LSG:29-1(4), CSK Vs LSG Live Cricket Score And Updates, IPL 2024: Quinton De Kock Departs, LSG In Trouble
Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants (CSK vs LSG) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: CSK host LSG at Chepauk.
Trending Photos
Match no. 39 of the IPL 2024 (Indian Premier League) will have Chennai Super Kings (CSK) host the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, on Tuesday (April 23). CSK playing at home will look to bounce back from the defeat they faced against the same opponents. Chennai posted 176/6 after 20 overs and LSG chased at their home with easy.
Winning against CSK at Chepauk is a difficult task but LSG can do it if they bring their A-game to the field tomorrow. KL Rahul played a brilliant knock in the previous and surely he will look to repeat his heroics in the clash against Chennai tomorrow.
Follow LIVE And Updates From CSK vs LSG IPL 2024 Match Here.
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs LSG: 4 overs done
Four overs have gone by and LSG have just runs on the board with loss of one wicket. KL Rahul and Marcus Stoinis in the middle.
LSG: 29/1 (4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs LSG: CSK Start Bright
LSG have lost Quinton de Kock for a duck with KL Rahul on the other end just watching the home side's show. Marcus Stoinis comes in to bat now.
LSG: 4/1 (1.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs LSG: CSK Post 210
Chennai Super Kings have posted 210 runs on the board after 20 overs. Ruturaj Gaikwad completed his century and CSK are on top of this contest at the moment.
CSK: 210/4 (20 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs LSG: Century For Captain
Ruturaj Gaikwad smashes a four over cover to complete his century in just 56 balls. Shivam Dube and Gaikwad are on fire at the moment.
CSK: 178/3 (17.5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs LSG: Dube on fire
Shivam Dube on fire at the moment. Gaikwad has slowed an overdown from Mohsin Khan so let's see how Dube goes about his business in the next one.
CSK: 162/3 (17 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs LSG: CSK Need To Push
CSK have got 119 runs on the board in 14 overs but now they need to push the paddle with Gaikwad set in the middle along side Shivam Dube ready to roar.
CSL: 119/3 (14 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs LSG: Gone!
Soft dismissal, Ravindra Jadeja caught behind by KL Rahul bowled by Mohsin Khan. LSG again find a wicket as CSK look to build a dangerous partnership.
CSK: 102/3 (12 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs LSG: Chennai going steady
Chennai Super Kings steady with a partnership from Jadeja and Gaikwad. Krunal Pandya comes into the attack for LSG now.
CSK: 87/2 (10.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs LSG: Chennai bounce back
Chennai bounce back with a partnership between Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravindra Jadeja. Marcus Stoinis attacks the stumps for LSG at the moment.
CSK: 66/2 (8 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs LSG: Gone
Daryl Mitchell caught by Deepak Hooda bowled by Yash Thakur. LSG finally take a catch after dropping two in the powerplay. Jadeja comes in to bat now.
CSK: 51/2 (6.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs LSG: Gaikwad in the groove
Ruturaj Gaikwad is on song tonight and it looks like CSK will go flying off in the powerplay. A beautiful four off Matt Henry from the CSK captain.
CSK: 41/1 (4.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs LSG: Gone!
Ajinkya Rahane caught behind by KL Rahul bowled by Matt Henry. CSK in a tricky spot at the moment. Mohsin Khan taken for the counter-attack by Gaikwad now.
CSK: 20/1 (2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs LSG: Match Begins
Here we go! Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ajinkya Rahane open the batting for Chennai Super Kings. Matt Henry open the bowling attack for Lucknow.
CSK: 0/0 (0 Over)
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs LSG: Playing 11s
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana.
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur.
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs LSG Updates: Toss Report
LSG captain KL Rahul wins the toss and elects to bowl first against the Chennai Super Kings.
LIVE IPL 2024: Chennai Ready For Action
Chennai Super Kings are ready to host the Lucknow Super Giants and a win tonight will give them advantage to retain their spot in the points table at number 4.
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs LSG: Chennai need a win
Chennai Super Kings desperately need a win to keep their spot in the top four of the table. If LSG win tonight they will secure the fourth spot which means CSK will drop to number 5.
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs LSG Updates: Toss Time
The toss for Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants will take place at 7 PM (IST) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs LSG Updates: Match Timing
The action between CSK and LSG will begin at 7:30 PM (IST) in Chepauk. KL Rahul and co can steal CSK's fourth spot in the league standings with a win tonight.
LIVE CSK vs LSG IPL 2024: Revenge Time For Chennai
Chennai Super Kings lost their previous contest against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Now, they will look to bounce back in the reverse fixture tonight at their home.
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs LSG: MS Dhoni to bat?
Former CSK captain MS Dhoni has been in fine form when he has come out to bat. Chennai fans would love to see Thala banging some big shots at Chepauk tonight.
IPL 2024 CSK vs LSG LIVE Updates: Pitch Report
Expect the same old Chennai conditions. Hot and humid. Pitch will be slower, giving assistance to spinners and pacers can vary their pace. CSK start as favourites due to plenty of spinners in their ranks and Mustafizur Rahman.
Lucknow Vs Chennai LIVE: Check Out LSG's Probable Playing 11s
LSG Probable XI: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Mohsin Khan
Impact sub: Devdutt Padikkal
Chennai vs Lucknow LIVE: Check Out CSK's Probable Playing 11
CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana [Impact Sub: Tushar Deshpande]
Chennai Vs Lucknow LIVE: How CSK Plans To Stop KL Rahul
"He's a great player, he's been a fantastic player for a long period of time. He's very difficult to bowl to because he plays great shots all around the ground. He seems to be in a very good mindset at the moment, he looks confident and he's playing some good cricket. That makes him very dangerous. And I think he's also got the ability to go on and play that big innings, he can score 80-plus. If you've got a batter in your line-up who can score 80-plus then you're going to win a lot of games. So I guess if we can get the ball moving early that'll be a big bonus for us. To both him and Quinton de Kock. That was one of our problems in the last game, we couldn't break that partnership until very late." - Micheal Hussey on how LSG plan to stop KL Rahul.
CSK vs LSG IPL: When Does Match Start? What Is Toss Time?
The Chennai Vs Lucknow IPL clash will start at 7.30 pm IST with the toss taking place at 7 pm IST. CSK need a win to get back the winning run as they had lost the previous encounter in this IPL vs Lucknow.
Chennai Vs Lucknow IPL LIVE: Check Dream11 Prediction
In case you are interested in making your fantasy team, do take our help. You need to know which players are available for selection, which are injured and which of them are in good or poor form.
CSK vs LSG LIVE: Shardul Thakur Vs Nicholas Pooran
CSK will like the fact that Shardul Thakur has had major success against Nicholas Pooran in all T20s. He has dismissed Pooran five times in 18 balls in T20s. It will be fascinating to see how these two go up against each other.
CSK vs LSG LIVE: Check Head-To-Head Record
CSK and LSG have met each other a total of 3 times in IPL 2024 and LSG have 2 of these games. CSK have won one. The last time CSK and LSG met, Lucknow won the contest.
CSK vs LSG LIVE: Probable Playing 11s
CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana
LSG Probable XI: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Mohsin Khan
CSK vs LSG LIVE Updates: Check Squads
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur, Arshin Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Manimaran Siddharth, Arshad Khan, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers, Shamar Joseph, Ashton Turner, Naveen-ul-Haq, Devdutt Padikkal, Mayank Yadav
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ajinkya Rahane, Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Sameer Rizvi, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Daryl Mitchell, Aravelly Avanish, Maheesh Theekshana, RS Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Richard Gleeson
LIVE IPL 2024 CSK vs LSG Updates
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the CSK vs LSG IPL 2024 match taking place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.