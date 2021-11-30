IPL 2022 Retention Live Updates: CSK to pay Jadeja more than Dhoni; RCB retain Kohli for Rs 15 crore

30 November 2021, 22:14 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders retain two Indians and two foreigners
KKR retain 4 players but release big players like Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill, Pat Cummins.
Player 1: Andre Russell - Rs. 16 crore
Player 2: Varun Chakaravarthy - Rs. 12 crore
Player 3: Venkatesh Iyer - Rs 8 crore
Player 4: Sunil Narine - Rs 6 crore
Auction Purse remaining: Rs. 48 crore
30 November 2021, 22:11 PM
DC confirms their four retentions
Delhi Capitals have announced their list of retained players as Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan and Kagiso Rabada miss out.
Player 1: Rishabh Pant - Rs. 16 crore
Player 2: Axar Patel - Rs. 12 crore
Player 3: Prithvi Shaw - Rs 8 crore
Player 4: Anrich Nortje - Rs 6 crore
Auction Purse remaining: Rs. 48 crore
30 November 2021, 21:58 PM
CSK announce their four retentions
CSK make Ravindra Jadeja their first retention for Rs 16 crores. The franchise also retained skipper MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad for Rs 12 crores, Rs 8 crore and Rs 6 crore respectively.
Auction Purse remaining: Rs. 48 crore
30 November 2021, 21:55 PM
SRH confirms three retentions
Sunrisers Hyderabad has released David Warner and Rashid Khan. Here are SRH’s retained players:
1 Kane Williamson – INR 14 Crore
2 Abdul Samad – INR 4 Crore
3 Umran Malik – INR 4 Crore
30 November 2021, 21:48 PM
PBKS confirm retention of Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh
Mayank Agarwal has been retained for Rs 14 crore, while uncapped Arshdeep Singh will remain in Punjab Kings for Rs. 4 crore
PBKS Auction Purse remaining: Rs. 72 crore
30 November 2021, 21:44 PM
Mumbai Indians confirm four retentions
Mumbai Indians have retained Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard.
Mumbai Indians are forced to release Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya due to the IPL retention policy. However, the team owner Aakash Ambani said that they will try to re-group the old players through auction ceremony.
30 November 2021, 20:57 PM
RCB confirms their 3 retentions
RCB retain Virat Kohli for Rs 15 crores, Glenn Maxwell for Rs 11 crores, and Mohammad Siraj for Rs 7 crores.
30 November 2021, 20:55 PM
MI retain four players
Mumbai Indians have retained Suryakumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard, alongside Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah. This means that the five-time champions have decided to release their star all-rounder Hardik Pandya.
30 November 2021, 19:46 PM
SRH retain 3 players
Sunrisers Hyderabad retain Kane Williamson and Jammu & Kashmir's uncapped pair of Abdul Samad and Umran Malik.
30 November 2021, 19:22 PM
RR retain 3 players
Rajasthan Royals have retained Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal.
30 November 2021, 18:22 PM
PBKS retain two players
Punjab Kings retain Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh and it means that KL Rahul is all set to leave the franchise.
30 November 2021, 18:12 PM
SRH release Warner and Bairstow
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have not retained star openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction.
Taking to Instagram, SRH thanked all the players ahead of the event on Tuesday.
"We thank the players for their contribution to SRH over the years. This is not a goodbye, as we hope to welcome back some Risers in the auction," SRH captioned the post on Instagram.
Commenting on the post, Warner express gratitude towards the fans and penned an emotional note confirming he won't play for SRH in the upcoming season.
Bairstow, the England opener, also thanked fans for the support during his stint with SRH.
30 November 2021, 17:32 PM
CSK retain four players
CSK have decided to retain skipper MS Dhoni, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, Orange Cap holder Ruturaj Gaikwad and England all-rounder Moeen Ali.
30 November 2021, 14:54 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore retain Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell
RCB have decided to retain Kohli and Maxwell. But with Kohli giving up RCB captaincy after IPL 2021, will Maxwell be a contender to lead the Bangalore franchise?
30 November 2021, 14:52 PM
Rajasthan Royals retain Sanju Samson
The Rajasthan Royals have only retained their captain Sanju Samson so far. Will they send Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler to auction?
30 November 2021, 14:31 PM
If a franchise opts to retain only one player
Choice of retention Salary (total Rs 14 Cr)
First choice retention (Player 1) Rs 14 Crore
First choice retention (Player 1, Uncapped) Rs 4 Crore
30 November 2021, 14:30 PM
If a franchise opts to retain two players
Choice of retention Salary (total Rs 24 Cr)
First choice retention (Player 1) Rs 14 Crore
Second choice retention (Player 2) Rs 10 Crore
30 November 2021, 14:30 PM
If a franchise opts to retain three players
Choice of retention Salary (total Rs 33 Cr)
First choice retention (Player 1) Rs 15 Crore
Second choice retention (Player 2) Rs 11 Crore
Third choice retention (Player 3) Rs 7 Crore
30 November 2021, 14:28 PM
If a franchise opts to retain four players:
Choice of retention Salary (total Rs 42 Cr)
* First choice retention (Player 1) Rs 16 Crore
* Second choice retention (Player 2) Rs 12 Crore
* Third choice retention (Player 3) Rs 8 Crore
* Fourth choice retention (Player 4) Rs 6 Crore
30 November 2021, 13:36 PM
IPL 2022 mega auction rules
Salary Cap: Rs 90 crore
Old franchises: Eight old franchises will name retained players by November 30, 2021, maximum of 4 players can be retained.
New Franchises: 2 New teams to finalized their 3 players outside of auction between December 1, 2021 to December 30, 2021. Not more than 2 Indians and 1 foreigner.
30 November 2021, 13:09 PM
Hardik and Krunal Pandya not to be retained?
Five-time champions Mumbai Indians are unlikely to retain all-rounder Hardik and Krunal Pandya. Ahmedabad team might look to sign up the Pandya brothers if they become available after Retention Day.
30 November 2021, 12:49 PM
SRH in negotiations with Rashid Khan
Sunrisers Hyderabad are desperately trying to retain Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan with new teams from Lucknow and Ahmedabad believed to be in hot pursuit.
30 November 2021, 12:29 PM
Irfan Pathan believes Mumbai Indians should retain these FOUR!
Former India paceman Irfan Pathan believes Mumbai Indians should retain Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard and Ishan Kishan. Read all about it here.
30 November 2021, 12:05 PM
KL Rahul to be paid Rs 20 crore salary?
According to reports, Lucknow franchise is in hot pursuit of KL Rahul from Punjab Kings. The Team India opener may be paid as much as Rs 20 crore, making him the richest player in T20 league. Read all about it here.
30 November 2021, 12:03 PM
MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma already retained?
Reports suggest that Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians have already retained MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Check full list of reportedly retained players here.
30 November 2021, 12:00 PM
When and Where to watch IPL Player Retention?
IPL teams' Player Retention lists will be revealed live on Star Sports from 930pm IST. Check all details here.
30 November 2021, 11:59 AM
