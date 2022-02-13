IPL 2022 Mega Auction Live Updates: Mumbai Indians buy uncapped Tim David for Rs 8.25 cr

13 February 2022, 17:08 PM
Auction updates
Prashant Solanki is sold to CSK for Rs 1.20 crore
Chama Milind is sold to RCB for Rs 25 Lakh
Mohsin Khan is SOLD to Lucknow for Rs 20 Lakh
Uncapped fast bowler Vaibhav Arora is SOLD to PK for Rs 2 crore
13 February 2022, 16:57 PM
IPL Auction Updates
Suyash Prabhudessai is next and he is SOLD to RCB for Rs 30 Lakh
Prerak Mankad is SOLD to Punjab Kings for Rs 20 Lakh
13 February 2022, 16:47 PM
Tim David to MI
Powerful, big finisher Tim David goes to Mumbai Indians for Rs 8.25 crore
13 February 2022, 16:45 PM
Unsold
Afghanistan wicket-keeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz is UNSOLD
Ben Mcdermott is next & he is UNSOLD
Glenn Phillips is UNSOLD
Australian bowler Nathan Ellis is UNSOLD
Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi is next and he is UNSOLD
Siddharth Kaul is UNSOLD
Sameer Rizvi is UNSOLD
England's Tom Kohler-Cadmore is UNSOLD
Batsman Tanmay Agarwal is UNSOLD
Pacer Sandeep Warrier is UNSOLD
Andrew Tye is also UNSOLD
Reece Topley is UNSOLD
13 February 2022, 16:33 PM
Auction updates: Milne fetches big deal
Obed Mccoy is sold to RR for Rs 75 Lakh
Tymal Mills is sold to MI for Rs 1.50 crore
Adam Milne is next and he is SOLD to CSK for Rs 1.90 crore
13 February 2022, 16:25 PM
Another West Indian fetches big deal
Romario Shephard has been bought by SRH for Rs 7.75 crore. RR was in bidding war with Hyderabad over him but SRH had the last laugh.
13 February 2022, 16:19 PM
Mitchell Santner is SOLD to CSK for Rs 1.90 crore
Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams is SOLD to MI for Rs 2.60 crore
Sherfane Rutherford is SOLD to RCB for Rs 1 crore
Dwaine Pretorius is SOLD to CSK for Rs 50 Lakh
Rishi Dhawan is SOLD to PK for INR 55 Lakh
Charith Asalanka is next and he is UNSOLD
13 February 2022, 16:17 PM
This is why Archer is special
Jofra Archer in IPL:
2018: 15 wickets, 8.37 Eco
2019: 11 wickets, 6.70 Eco
2020: 20 wickets, 6.56 Eco#IPLAuction2022
— Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) February 13, 2022
13 February 2022, 16:09 PM
This is big, Archer sold
Stiff battle between MI, RR and SRH and in the end Akash Ambani wins it for his franchise. Rs 8 crore for Jofra Archer who won't play for MI this season because of injury.
13 February 2022, 16:07 PM
Rovman Powell is SOLD to Delhi Capitals
The DC franchise likes the muscle power of West Indians and that is why you have them shelling Rs 2.8 crore for Powell.
Rassie van der Dussen is UNSOLD
Karun Nair is also UNSOLD
Evin Lewis is next and he is UNSOLD
Alex Hales is next and he is also UNSOLD
13 February 2022, 16:01 PM
CSK get Conway
The star of the ICC T20 World Cup Devon Conway, from New Zealand, goes to CSK at his base price of Rs 1 crore.
13 February 2022, 15:58 PM
And the first player from unsold category is sold now
New Zealand top order batter Finn Allen has been bought by RCB for Rs 80 lakh
13 February 2022, 15:55 PM
The accelerated auction resumes
The unsold players so far will get another chance in this round. 106 player in the list.
It starts with Finn Allen.
13 February 2022, 15:50 PM
We wanted to go spor spinners and multi-utility spinners. We are quite happy with the progress we have made.
Avesh and Mark Wood could be a deadly combination. Both bowl fast, over 140 kph. It could be a lethal. We also have Chameera. It is not only spin but we have raw pace as well.
- Lucknow franchise owner Sanjiv Goenka
13 February 2022, 15:44 PM
Auction updates
Simarjeet Singh is SOLD to CSK for Rs 20 Lakh
Mujtaba Yousuf is UNSOLD
Kuldeep Sen UNSOLD too
Fast bowler Akash Singh is next and he is UNSOLD too
We will be back with accelerated auction in 5 minutes.
13 February 2022, 15:35 PM
Auction Updates: Some more millionaires
Rajvardhan Hangargekar is SOLD to CSK for Rs 1.50 crore
Yash Dayal is SOLD to GT for Rs 3.20 crore
Yash Thakur and Arzan Nagwaswalla unsold.
13 February 2022, 15:30 PM
U19 Kid becomes a millionaire
India's U19 World Cup winning star Raj Angad Bawa has been SOLD to Punjab Kings for a high sum of Rs 2 crore
13 February 2022, 15:19 PM
More updates
Sanjay Yadav is SOLD to MI for Rs 50 Lakh
Vicky Ostwal is UNSOLD
Darshan Nalkande is SOLD to GT for Rs 20 Lakh
Anukul Roy is SOLD to KKR for Rs 20 Lakh
Mahipal Lomror is SOLD to RCB for Rs 95 Lakh
13 February 2022, 15:13 PM
N Tilak Varma SOLD
Mumbai Indians successfully bid for him, got him for Rs 1.70 crore.
13 February 2022, 15:11 PM
Yash Dhull to DC
Indian U19 captain is bought for Rs 50 lakh to Delhi Capitals. Prithvi Shaw is another U19-winning captain who is with DC
13 February 2022, 15:10 PM
India U19 captain Yash Dhull is in
DC have started bidding for him. He is the U19-title winning captain and may go for big amount. PK joins bidding war.
13 February 2022, 15:08 PM
Lalit Yadav SOLD!
The Indian all-rounder goes to Delhi Capitals for Rs 65 lakh.
DC also grab Ripal Patel for Rs 20 lakh.
13 February 2022, 14:59 PM
The action resumes
First player in this set, which is uncapped all-rounders, is Lalit Yadav, his base price is Rs 20 lakh. DC and SRH bidding for him.
13 February 2022, 14:53 PM
Auction to resume in a bit. Stay tuned as still many players to go up in auction. Many teams are yet to fill their key spots.
13 February 2022, 14:19 PM
Remaining Purse, squad size
RCB: Rs 9.25 crore available, 11 players
KKR: Rs 11.10 crore available, 11 players
PBKS: Rs 10.65 crore available, 14 players
CSK: Rs 15.75 crore available, 12 players
DC: Rs 5.95 crore available, 16 players
RR: Rs 9.55 crore available, 12 players
MI: Rs 25.9 crore available, 10 players
SRH: Rs 13.35 crore available, 15 players
LSG: Rs 3.3 crore available, 15 players
GT: Rs 14.65 crore available, 13 players
13 February 2022, 14:17 PM
Break for lunch
So we head for 45 minute lunch break on Day 2 of IPL 2022 mega auction. We'll have accelerated session after lunch for you.
13 February 2022, 14:16 PM
Manan Vohra to LSG
Punjab batter Manan Vohra goes at his base price of Rs 20 lakh to Lucknow Super Giants.
13 February 2022, 14:08 PM
Uncapped batter Rinku Singh goes to KKR
Uncapped batter Rinku Singh has been signed up by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 55 lakhs.
13 February 2022, 14:06 PM
Maheesh Theekshana goes to CSK
Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana will turn out for MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings, who buy him for Rs 70 lakhs.
13 February 2022, 14:05 PM
Shahbaz Nadeem to LSG
Team India left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem is headed to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 50 lakhs.
13 February 2022, 13:57 PM
MI bring back Mayank Markande
Mumbai Indians have brought home leg-spinner Mayank Markande for Rs 65 lakhs.
13 February 2022, 13:54 PM
Jaydev Unadkat goes to MI
Saurashtra left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat is headed to Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.3 crore.
13 February 2022, 13:48 PM
Rajasthan Royals bag Navdeep Saini
Team India pacer Navdeep Saini has gone to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 2.6 crore.
13 February 2022, 13:47 PM
Sandeep Sharma back at PBKS
Punjab pacer Sandeep Sharma is back to Punjab Kings for Rs 50 lakhs.
13 February 2022, 13:37 PM
DC bag Chetan Sakariya
Delhi Capitals have signed up left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya for Rs 4.2 crore.
13 February 2022, 13:32 PM
LSG sign Dushmanta Chameera
Sri Lanka pacer Dushmanta Chameera will be playing for Lucknow Super Giants, who sign him up for Rs 2 crore.
13 February 2022, 13:29 PM
Delhi Capitals snap up Khaleel Ahmed
Delhi Capitals have signed up left-arm pace bowler Khaleel Ahmed for Rs 5.25 crore.
13 February 2022, 13:26 PM
MI vs DC over Khaleel Ahmed
Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are engaged in fierce engagement over left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed.
13 February 2022, 13:18 PM
Ishant Sharma UNSOLD
Team India pacer Ishant Sharma has gone unsold for now at Rs 1.5 crore.
13 February 2022, 13:11 PM
Krishnappa Gowtham signs for LSG
All-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham has been snapped up by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 90 lakhs.
13 February 2022, 13:02 PM
Shivam Dube goes to CSK
Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube will play under MS Dhoni at Chennai Super Kings. CSK sign Dube for Rs 4 crore.
13 February 2022, 12:59 PM
Marco Jansen will play for SRH
Sunrisers Hyderabad have signed young South Africa all-rounder Marco Jansen for Rs 4.2 crore.
13 February 2022, 12:45 PM
Odean Smith joins Punjab Kings
Punjab Kings have signed another all-rounder. West Indies' Odean Smith joins PBKS for Rs 6 crore.
13 February 2022, 12:43 PM
Vijay Shankar sold to Gujarat Titans
Gujarat Titans are on a buying spree. Tamil Nadu all-rounder Vijay Shankar goes to Titans for Rs 1.4 crore
13 February 2022, 12:41 PM
Jayant Yadav bought by Gujarat Titans
India all-rounder Jayant Yadav will play for Gujarat Titans, who buy him for Rs 1.7 crore.
13 February 2022, 12:40 PM
Dominic Drakes sold to Gujarat Titans
Gujarat Titans have signed West Indies all-rounder Dominic Drakes for Rs 1.1 crore.
13 February 2022, 12:30 PM
Liam Livingstone goes to Punjab Kings
England all-rounder Liam Livingstone will play for Punjab Kings for Rs 11.5 crore.
13 February 2022, 12:23 PM
Liam Livingstone zooms past Rs 10 crore
Liam Livingstone bid is easily now the best for Day 2. Gujarat Titans have bid Rs 10 crore, while Punjab Kings raise it to Rs 10.25 crore.
13 February 2022, 12:21 PM
Bidding war for Liam Livingstone
England all-rounder Liam Livingstone has sparked off a bidding war between KKR, CSK and PBKS. Livingstone bid up to Rs 5 crore already!
13 February 2022, 12:20 PM
Cheteshwar Pujara UNSOLD
India batter Cheteshwar Pujara goes UNSOLD too for base price of Rs 50 lakh.