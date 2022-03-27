हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022 PBKS vs RCB Live Score and Updates: RCB's Faf du Plessis, Anuj Rawat off to solid start

Check out LIVE score and updates from Match 3 of IPL 2022 being played between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday (March 27).

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, March 27, 2022 - 19:51
Comments |
Source: Twitter

RCB will take on Punjab Kings in Match 2 of IPL 2022 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai. 

This is the evening game in the first double header. 

All eyes will be on two RCB players in particular. One is Faf du Plessis who will be leading RCB for the first time in IPL. 

Second player is former captain Virat Kohli, who has hit a rough patch and is desperately looking to storm back with the bat. 

Will Virat shine in this game? Only time will tell. 

The matches with be played across stadiums in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Pune with 25% fans attendance as per the Covid protocols set by the BCCI.

27 March 2022, 19:42 PM

RCB start STEADY

Skipper Faf du Plessis and Anuj Rawat start the innings for Royal Challengers Bangalore as Sandeep Sharma & Arshdeep Singh eye early wickets for Punjab Kings.

RCB- 23/0 (3 Overs), du Plessis 6 (13) & Rawat 6 (5)

27 March 2022, 19:16 PM

Faf du Plessis opens innings with Anuj Rawat

Sandeep Sharma opens the bowling for Punjab Kings. RCB will be looking to get the team off to a great start here.

27 March 2022, 19:16 PM

Punjab Kings: M Agarwal (c), S Dhawan, L Livingstone, B Rajapaksa (wk), O Smith, S Khan, R Bawa, A Singh, H Brar, S Sharma, R Chahar

RCB: F Du Plessis (c), A Rawat, D Karthik (wk), S Rutherford, V Kohli, D Willey, W Hasaranga, S Ahamad, H Patel, M Siraj, A Deep

27 March 2022, 18:57 PM

Toss: Punjab Kings win toss and opt to field

27 March 2022, 18:01 PM

Pick your Fantasy team with us

Should you pick Virat Kohli as captain today in your fantasy XI? Check out our Dream 11 prediction here

27 March 2022, 17:32 PM

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Match 3 of the IPL 2022 to be played between Punjab Kings (PK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Stay tuned fore more updates.

