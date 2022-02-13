IPL 2022 Mega Auction Live Updates: Mumbai Indians buy uncapped Tim David for Rs 8.25 cr

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction will resume for Day 2 at the ITC Gardenia hotel in Bengaluru on Sunday (February 13) from 12pm IST. On day one, the 10 teams spent over Rs 388 crores to buy 78 players for the upcoming 15th edition of the IPL, out of which 20 were foreigners.

Ishan Kishan proved to be the most expensive buy on Day 1, with Mumbai Indians bringing the Jharkhand wicketkeeper batter back home for Rs 15.25 crore. All-rounder Deepak Chahar was also bought back by IPL 2021 champions Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14 crore.

The auction will resume with an accelerated format set to start after lunch on Sunday. Three prominent Test specialists Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ishant Sharma didn't come under the hammer on the day and it is understood that franchises didn't want to spend on players who don't bring value to the table with their T20 game.

They might come back on Sunday at the accelerated bidding process if someone expresses interests. Wriddhiman Saha, who has been told that he won't be picked for Test matches went unsold as teams are looking beyond the soon-to-be 38 year-old Bengal stumper.

Umesh Yadav, for his inconsistent white ball record, also went unsold and one of IPL’s bonafide legends Suresh Raina found out that just playing IPL to IPL wouldn’t work as Chennai Super Kings didn’t bid for him. Ditto for Steve Smith who went unsold as there were no takers.

Check all the Live Updates for Day 2 of the IPL 2022 mega auction here. You can also watch Day 2 of the auction live on Star Sports network and live stream on Disney+ Hotstar website and app.