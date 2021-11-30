IPL 2022 Retention Live Updates: Will MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli or KL Rahul be retained?

30 November 2021, 12:03 PM
MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma already retained?
Reports suggest that Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians have already retained MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Check full list of reportedly retained players here.
30 November 2021, 12:00 PM
When and Where to watch IPL Player Retention?
IPL teams' Player Retention lists will be revealed live on Star Sports from 930pm IST. Check all details here.
It's #Retention time !
And there's only one place you need to head to, to find out who's retained and who's finding new colours to don!
Catch all the news as it breaks with #VIVOIPLRetentionLIVE:
Nov 30, 9:30 PM onwards | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/at7pUcyvWv
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 29, 2021
30 November 2021, 11:59 AM
Hello and welcome to our Live Coverage of IPL Player Retention Day 2021.