18 April 2022, 23:35 PM
RR win by 7 runs
Rajasthan Royals win by 7 runs as KKR get all out for 210 runs. It was match full of twists and turns as RR capitalised in the very end of the match. Obed McCoy took two wickets in the final over. Yuzi Chahal took the first hat-trick of the tournament and Jos Buttler scored his second century of the season. RR win by a close margin of 7 runs.
18 April 2022, 23:24 PM
GAME CHANGING OVER!
Again the momentum shifts towards KKR as Umesh Yadav smacks Trent Boult for two maximums in one over. Match back to close contest as RR lose grip after the 17th over.
KKR- 200/8 (18 Overs), Jackson 2 (3) & Umesh 20 (6)
18 April 2022, 23:18 PM
HAT-TRICK
Yuzi Chahal on FIRE! He takes a hat-trick with Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Mavi and Pat Cummins. RR all over Kolkata Knight Riders as they lose 4 wickets in one over.
KKR- 180/8 (17 Overs), need 38 off 18 balls
18 April 2022, 23:15 PM
BIG WICKET!
Shreyas Iyer GONE! LBW Yuzi Chahal! KKR in deep trouble as they lose their skipper at a crucial moment in the chase. RR in the driving seat now as they take 3 wickets in over of Chahal, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer and Shivam Mavi GONE!
KKR- 180/7 (16.5 Overs), Sheldon Jackson 1 (2)
18 April 2022, 23:10 PM
GONE!
Chahal STRIKES! Venkatesh Iyer GONE for 6 (6). Stumped by Sanju Samson. KKR desperately need a batter to support Shreyas Iyer in his innings. RR slowly gaining momentum now with quick dismissal's.
KKR- 178/5 (16.2 Overs), Shreyas 85 (50)
18 April 2022, 23:03 PM
KKR need 51 in 30 balls
Kolkata Knight Riders need 51 runs in 5 overs with RR bowlers attacking with full force. Shreyas Iyer is joined by left-hander Venkatesh Iyer but Shreyas's wicket is very crucial right now for both teams.
Shreyas 84 (48) & V Iyer 4 (4)
18 April 2022, 22:52 PM
GONE!
Russell BOWLED IN by R Ashwin for a duck. KKR in DEEP trouble now as they lose a big wicket Andre Russell first ball. RR all over Kolkata as they lose two quick wickets.
KKR- 149/4 (13.4 Overs), Shreyas 64 (42)
18 April 2022, 22:46 PM
Rana GONE!
It's GAME ON at the Brabourne Stadium as KKR lose another wicket as Yuzi Chahal STRIKES! Nitish Rana caught by Jos Buttler. RR finally edging back into the contest but Andre Russell walks in for KKR in their chase of 218 runs.
KKR- 148/3 (13 Overs), Shreyas 63 (39)
18 April 2022, 22:33 PM
Skipper completes FIFTY
KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer completes his fifty in 32 balls as he looks to guide his team home in chase of 218 runs against RR.
KKR- 116/2 (10 Overs), Shreyas 50 (32)
18 April 2022, 22:29 PM
Finch GONE!
Aaron Finch tries to go big but finds the fielder at deep-point. Prasidh Krishna breaks the partnership for RR caught by Karun Nair. Finch gone for 58 (28). KKR in the back seat for now.
KKR- 113/2 (9.2 Overs), Shreyas 47 (28)
18 April 2022, 22:05 PM
Finch completes FIFTY
Aaron Finch completes his half-century in just 25 balls as KKR chase 218 runs set up by RR. Finch is playing brilliantly so far with skipper Shreyas Iyer giving support from the other end.
KKR- 95/1 (8.2 Overs), Finch 53 (25) & Shreyas 40 (25)
18 April 2022, 21:56 PM
KKR going STRONG
Kolkata Knight Riders going strong in their chase of 217 runs as skipper Shreyas Iyer and Aaron Finch set the mood against RR bowling attack. Sanju Samson right now is trying every bowler except spinners to get a wicket.
KKR- 43/1 (5 Overs), Finch 16 (13) & Shreyas 26 (17)
18 April 2022, 21:54 PM
Finch & Shreyas take CHARGE
Aaron Finch and KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer take charge on RR bowlers as they keep the scoreboard running. Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna hunting for a wicket.
KKR- 27/1 (3 Overs), Finch 9 (9) & Shreyas 18 (9)
18 April 2022, 21:44 PM
GONE!
Sunil Narine run out by Shimron Hetmyer for 0. KKR not getting the ideal start they were looking for as they lose first wicket in first ball. Narine was sent to push the scoreboard early but plan failed for Kolkata.
KKR- 9/1 (1 Over), Shreyas 9 (5) & Finch 0 (1)
18 April 2022, 21:16 PM
RR 217/5 (20 Overs)
Rajasthan Royals finish at 217 runs after 20 overs as Jos Buttler hits his second century of the IPL 2022 season. Along with him, Devdutt Padikkal scored 24 (18) and skipper Sanju Samson's quick-fire 38 (19) guided Royals to a challenging total. Buttler scored 103 runs off 61 balls.
FACT: This is the highest total by any team so far in the IPL 2022.
18 April 2022, 21:01 PM
BUTTLER GONE after hitting TON!
Jos Buttler gets caught by Varun at fine-leg as he completed his second century of this season in just 59 balls, he became a nightmare for KKR bowlers tonight as he smacked 9 boundaries and 5 sixes. Pat Cummins gets the dangerman out finally for Kolkata.
RR- 183/3 (16.4 Overs), Hetmyer 6 (3)
18 April 2022, 20:51 PM
RUSSELL STRIKES!
Andre Russell STRIKES as Sanju Samson departs after smacking 38 off 19 balls. KKR finally get the wicket they were looking for but Buttler is still in the middle batting on 91 (56).
KKR- 164/2 (15.2 Overs), Buttler 91 (56)
18 April 2022, 20:24 PM
RR on FIRE!
Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson punishing the KKR batters as they guide RR to 163 runs in 15 overs. Kolkata Knight Riders need a wicket if they want to hold RR for an easy total.
RR- 163/1 (15 Overs), Buttler 90 (55) & Sanju 38 (18)
18 April 2022, 20:22 PM
GONE!
Devdutt Padikkal GONE! Sunil Narine breaks the deadlock! Padikkal was looking to smack the ball out of the ground but misses the length completely.
RR- 97/1 (9.4 Overs), Buttler 67 (41)
18 April 2022, 20:06 PM
Buttler completes FIFTY
Jos Buttler completes his half-century in just 31 balls. He has smacked 5 boundaries and 3 maximums so far and is looking very dangerous for KKR.
RR- 76/0 (8 Overs), Buttler 52 (34) & Padikkal 18 (14)
18 April 2022, 19:58 PM
Buttler on FIRE!
Jos Buttler batting on 46 off just 26 balls as he takes charge against the KKR bowling attack. RR off to a flying start as they smash 60 runs in 6 overs.
RR- 60/0 (6 Overs), Buttler 46 (26) & Padikkal 8 (10)
18 April 2022, 19:49 PM
Buttler SHOW
Rajasthan Royals pick up the pace with Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal in the middle. KKR bowlers finding it difficult to control the runs leaking.
RR- 40/0 (4 Overs), Buttler 30 (19) & Padikkal 7 (7)
18 April 2022, 19:31 PM
RR start STEADY
Rajasthan Royals start STEADY with Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal taking a good look at the wicket before changing gears.
RR- 9/0 (2 Overs), Buttler 3 (9) & Padikkal 4 (4)
18 April 2022, 19:29 PM
HERE WE GO!
Rajasthan Royals open the batting with Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal. Right-arm fast bowler Umesh Yadav attacks the stumps for KKR.
18 April 2022, 19:06 PM
Teams:
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Venkatesh Iyer, Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson(w), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy
18 April 2022, 19:05 PM
TOSS
KKR won the toss and opted to bowl first vs RR.