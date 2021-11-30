हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022 Retention Live Updates: CSK to pay Jadeja more than Dhoni; RCB retain Kohli for Rs 15 crore

IPL 2022 Retention: Check all LIVE UPDATES of Indian Premier League (IPL) Player Retention here, with the deadline for eight franchises (CSK, MI, KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, PBKS, RR, DC) to submit their list being Tuesday (November 30).

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, November 30, 2021 - 22:18
Comments |
File image (Source: Twitter)

IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: Some will unveil their core, while others might just go with a clean slate when the deadline to retain players ends on Tuesday (November 30) for the eight existing Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises. Most of the teams have been making last ditch efforts to keep players of their choice in the lead up to the mega auction next year.

After the eight teams finalise their retention plans, new franchises – Lucknow and Ahmedabad – will pick a maximum of three players between December 1 and 25 before the mega auction in January. The existing teams can retain a maximum of four players, not more than three Indians and not more than two overseas recruits.

Chennai Super Kings have more or less figured out their four players. Leader M S Dhoni picks himself and so does Ravindra Jadeja and the prolific Ruturaj Gaekwad, who was instrumental in the team's triumph this season following an early exit in 2020. The tough call they need to make is in the overseas retention with the battle between the all-round Moeen Ali and team's longtime recruit Faf du Plessis.

30 November 2021, 22:14 PM

Kolkata Knight Riders retain two Indians and two foreigners

KKR retain 4 players but release big players like Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill, Pat Cummins.

Player 1: Andre Russell - Rs. 16 crore

Player 2: Varun Chakaravarthy - Rs. 12 crore

Player 3: Venkatesh Iyer - Rs 8 crore

Player 4: Sunil Narine  - Rs 6 crore

Auction Purse remaining: Rs. 48 crore

30 November 2021, 22:11 PM

DC confirms their four retentions

Delhi Capitals have announced their list of retained players as Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan and Kagiso Rabada miss out.

Player 1: Rishabh Pant - Rs. 16 crore

Player 2: Axar Patel - Rs. 12 crore

Player 3: Prithvi Shaw - Rs 8 crore

Player 4: Anrich Nortje - Rs 6 crore

Auction Purse remaining: Rs. 48 crore

30 November 2021, 21:58 PM

CSK announce their four retentions

CSK make Ravindra Jadeja their first retention for Rs 16 crores. The franchise also retained skipper MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad for Rs 12 crores, Rs 8 crore and Rs 6 crore respectively. 

Auction Purse remaining: Rs. 48 crore

30 November 2021, 21:55 PM

SRH confirms three retentions

Sunrisers Hyderabad has released David Warner and Rashid Khan. Here are SRH’s retained players:

1 Kane Williamson – INR 14 Crore

2 Abdul Samad – INR 4 Crore

3 Umran Malik – INR 4 Crore

30 November 2021, 21:48 PM

PBKS confirm retention of Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh

Mayank Agarwal has been retained for Rs 14 crore, while uncapped Arshdeep Singh will remain in Punjab Kings for Rs. 4 crore

PBKS Auction Purse remaining: Rs. 72 crore

30 November 2021, 21:44 PM

Mumbai Indians confirm four retentions

Mumbai Indians have retained Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard.

Mumbai Indians are forced to release Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya due to the IPL retention policy. However, the team owner Aakash Ambani said that they will try to re-group the old players through auction ceremony.

 

30 November 2021, 20:57 PM

RCB confirms their 3 retentions

RCB retain Virat Kohli for Rs 15 crores, Glenn Maxwell for Rs 11 crores, and Mohammad Siraj for Rs 7 crores.

30 November 2021, 20:55 PM

MI retain four players

Mumbai Indians have retained Suryakumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard, alongside Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah. This means that the five-time champions have decided to release their star all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

30 November 2021, 19:46 PM

SRH retain 3 players

Sunrisers Hyderabad retain Kane Williamson and Jammu & Kashmir's uncapped pair of Abdul Samad and Umran Malik.

30 November 2021, 19:22 PM

RR retain 3 players

Rajasthan Royals have retained Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

30 November 2021, 18:22 PM

PBKS retain two players

Punjab Kings retain Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh and it means that KL Rahul is all set to leave the franchise.

30 November 2021, 18:12 PM

SRH release Warner and Bairstow

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have not retained star openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction.

Taking to Instagram, SRH thanked all the players ahead of the event on Tuesday.

"We thank the players for their contribution to SRH over the years. This is not a goodbye, as we hope to welcome back some Risers in the auction," SRH captioned the post on Instagram.

Commenting on the post, Warner express gratitude towards the fans and penned an emotional note confirming he won't play for SRH in the upcoming season.

Bairstow, the England opener, also thanked fans for the support during his stint with SRH.

30 November 2021, 17:32 PM

CSK retain four players

CSK have decided to retain skipper MS Dhoni, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, Orange Cap holder Ruturaj Gaikwad and England all-rounder Moeen Ali.

30 November 2021, 14:54 PM

Royal Challengers Bangalore retain Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell

RCB have decided to retain Kohli and Maxwell. But with Kohli giving up RCB captaincy after IPL 2021, will Maxwell be a contender to lead the Bangalore franchise?

30 November 2021, 14:52 PM

Rajasthan Royals retain Sanju Samson

The Rajasthan Royals have only retained their captain Sanju Samson so far. Will they send Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler to auction?

30 November 2021, 14:31 PM

If a franchise opts to retain only one player

Choice of retention Salary (total Rs 14 Cr)

First choice retention (Player 1) Rs 14 Crore

First choice retention (Player 1, Uncapped) Rs 4 Crore

30 November 2021, 14:30 PM

If a franchise opts to retain two players

Choice of retention Salary (total Rs 24 Cr)

First choice retention (Player 1) Rs 14 Crore

Second choice retention (Player 2) Rs 10 Crore

30 November 2021, 14:30 PM

If a franchise opts to retain three players

Choice of retention Salary (total Rs 33 Cr)

First choice retention (Player 1) Rs 15 Crore

Second choice retention (Player 2) Rs 11 Crore

Third choice retention (Player 3) Rs 7 Crore

30 November 2021, 14:28 PM

If a franchise opts to retain four players:

Choice of retention Salary (total Rs 42 Cr)

* First choice retention (Player 1) Rs 16 Crore

* Second choice retention (Player 2) Rs 12 Crore

* Third choice retention (Player 3) Rs 8 Crore

* Fourth choice retention (Player 4) Rs 6 Crore

30 November 2021, 13:36 PM

IPL 2022 mega auction rules

Salary Cap: Rs 90 crore

Old franchises: Eight old franchises will name retained players by November 30, 2021, maximum of 4 players can be retained.

New Franchises: 2 New teams to finalized their 3 players outside of auction between December 1, 2021 to December 30, 2021. Not more than 2 Indians and 1 foreigner.

30 November 2021, 13:09 PM

Hardik and Krunal Pandya not to be retained?

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians are unlikely to retain all-rounder Hardik and Krunal Pandya. Ahmedabad team might look to sign up the Pandya brothers if they become available after Retention Day.

30 November 2021, 12:49 PM

SRH in negotiations with Rashid Khan

Sunrisers Hyderabad are desperately trying to retain Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan with new teams from Lucknow and Ahmedabad believed to be in hot pursuit.

30 November 2021, 12:29 PM

Irfan Pathan believes Mumbai Indians should retain these FOUR!

Former India paceman Irfan Pathan believes Mumbai Indians should retain Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard and Ishan Kishan. Read all about it here.

30 November 2021, 12:05 PM

KL Rahul to be paid Rs 20 crore salary?

According to reports, Lucknow franchise is in hot pursuit of KL Rahul from Punjab Kings. The Team India opener may be paid as much as Rs 20 crore, making him the richest player in T20 league. Read all about it here.

30 November 2021, 12:03 PM

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma already retained?

Reports suggest that Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians have already retained MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Check full list of reportedly retained players here.

30 November 2021, 12:00 PM

When and Where to watch IPL Player Retention?

IPL teams' Player Retention lists will be revealed live on Star Sports from 930pm IST. Check all details here.

30 November 2021, 11:59 AM

Hello and welcome to our Live Coverage of IPL Player Retention Day 2021.

