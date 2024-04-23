LSG:29-1(4), CSK Vs LSG Live Cricket Score And Updates, IPL 2024: Quinton De Kock Departs, LSG In Trouble

Match no. 39 of the IPL 2024 (Indian Premier League) will have Chennai Super Kings (CSK) host the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, on Tuesday (April 23). CSK playing at home will look to bounce back from the defeat they faced against the same opponents. Chennai posted 176/6 after 20 overs and LSG chased at their home with easy.

Winning against CSK at Chepauk is a difficult task but LSG can do it if they bring their A-game to the field tomorrow. KL Rahul played a brilliant knock in the previous and surely he will look to repeat his heroics in the clash against Chennai tomorrow.

Follow LIVE And Updates From CSK vs LSG IPL 2024 Match Here.