the accelerated bidding process if someone expresses interests. Wriddhiman Saha, who has been told that he won't be picked for Test matches went unsold as teams are looking beyond the soon-to-be 38 year-old Bengal stumper.

Umesh Yadav, for his inconsistent white ball record, also went unsold and one of IPL’s bonafide legends Suresh Raina found out that just playing IPL to IPL wouldn’t work as Chennai Super Kings didn’t bid for him. Ditto for Steve Smith who went unsold as there were no takers.

Check all the Live Updates for Day 2 of the IPL 2022 mega auction here. You can also watch Day 2 of the auction live on Star Sports network and live stream on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

13 February 2022, 17:40 PM

Abbott finalised

Fast bowler Sean Abbott will play for SunRisers, he has been bought for Rs 2.40 crore. 

13 February 2022, 17:39 PM

Intense war over Australia's Sean Abott

SRH have entered the bidding war over Sean Abott. PK are also interested and so are other teams.

13 February 2022, 17:21 PM

NZ opener unsold

This is not good news for Martin Guptill who has gone unsold. Pawan Negi and Roston Chase have also gone unsold.

 

13 February 2022, 17:08 PM

Auction updates

Prashant Solanki is sold to CSK for Rs 1.20 crore

Chama Milind is sold to RCB for Rs 25 Lakh 

Mohsin Khan is SOLD to Lucknow for Rs 20 Lakh 

Uncapped fast bowler Vaibhav Arora is SOLD to PK for Rs 2 crore 

13 February 2022, 16:57 PM

IPL Auction Updates

Suyash Prabhudessai is next and he is SOLD to RCB for Rs 30 Lakh 

Prerak Mankad is SOLD to Punjab Kings for Rs 20 Lakh  

13 February 2022, 16:47 PM

Tim David to MI

Powerful, big finisher Tim David goes to Mumbai Indians for Rs 8.25 crore

13 February 2022, 16:45 PM

Unsold

Afghanistan wicket-keeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz is UNSOLD 

Ben Mcdermott is next & he is UNSOLD 

Glenn Phillips is UNSOLD 

Australian bowler Nathan Ellis is UNSOLD 

Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi is next and he is UNSOLD 

Siddharth Kaul is UNSOLD 

Sameer Rizvi is UNSOLD 

England's Tom Kohler-Cadmore is UNSOLD 

Batsman Tanmay Agarwal is UNSOLD 

Pacer Sandeep Warrier is UNSOLD 

Andrew Tye is also UNSOLD 

Reece Topley is UNSOLD 

13 February 2022, 16:33 PM

Auction updates: Milne fetches big deal

Obed Mccoy is sold to RR for Rs 75 Lakh 

Tymal Mills is sold to MI for Rs 1.50 crore 

Adam Milne is next and he is SOLD to CSK for Rs 1.90 crore

13 February 2022, 16:25 PM

Another West Indian fetches big deal

Romario Shephard has been bought by SRH for Rs 7.75 crore. RR was in bidding war with Hyderabad over him but SRH had the last laugh.

13 February 2022, 16:19 PM

Mitchell Santner is SOLD to CSK for Rs 1.90 crore

Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams is SOLD to MI for Rs 2.60 crore

Sherfane Rutherford is SOLD to RCB for Rs 1 crore 

Dwaine Pretorius is SOLD to CSK for Rs 50 Lakh 

Rishi Dhawan is SOLD to PK for INR 55 Lakh 

Charith Asalanka is next and he is UNSOLD 

13 February 2022, 16:17 PM

This is why Archer is special

13 February 2022, 16:09 PM

This is big, Archer sold

Stiff battle between MI, RR and SRH and in the end Akash Ambani wins it for his franchise. Rs 8 crore for Jofra Archer who won't play for MI this season because of injury. 

13 February 2022, 16:07 PM

Rovman Powell is SOLD to Delhi Capitals

The DC franchise likes the muscle power of West Indians and that is why you have them shelling Rs 2.8 crore for Powell.  

Rassie van der Dussen is UNSOLD 

Karun Nair is also UNSOLD 

Evin Lewis is next and he is UNSOLD 

Alex Hales is next and he is also UNSOLD

13 February 2022, 16:01 PM

CSK get Conway

The star of the ICC T20 World Cup Devon Conway, from New Zealand, goes to CSK at his base price of Rs 1 crore.

13 February 2022, 15:58 PM

And the first player from unsold category is sold now

New Zealand top order batter Finn Allen has been bought by RCB for Rs 80 lakh

13 February 2022, 15:55 PM

The accelerated auction resumes

The unsold players so far will get another chance in this round. 106 player in the list.

It starts with Finn Allen. 

13 February 2022, 15:50 PM

We wanted to go spor spinners and multi-utility spinners. We are quite happy with the progress we have made. 

Avesh and Mark Wood could be a deadly combination. Both bowl fast, over 140 kph. It could be a lethal. We also have Chameera. It is not only spin but we have raw pace as well. 

- Lucknow franchise owner Sanjiv Goenka

13 February 2022, 15:44 PM

Auction updates

Simarjeet Singh is SOLD to CSK for Rs 20 Lakh 

Mujtaba Yousuf is UNSOLD 

Kuldeep Sen UNSOLD too

Fast bowler Akash Singh is next and he is UNSOLD too

We will be back with accelerated auction in 5 minutes. 

13 February 2022, 15:35 PM

Auction Updates: Some more millionaires

Rajvardhan Hangargekar is SOLD to CSK for Rs 1.50 crore

Yash Dayal is SOLD to GT for Rs 3.20 crore 

Yash Thakur and Arzan Nagwaswalla unsold. 

13 February 2022, 15:30 PM

U19 Kid becomes a millionaire

India's U19 World Cup winning star Raj Angad Bawa has been SOLD to Punjab Kings for a high sum of Rs 2 crore

13 February 2022, 15:19 PM

More updates

Sanjay Yadav is SOLD to MI for Rs 50 Lakh

Vicky Ostwal is UNSOLD 

Darshan Nalkande is SOLD to GT for Rs 20 Lakh

Anukul Roy is SOLD to KKR for Rs 20 Lakh 

Mahipal Lomror is SOLD to RCB for Rs 95 Lakh

13 February 2022, 15:13 PM

N Tilak Varma SOLD

Mumbai Indians successfully bid for him, got him for Rs 1.70 crore. 

13 February 2022, 15:11 PM

Yash Dhull to DC

Indian U19 captain is bought for Rs 50 lakh to Delhi Capitals. Prithvi Shaw is another U19-winning captain who is with DC

13 February 2022, 15:10 PM

India U19 captain Yash Dhull is in

DC have started bidding for him. He is the U19-title winning captain and may go for big amount. PK joins bidding war.

13 February 2022, 15:08 PM

Lalit Yadav SOLD!

The Indian all-rounder goes to Delhi Capitals for Rs 65 lakh. 

DC also grab Ripal Patel for Rs 20 lakh.

13 February 2022, 14:59 PM

The action resumes

First player in this set, which is uncapped all-rounders, is Lalit Yadav, his base price is Rs 20 lakh. DC and SRH bidding for him. 

13 February 2022, 14:53 PM

Auction to resume in a bit. Stay tuned as still many players to go up in auction. Many teams are yet to fill their key spots. 

13 February 2022, 14:19 PM

Remaining Purse, squad size

RCB: Rs 9.25 crore available, 11 players

KKR: Rs 11.10 crore available, 11 players

PBKS: Rs 10.65 crore available, 14 players

CSK: Rs 15.75 crore available, 12 players

DC: Rs 5.95 crore available, 16 players

RR: Rs 9.55 crore available, 12 players

MI: Rs 25.9 crore available, 10 players

SRH: Rs 13.35 crore available, 15 players

LSG: Rs 3.3 crore available, 15 players

GT: Rs 14.65 crore available, 13 players

13 February 2022, 14:17 PM

Break for lunch

So we head for 45 minute lunch break on Day 2 of IPL 2022 mega auction. We'll have accelerated session after lunch for you.

13 February 2022, 14:16 PM

Manan Vohra to LSG

Punjab batter Manan Vohra goes at his base price of Rs 20 lakh to Lucknow Super Giants.

13 February 2022, 14:08 PM

Uncapped batter Rinku Singh goes to KKR

Uncapped batter Rinku Singh has been signed up by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 55 lakhs.

13 February 2022, 14:06 PM

Maheesh Theekshana goes to CSK

Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana will turn out for MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings, who buy him for Rs 70 lakhs.

13 February 2022, 14:05 PM

Shahbaz Nadeem to LSG

Team India left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem is headed to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 50 lakhs.

13 February 2022, 13:57 PM

MI bring back Mayank Markande

Mumbai Indians have brought home leg-spinner Mayank Markande for Rs 65 lakhs.

13 February 2022, 13:54 PM

Jaydev Unadkat goes to MI

Saurashtra left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat is headed to Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.3 crore.

13 February 2022, 13:48 PM

Rajasthan Royals bag Navdeep Saini

Team India pacer Navdeep Saini has gone to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 2.6 crore.

13 February 2022, 13:47 PM

Sandeep Sharma back at PBKS

Punjab pacer Sandeep Sharma is back to Punjab Kings for Rs 50 lakhs.

13 February 2022, 13:37 PM

DC bag Chetan Sakariya

Delhi Capitals have signed up left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya for Rs 4.2 crore.

13 February 2022, 13:32 PM

LSG sign Dushmanta Chameera

Sri Lanka pacer Dushmanta Chameera will be playing for Lucknow Super Giants, who sign him up for Rs 2 crore. 

13 February 2022, 13:29 PM

Delhi Capitals snap up Khaleel Ahmed

Delhi Capitals have signed up left-arm pace bowler Khaleel Ahmed for Rs 5.25 crore.

13 February 2022, 13:26 PM

MI vs DC over Khaleel Ahmed

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are engaged in fierce engagement over left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed.

13 February 2022, 13:18 PM

Ishant Sharma UNSOLD

Team India pacer Ishant Sharma has gone unsold for now at Rs 1.5 crore. 

13 February 2022, 13:11 PM

Krishnappa Gowtham signs for LSG

All-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham has been snapped up by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 90 lakhs.

13 February 2022, 13:02 PM

Shivam Dube goes to CSK

Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube will play under MS Dhoni at Chennai Super Kings. CSK sign Dube for Rs 4 crore. 

13 February 2022, 12:59 PM

Marco Jansen will play for SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad have signed young South Africa all-rounder Marco Jansen for Rs 4.2 crore.

13 February 2022, 12:45 PM

Odean Smith joins Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings have signed another all-rounder. West Indies' Odean Smith joins PBKS for Rs 6 crore.

13 February 2022, 12:43 PM

Vijay Shankar sold to Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans are on a buying spree. Tamil Nadu all-rounder Vijay Shankar goes to Titans for Rs 1.4 crore 

13 February 2022, 12:41 PM

Jayant Yadav bought by Gujarat Titans

India all-rounder Jayant Yadav will play for Gujarat Titans, who buy him for Rs 1.7 crore.

13 February 2022, 12:40 PM

Dominic Drakes sold to Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans have signed West Indies all-rounder Dominic Drakes for Rs 1.1 crore.

13 February 2022, 12:30 PM

Liam Livingstone goes to Punjab Kings

England all-rounder Liam Livingstone will play for Punjab Kings for Rs 11.5 crore. 

Must Watch

PT2M26S

First phase of polling in Goa tomorrow, exclusive talk with CM Pramod Sawant