IPL 2022 PBKS vs RCB Live Score and Updates: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal begin tough chase of 206

27 March 2022, 21:13 PM
RCB finish 205 after 20 overs
Royal Challengers Bangalore finish on 205 runs after 20 overs. Captain Faf du Plessis the main contributer for RCB scoring 88 runs off 57 balls, Virat Kohli played a good supporting role with 41 off 29. In the end of innings, Dinesh Karthik punished a tired Punjab Kings bowling attack scoring 32 runs off 14 balls in the end.
RCB- 205/5 (20 Overs), Kohli 41 (29) & Karthik 32 (14)
27 March 2022, 20:57 PM
OUT! FAF GONE!
Faf Du Plessis misses out his hundred as he gets caught by Shahrukh Khan at mid-off. Well played by the skipper as he scored 88 runs off 57 balls with 3 fours and 7 sixes. Arshdeep Singh gets his first wicket of the match.
RCB- 167/2 (17.1 Overs), Kohli 38 (26) & Karthik 0 (0)
27 March 2022, 20:45 PM
Kohli & Faf complete 100-PARTNERSHIP
Virat Kohli and Faf Du Plessis cross 100 runs partnership as they hit PKBS bowlers for sixes and boundaries. It's looking very ugly for Punjab as Faf Du Plessis and Kohli looking to put a score over 200 runs on board with their explosive batting.
RCB- 158/1 (16 Overs), Kohli 34 (23) & Du Plessis 82 (53)
27 March 2022, 20:37 PM
RCB- 142/1 (15 Overs), Kohli 32 (21) & Du Plessis 68 (49)
Royal Challengers Bangalore in the commanding seat now as they have 142 runs on board with 5 overs left. Punjab Kings bowlers taken to the cleaners by Kohli and Du Plessis as their partnership reaches 92 runs from 42 balls.
27 March 2022, 20:34 PM
FAF DU PLESSIS completes FIFTY
Faf du Plessis completes his fifty in 41 balls. The new RCB skipper was slow in the start of his innings but accelerated quickly once he settled in. RCB in the commanding seat now with PBKS bowlers in jeopardy.
27 March 2022, 20:26 PM
Liam Livingstone into the attack
Leg-spinner Livingstone comes into the attack as PBKS hunt for a wicket with Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli at the crease.
RCB- 92/1 (12 Overs), Kohli 17 (14) & Du Plessis 35 (38)
27 March 2022, 20:12 PM
Virat & Faf in ACTION
Former and current RCB skipper, Virat Kohli & Faf du Plessis take charge of the RCB innings as they eye a challenging total against Punjab Kings. So far Kohli and Faf are going slow, taking their time to settle in and take a good look at the wicket.
RCB- 57/1 (9 Overs), Kohli 3 (4) & Du Plessis 17 (30)
27 March 2022, 20:04 PM
OUT!
BOWLED HIM! Rahul Chahar strikes for Punjab Kings. Anuj Rawat bowled by R Chahar, PKBS get their first breakthrough in completion of the 7th over. Virat Kohli walks at no.3 for RCB now.
RCB- 50/1 (7 Overs), Du Plessis 13 (22)
27 March 2022, 20:00 PM
RCB 41/0 (6 Overs)
Power-play completed and RCB looking good at the moment with Left-hander Anuj Rawat taking charge in the last over of PP. Punjab Kings looking for a wicket now after dropping RCB skipper in the 3rd Over.
Faf du Plessis 10 (19) & Rawat 19 (17)
27 March 2022, 19:42 PM
RCB start STEADY
Skipper Faf du Plessis and Anuj Rawat start the innings for Royal Challengers Bangalore as Sandeep Sharma & Arshdeep Singh eye early wickets for Punjab Kings.
RCB- 23/0 (3 Overs), du Plessis 6 (13) & Rawat 6 (5)
27 March 2022, 19:16 PM
Faf du Plessis opens innings with Anuj Rawat
Sandeep Sharma opens the bowling for Punjab Kings. RCB will be looking to get the team off to a great start here.
27 March 2022, 19:16 PM
Punjab Kings: M Agarwal (c), S Dhawan, L Livingstone, B Rajapaksa (wk), O Smith, S Khan, R Bawa, A Singh, H Brar, S Sharma, R Chahar
RCB: F Du Plessis (c), A Rawat, D Karthik (wk), S Rutherford, V Kohli, D Willey, W Hasaranga, S Ahamad, H Patel, M Siraj, A Deep
27 March 2022, 18:57 PM
Toss: Punjab Kings win toss and opt to field
27 March 2022, 18:01 PM
Pick your Fantasy team with us
Should you pick Virat Kohli as captain today in your fantasy XI? Check out our Dream 11 prediction here
27 March 2022, 17:32 PM
Hello and welcome to live coverage of Match 3 of the IPL 2022 to be played between Punjab Kings (PK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Stay tuned fore more updates.