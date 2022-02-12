हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022 Mega Auction LIVE Updates: Rahul Tripathi bought for Rs 8.5 crore by SRH

IPL 2022 mega auction Day 1, check Live Updates of the event in Bengaluru on Saturday (February 12).

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, February 12, 2022 - 19:44
Comments |
SRH have bought Rahul Tripathi for Rs 8.5 crore (Photo: Twitter)

Dashing batter Shreyas Iyer and the multi-skilled Shardul Thakur are expected to laugh their way to the bank as two of the costliest buys in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 when the last mega-auction commences in Bengaluru on Saturday (February 12). The 10 teams in the league, following the addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants, will be bidding heavily for the Indian players in a list of 600 cricketers, including 227 overseas candidates up for grabs during the two-day event.

This year’s auction might witness the maximum number of Indian million dollar buys (Rs 7.5 crore and above) with more than 10 cricketers set to cross Rs 10 crore bid range and some expected to hit close to Rs 20 crore. While Iyer could be the highest ever auction buy (in the 20 crore range), the likes of Shardul and Kishan (keeper-batter), with their bouquet of skills, can also fetch anything in the range of Rs 12-15 crore or even upwards if some franchises get into intense bidding wars.

Then there are Deepak Chahar and Yuzvendra Chahal, who can also get anything in the range of USD 2 million (Rs 15 crore) as both of them are proven international performers. With megastars like Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings), Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) and Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians) retained by their respective franchises, teams would look from flamboyant middle-order batters to good wrist spinners not to forget the all-rounders, who are always in demand.

While KL Rahul, at Rs 17 crore, is the player with highest retention price, former Delhi Capitals skipper Iyer might force some of the franchises like Punjab Kings (Rs 72 crore purse), Sunrisers Hyderabad (Rs 68 crore) and Rajasthan Royals (Rs 62 crore) to break the bank.

Check all the Live updates from the IPL 2022 mega auction right here. The live TV broadcast of the auction will begin at 11am on Star Sports network and the live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

12 February 2022, 19:33 PM

Abhishek Sharma starts a biddig war

SRH and Punjab Kings are fighting to get all-rounder Abhishek Sharma. And now Gujarat Titans join the contest. 

12 February 2022, 19:23 PM

Riyan Parag goes big

The Indian uncapped all-rounder gets under the hammer and he is SOLD to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 3.8 crore. His team previous team RR wanted him badly. 

12 February 2022, 19:21 PM

Rahul Tripathi off to SRH 

What a win for Rahul here as he grabs a deal of Rs 8.5 crore from Sunrisers of Hyderabad

 

12 February 2022, 19:12 PM

Baby AB de Villiers sold

Young Dewald Brevis is SOLD to Mumbai Indians for Rs 3 crore. He was the Player of the series at the U19 World Cup 2022 and is being hailed as the next AB de Villiers.

12 February 2022, 19:08 PM

This is BIG

A new player, uncapped Indian, Abhinav Sadarangani is SOLD to Gujarat Titans for Rs 2.6 crore. He is big hitter and he has hit a jackpot at the auctions.

12 February 2022, 18:48 PM

Priyam Garg to SRH

SRH have got the India U19 captain from 2020 for the base price of Rs 20 lakh.

12 February 2022, 18:33 PM

Yuzvendra Chahal goes to RR

The star Indian spinner has been bought by Rajasthan Royals for rs 6.5 crore. This is a great deal for RR for the top Indian white-ball spinner.   

12 February 2022, 18:24 PM

Rahu Chahar goes to Punjab Kings

The Indian leg-spinner goes to R Chahar for Rs 5.25 crore. There was a lot of heat as PBKS owner Ness Wadia wanted bid to end as soon as possible. 

12 February 2022, 18:22 PM

Fight for Rahul Chahar

Rahul Chahar is here and SRH, DC are fight it out for him. Intense war is on. 

12 February 2022, 18:19 PM

Kuldeep Yadav bought by DC

Indian left arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav goes to DC for Rs 2 crore. Adam Zampa goes unsold for now.

12 February 2022, 18:18 PM

Mustafizur to DC

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman has been SOLD to Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 Crore 

12 February 2022, 18:13 PM

Unsold

Mujeeb Zadran gets no buyer, so does England's Adil Rashid. Imran Tahir too unsold.

12 February 2022, 18:07 PM

Thakur goes to DC

Shardul Thakur is flying to Delhi from Chennai. DC buy him for Rs 10.75 crore. Intense fight was on between many franchises but it was DC which had the last laugh.

12 February 2022, 18:04 PM

Bidding war for Shardul

Shardul Thakur is here and there is a stiff battle going on right now between franchises to get the all-rounder. His base price is Rs 2 crore and he has already crossed Rs 8 cr mark.

12 February 2022, 18:00 PM

Bhuvi goes back to SRH

Bhuvneshwar is bought for Rs 4.2 crore by Sunrisers Hyderabad. That means Bhuvneshwar stays in Orange Army.

12 February 2022, 17:56 PM

Wood to LSG

Lucknow Super Giants get England pacer Mark Wood for Rs 7.5 crore. 

12 February 2022, 17:49 PM

And Hazlewood goes to RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore fiercely fought for Josh Hazlewood and they get him for Rs 7.75 crore. The bowlers are getting richer by the minute in Bengaluru.

12 February 2022, 17:43 PM

Another costly buy

New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson will play for Gujarat Titans for Rs 10 crore. His past team was Kolkata Knight Riders.

12 February 2022, 17:43 PM

Another costly buy

New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson will play for Gujarat Titans for Rs 10 crore. His past team was Kolkata Knight Riders.

12 February 2022, 17:37 PM

Intense war was on for Prasidh Krishna and he wins big!

Rajasthan Royals buy Indian pacer for Rs 10 crore. Krishna earlier played for KKR. From base price of rs 1 crore to final price of Rs 10 crore, a big jump. 

12 February 2022, 17:32 PM

Huge shock for Umesh Yadav

He goes unsold. Will try his luck in the next round. Meanwhile intense war is over Prasidh Krishna.

12 February 2022, 17:28 PM

Deepak Chahar goes to CSK

CSK fought hard for Deepak Chahar and they have got him back for Rs 14 crore. Chahar to play again for Chennai in yellow. 

12 February 2022, 17:22 PM

Intense war going on for Deepak Chahar

His base price was Rs 2 crore. And the amount has already crossed the 13 crore mark. History is being made right now it seems.

12 February 2022, 17:21 PM

Natarajan has been bought back by SRH

Alright then, SRH buys T Natarajan. He goes for Rs 4 crore. He must be a happy man surely.

12 February 2022, 17:10 PM

India bowler T Natarajan is in

Intense bid is on between SRH and Gujarat for the left arm pacer. His base price is Rs 1 crore.

12 February 2022, 17:07 PM

Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya had a verbal spat a year back after which Hooda quit Baroda team. They will play together now from IPL 2022. 

12 February 2022, 17:01 PM

Ishan Kishan is a happy man

This is the first time Mumbai Indians have spent over Rs 10 crore in auction history. It seems he is being seen as the next captain. Who knows? He has thanked Mumbai Indians owners for trusting him again. 

12 February 2022, 16:53 PM

Nicholas Pooran goes to SRH

Strong bidding by SRH. KKR came close to getting the West Indian batter. But Kaviya Maran, SRH CEO, really wanted Pooran in SRH squad. He goes to SRH for Rs 10.75 cr. 

12 February 2022, 16:51 PM

Sam Billing too is unsold

No bid for the England batter and this is a huge surprise. West Indian Nicholas Pooran is now in. Let's see how much he gets. His bid has begun. His base price is Rs 1.5 cr.

12 February 2022, 16:43 PM

Dinesh Karthik is a Royal again 

Dinesh Karthik is SOLD to RCB for Rs 5.5 crore. CSK bid hard for him but RCB took the cake in the end. Wriddhiman Saha goes unsold for now. 

12 February 2022, 16:33 PM

Jonny Bairstow sold

The England wicket-kepper is sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 6.75 crore. This is a good steal from PBKS.

Dinesh Karthik is in. 

12 February 2022, 16:29 PM

Ishan Kishan goes to MI

Ishan Kishan becomes the costliest buy so far. He has been bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 15.25 crore.  

 

12 February 2022, 16:28 PM

Rayudu to CSK

Ambati Rayudu is SOLD to CSK for Rs 6.75 crore - He is back in yellow 

12 February 2022, 16:25 PM

Isha Kishan is in

High bid for Ishan, whose base price is Rs 2 crore. Mumbai Indians surely want him back as they are fighting hard for him. He has already crossed 8 crore mark.

12 February 2022, 16:22 PM

Ambati Rayudu is back to CSK

He has been is SOLD to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 6.75 crore - He is back in yellow. 

12 February 2022, 16:19 PM

Intense war for Rayudu

CSK and SRH are keen to get Rayudu and his bid has gone past 6 crore already. he started from base price of Rs 2 cr.

12 February 2022, 16:13 PM

Wicket-keeper categories begins

First up capped players. Australia's Matthew Wade is first player up. Also, Mohammad Nabi has gone unsold.  

12 February 2022, 16:08 PM

DC buy Mitchell Marsh

Australia's Mitchell Marsh has been bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.5 crore. Ricky Ponting may have a role here to play in this buy. 

12 February 2022, 16:05 PM

Krunal Pandya to play for Lucknow

The Pandya brothers have been separated as Krunal will play for Lucknow, alongside Deepak Hooda with whom he had a verbal spat last year. He is bought by Lucknow for Rs 8.25 cr

12 February 2022, 15:59 PM

Krunal Pandya is in

The battle is on to get Krunal Pandya. Lucknow and Gujarat are fighting over him. Will Deepak Hooda play with Krunal?

12 February 2022, 15:56 PM

Sundar will play for SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad grab Washington Sundar for Rs 8.75 crore. There was a fierce battle betwween the teams to get him and Orange Army won the bid eventually.

12 February 2022, 15:53 PM

Fight for Sundar continues

W Sundar's base price is rs 1.5 cr but he is going strong here as more than 3 franchises are bidding for him. Already crossed the 7 crore mark.

12 February 2022, 15:50 PM

Stuff war going on for Washington Sundar

Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals fighting it out to get Sundar. 

12 February 2022, 15:38 PM

Wanindu Hasaranga sold to RCB at Rs 10.75 crore

Sri Lanka's mystery spinner Hasaranga will bowl for RCB in the upcoming seasons. He goes for Rs 10.75 crore. 

12 February 2022, 15:31 PM

The auction action will resume at 3.45 pm 

Huge will no more be taking part in the auction process. He is right being rested. Charu Sharma will be the auctioneer when action begins at 3.45 pm. 

12 February 2022, 14:44 PM

David Warner to pair up with Prithvi Shaw

Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal confirms that it will exciting to have Australian opener and T20 World Cup 2021 winner David Warner open the batting with Prithvi Shaw. Warner was bought by DC for Rs 6.25 crore.

12 February 2022, 14:35 PM

Quinton de Kock to open with KL Rahul

Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka confirms that Quinton de Kock is set to open the batting with skipper KL Rahul. LSG bought De Kock for Rs 6.75 crore.

12 February 2022, 14:18 PM

Lunch break at auction

Auctioneer Hugo Edmeades is believed to be ok now. The IPL 2022 auction will resume at 330pm IST.

12 February 2022, 14:16 PM

Auctioneer has collapsed

Auctioneer Hugo Edmeades has collapsed and the event has been paused.

12 February 2022, 14:03 PM

Drama at auction!

Auctioneer Hugo Edmeades has just collapsed! More updates soon

