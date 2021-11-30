IPL 2022 Retention Live Updates: PBKS retain Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh

IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: Some will unveil their core, while others might just go with a clean slate when the deadline to retain players ends on Tuesday (November 30) for the eight existing Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises. Most of the teams have been making last ditch efforts to keep players of their choice in the lead up to the mega auction next year.

After the eight teams finalise their retention plans, new franchises – Lucknow and Ahmedabad – will pick a maximum of three players between December 1 and 25 before the mega auction in January. The existing teams can retain a maximum of four players, not more than three Indians and not more than two overseas recruits.

Chennai Super Kings have more or less figured out their four players. Leader M S Dhoni picks himself and so does Ravindra Jadeja and the prolific Ruturaj Gaekwad, who was instrumental in the team's triumph this season following an early exit in 2020. The tough call they need to make is in the overseas retention with the battle between the all-round Moeen Ali and team's longtime recruit Faf du Plessis.

