LIVE Updates | IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: CSK Share Pics From Nets Session

IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates: The 16th edition of Indian Premier League will kick off today (March 31) at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad with the first match taking place between Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans (GT) and MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK). GT are the defending champions this season while CSK are four-time winners. Not to forget, BCCI has planned a grand opening ceremony, which will start at 6 pm IST today. Pan-India superstar Tamannaah Bhatia and singing sensation Arijit Singh will perform at the event as well as Rashmika Mandanna.

The toss for the first match of IPL 2023 will take place at 7 pm IST and the first ball of the new season will be bowled at 7.30 pm IST. Some new rules will be implemented in IPL 2023, including Impact Player rule. There is a new toss rule too, as per which, teams can decide on their playing 11s after the flip of coin.