IPL 2022 PBKS vs RCB Live Score and Updates: RCB's Faf du Plessis, Anuj Rawat off to solid start

27 March 2022, 19:42 PM
RCB start STEADY
Skipper Faf du Plessis and Anuj Rawat start the innings for Royal Challengers Bangalore as Sandeep Sharma & Arshdeep Singh eye early wickets for Punjab Kings.
RCB- 23/0 (3 Overs), du Plessis 6 (13) & Rawat 6 (5)
27 March 2022, 19:16 PM
Faf du Plessis opens innings with Anuj Rawat
Sandeep Sharma opens the bowling for Punjab Kings. RCB will be looking to get the team off to a great start here.
27 March 2022, 19:16 PM
Punjab Kings: M Agarwal (c), S Dhawan, L Livingstone, B Rajapaksa (wk), O Smith, S Khan, R Bawa, A Singh, H Brar, S Sharma, R Chahar
RCB: F Du Plessis (c), A Rawat, D Karthik (wk), S Rutherford, V Kohli, D Willey, W Hasaranga, S Ahamad, H Patel, M Siraj, A Deep
27 March 2022, 18:57 PM
Toss: Punjab Kings win toss and opt to field
27 March 2022, 18:01 PM
27 March 2022, 17:32 PM
Hello and welcome to live coverage of Match 3 of the IPL 2022 to be played between Punjab Kings (PK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Stay tuned fore more updates.